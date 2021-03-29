Business
Ministry of Works & Housing starts procurement process for highway concessionaires
FG seeks to concession 12 federal highways to qualified individuals and consortia for management in the first phase.
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has started the procurement process to concession highways across the nation under its novel Highway Management and Development Initiative (HMDI).
This was disclosed by the ministry in a statement issued on Sunday and seen by Nairametrics.
It stated that the HDMI seeks to leverage private sector investment to improve facilities and operations on the selected 12 highways, maximize the routes’ revenue-generating potential, and ensure international best practices in developing and managing the nation’s highways.
It stated, “In continuation of efforts to bring private sector resources and efficiency to the development and management of federal highway corridors under its novel (HMDI), the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has today opened the e-portal for the submission of Request for Qualification (RFQ) applications.
“The submission of the RFQ application for the Value-Added Concession (VAC) component of the HDMI, begins Monday, March 29.”
According to the ministry, VAC component of the HDMI, which was officially advertised on Sunday, seeks to concession 12 federal highways to qualified individuals and consortia for management in the first phase.
The 12 highways which were carefully chosen to cover the six-geopolitical zones include the Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga and Kano-Maiduguri Expressways.
The others are Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry Expressways. They amount to a total of 1,963.24 kilometres, which is 5.6/ of the 35,000km Federal road network.
What you should know
- The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, had last week stated that the portal would ensure competitiveness and guarantee transparency in the process.
- He had said that no staff of the ministry would interface with the public in the management of the HDMI conceived in 2020, from procurement to implementation.
- FG is currently executing over 700 different contracts, which aggregates to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of over 13,000 km of roads and bridges across all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.
Suez Canal ship “Ever Given” successfully re-floated
The massive ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for over a week has been partially cleared off the water way.
Inchcape, a leading provider of marine services and supply logistics has announced that Ever Given has been successfully re-floated in the Suez Canal, a week after the giant vessel was grounded due to strong winds in excess of 35 to 40 miles an hour.
Information contained in a Bloomberg report reveals the breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal.
The authorities noted that while the ship is floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, however, efforts are being made to secure her at the moment.
The giant vessel which ran aground about a week ago has become a major challenge for global trade, blocking one of the world’s most important trade paths, which account for about 12% of global trade and 30% of global container ship traffic daily.
This has spiked tensions and concerns about the strain of this disruption on the global supply chains, which has been stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- The grounding of Ever Given has led to a logjam of more than 450 ships, while some ships have already opted for the long and expensive trip around the southern tip of Africa instead of Suez.
- The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal now exceeds the size of the entire U.S. Navy fleet.
- According to data compiled by Bloomberg, vessels hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. While as many as 15 vessels could be carrying thousands of livestock.
Egypt had set a deadline of Tuesday to start unloading the ship if it wasn’t refloated yet. The ship remains stable, however, the front was damaged due to the rescue attempts made to refloat the vessel.
SEC sets N50million paid-up capital for warehousing, collateral management in new rules
The SEC has rolled out a new set of rules for warehousing and collateral management in the country.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out a new set of rules for warehousing and collateral management in the country, as it set N50 million as the minimum paid-up capital.
This is to ensure that the country has a vibrant commodities trading system which would translate into foreign exchange earnings for the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the commission to the press on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
What SEC is saying in the statement
SEC in its statement said that the move would translate into foreign exchange earnings for the country, adding that every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered Exchange, shall apply to be registered by the commission.
The statement from the commission reads, “A warehouse applying for registration going by the rule, shall submit proof of ownership or registered-lease deed or rent agreement.
“They will also come along with a disclaimer from the owner of the warehouse/property, providing a waiver of ownership regarding commodities stored in such warehouse.
“In the case of leased or rented warehouse; present evidence of construction in compliance with the National Building Code and have facilities appropriate for storage of commodities.”
The rule also states that for a Collateral Management Company (CMC) to be registered by the commission, an application would be filed to SEC, accompanied by the relevant documents.
The new rule listed some of the documents required to include 2 sets of completed SEC forms to be filed by the sponsored individuals and a copy of the Certificate of Incorporation, certified by the Corporate Affairs Commission, among others.
The rule, according to the statement, also further requires Fidelity Bond representing 20% of paid-up capital, a sworn undertaking to keep proper records and render returns, and evidence of minimum paid-up capital of N50 million. This is in addition to the application for registration of a minimum of 2 sponsored individuals, one of whom shall be the Chief Executive Officer.
SEC stated that the principal officers of the CMC, who shall be registered as sponsored officers must have a minimum of a university degree or its equivalent with not less than 10 years relevant post-qualification experience.
The rule also states that the warehouse should be located in a place with access to infrastructure to support its operations, have sufficient space for parking and movement of large vehicles, and have an efficient system for loading/unloading of commodity including the proper mechanism for segregation of different kinds/quality of commodity.
