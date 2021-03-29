Ministry of Works & Housing starts procurement process for highway concessionaires

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has started the procurement process to concession highways across the nation under its novel Highway Management and Development Initiative (HMDI).

This was disclosed by the ministry in a statement issued on Sunday and seen by Nairametrics.

It stated that the HDMI seeks to leverage private sector investment to improve facilities and operations on the selected 12 highways, maximize the routes’ revenue-generating potential, and ensure international best practices in developing and managing the nation’s highways.

It stated, “In continuation of efforts to bring private sector resources and efficiency to the development and management of federal highway corridors under its novel (HMDI), the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has today opened the e-portal for the submission of Request for Qualification (RFQ) applications.

“The submission of the RFQ application for the Value-Added Concession (VAC) component of the HDMI, begins Monday, March 29.”

According to the ministry, VAC component of the HDMI, which was officially advertised on Sunday, seeks to concession 12 federal highways to qualified individuals and consortia for management in the first phase.

The 12 highways which were carefully chosen to cover the six-geopolitical zones include the Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga and Kano-Maiduguri Expressways.

The others are Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry Expressways. They amount to a total of 1,963.24 kilometres, which is 5.6/ of the 35,000km Federal road network.

