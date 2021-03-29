Corporate Press Releases
Firstbank announces its FirstGem annual conference 4.0
FirstGem has successfully empowered women in states across the geo-political zones in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced the fourth edition of its annual FirstGem Conference, tagged FirstGem 4.0. The 2021 event is themed ‘The Art of Negotiation’ and convened to provide women with insights on the secrets of wealth management, investment and savings. It is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. Participants are required to register via the link http://bit.ly/firstbankwebinar
The product, FirstGem, is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above. The product is targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women to promote their business through an array of benefits, from free business advisory services on business funding, specialized training on Business Development initiatives (online and physical), regular information or insights on business opportunities or openings in various sectors and industries. FirstGem account owners have access to mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services.
The Guest Speakers at the event are Mrs. Ibukun Awosika – Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Prof Pedro Videla – Prof. of Economics at IESE Business School and Prof Mehta Kandarp, Senior Lecturer, IESE Business School. They would respectively speak on the topics; the theme of the International Women’s Day “Choose to Challenge”, the current state of the Global Economy and how it Impacts Business Decisions and Negotiation as a Tool for Winning in Business & Career.
During the event, FirstBank SME customers would be given the opportunity to pitch their business idea and stand a chance to get N1,000,000 seed fund to kick-start their business. The business ideas would be judged by the following criteria; Originality, Feasibility, Good presentation skills and Sustainability.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Francis Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, Firstbank said “The FirstGem 4.0 is the icing on the cake in the streams of initiatives and activities we have organised and participated in March as we join the world to celebrate women for the indelible roles they play in our society. Through these activities, we spearhead the call on the need to promote women inclusiveness in the country as the role they play towards the continued socio-economic growth and development of any given society cannot be overemphasized.”
Shedding light on the impact of the FirstGem account, he said “our FirstGem account is specifically designed to meet the financial needs of women as it offers unrivalled services that empower women to do more and achieve more. It seeks to drive financial development and the empowerment of women through gender engineered programmes. At FirstBank, we recognize that promoting female entrepreneurship and empowerment is crucial to a better society,“ he concluded.
Since the product launch in October 2016, the Bank has implemented various activities targeted at promoting female empowerment, impact and influence in the economy. Through its online portal – designed to provide a virtual online community with over 61,293 members where like-minded women irrespective of where they are in Nigeria and abroad, gather to connect, grow and share knowledge on everything about lifestyle, motherhood, career development, entrepreneurship, health, work and family. We encourage all women to join the community by signing up via this link https://firstgem.com.ng/community to enjoy this experience.
Financial institutions need to accelerate pace of transformations to remain dynamic, relevant – FITC boss
Financial institutions need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation to remain dynamic and relevant.
There is need for financial institutions to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.
This was stated by the Managing Director, FITC, Chizor Malize, while speaking during the 40th anniversary of FITC.
She said, “In a rapidly changing world, we realized the need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation in our organization to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.”
Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers Committee, Malize stated that FITC had since remained committed to advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.
In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, she said the organization had recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work, and more impactful to individuals and organizations.
“This was accomplished through the organization’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.
“FITC has redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation & operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.
“With our expertise, we have helped individuals, and its organizations realize the power of their potentials through knowledge solutions that drive superior performance by helping them to implement solutions for capacity development through learning, organizational structure design and business performance strategy development,” she said.
About FITC
For 40 years, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions.
Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites.
FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award.
UBA America to facilitate investment, development capital, trade between North America and Africa, says CEO
UBA America has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
UBA America, the United States subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that the bank’s major focus and strategy is to enable the flow of development capital, in line with its commitment to supporting companies achieve their aims of international trade between both continents.
UBA America is the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate a bank in the United States of America (USA) and armed with the fact that its parent company, UBA Group has operations in over 19 African countries and major financial capitals, the bank is continuously hinging on its pan-African strength and global connectivity to support African and international businesses.
Speaking specifically on the subsidiaries’ activities and how UBA America has worked to solidify ease of operations of businesses, multinationals and parastatals in diaspora, Yomi-Ajayi explained that the bank ramped up its services and invested in necessary technology needed to propel the business growth of these organisations.
She said, “At UBA America, we deliver treasury, trade finance, and correspondent banking solutions to a broad range of customers, including Sovereign and central banks; Corporates, Financial institutions, Foundations and Multilateral and Development organisations.
“Overtime, we have leveraged our knowledge, capacity, and unique position as part of the international banking group – UBA Plc – as we seek to provide exceptional value to our customers around the world,” Yomi-Ajayi said.
With its specific focus on being an enabler of international development organisations, she noted that UBA and indeed UBA America has been working with Corporate entities, financial institutions and development organisations on the continent, across the bank’s footprints, leveraging digital banking solutions to meet their needs.
Continuing, she said, “Our focus viz-a-viz our presence in the US is to support American institutions that are operating in Africa. We work with these institutions to achieve their Corporate Goals on the continent, through the provision of innovative Trade, payments, correspondent banking and treasury solutions.”
It is no wonder, therefore, that UBA America’s CEO, Yomi-Ajayi who has headed the bank’s United States operations for several years, was appointed alongside 10 other members into the United States Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee. Among other activities, the committee is expected to advise the EXIM Board on the development and implementation of policies and programmes designed to promote its’s activities in sub-Saharan Africa.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, in 20 African countries. With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.
