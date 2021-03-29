Billionaire Watch
Abigail Johnson is the world’s richest in finance, manages a $5 trillion investment company
Abigail Johnson is presently the world’s richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
It is no longer news that the world’s most powerful and richest individuals in finance are dominated by men that include Ray Dalio (net worth of $17 billion), the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund; and Stephen Schwarzman (net worth of $24 billion), the man that leads Blackstone, the world’s most influential private equity firm.
However, Abigail Johnson, an American born billionaire is presently the world's richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
She leads Fidelity Investments, the world’s leading investment firm which was founded by her grandfather Edward C. Johnson II.
Fidelity Investments was established in 1946 and is one of the biggest and most influential asset managers in the world with $4.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 2020, and a combined total customer asset value of about $8.3 trillion.
Abigail Johnson, the Harvard and Cambridge-trained business executive at the time of writing this report presently owns about 24.5% of FMR, which handles about $5 trillion in assets under management.
Her father, brother Ned IV and sister Elizabeth own almost 50% of Fidelity’s parent company, FMR LLC, and have served as leaders of Fidelity Investment since 2014, pushing the company’s influence in key financial markets that include crypto.
Her family’s investments include Impresa Management, a top-notch hedge fund according to a March 2020 Form ADV filing. It holds about $9 billion in assets.
Recall that some days ago, Fidelity Investments revealed plans to launch its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund as the $5 trillion asset management company strengthens its position in the world’s leading financial asset class.
FD Funds Management, a subsidiary of Fidelity, some days ago revealed it had come up with a strategy in creating an exchange-traded fund called the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust.
Abigail Johnson’s current net valuation of $26.2 billion would be about 15.2 million troy ounces of gold or 406 million barrels of crude oil.
That being said, Abigail Johnson is known for being intensely private, despite ranking among the world’s wealthiest.
Meet the 35-year-old German billionaire whose company manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine
Halix B.V which was contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines is managed by 35-year-old Dr Ernest Droege.
The race for the manufacture and sales of the Covid-19 vaccines which is arguably the most sought after product in 2021 has been on for a while. Many countries have produced their versions of the vaccine and presented it for evaluation.
One of the leading Covid-19 vaccines in the race is the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been approved in over 50 countries and mostly used in Europe.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and a host of other European countries.
READ: US Billionaires earn $1.3 trn during the pandemic while 80 million lost their jobs
Halix B.V and the Droege billionaire family
HALIX, a corporate venture and spin-off of HAL Allergy, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), based in Leiden (The Netherlands). The company is licensed for the contract manufacturing of clinical and commercial medicines according to GMP standards.
Halix B.V is a subsidiary of Halix Allergy which is under the Droege Group, an independent advisory and Investment Company founded in 1988 and under full family ownership. According to Reuters, Halix B.V was contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines. The company is managed by 35-years Old Dr Ernest Droege. His father, Walter Droege started the family business in 1988 and is the 37th richest man in Germany according to Manager Magazine. Forbes lists Walter Droege as worth $4bn.
READ: Pandemic Billionaires: Meet Turkish couple behind $21bn BioNtech company
Dr Ernest Droege
Dr Ernest Droege took over the reins of the business from his father, Walter P. Droege in 2018. According to Bloomberg, he first studied industrial engineering at the University of Karlsruhe before eventually earning a doctorate in economics at RWTH Aachen University. He worked at Goldman Sachs for a while before joining the family business. He started as co-head of operations on the management team and worked his way up the chain.
What you should know
- According to Forbes, the Droege Group is active in 30 countries and generates around $12 billion in annual revenue.
Blue Origin Vs Space X: Bezos and Musk’s subtle battle for supremacy
Bezos and Musk have expressed their optimism for space travel with varying vision and ideas.
Is it a coincidence that the two wealthiest individuals on the planet are both nursing space transport dreams? Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are both front runners in the two foremost and advanced space programs on the planet at the moment.
Although their motive, which is to kickstart some sort of backup civilization for human beings, align, both billionaires disagree on how to go about it. Before we dive into the disparity in Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’ space visions, let us quickly examine their space programs.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
Space Exploration Technology Corps (SPACE X)
Space X was founded by Elon Musk in 2002 and is headquartered at Hawthorn California. The goal of the company is to make Space travel affordable to ordinary people. It hopes to kickstart human colonization and inhabitation of planet Mars.
Space X manufactures two of its foremost space vessels the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles. It also manufactures other components that make space travel easy and affordable.
Space X is by far the more advanced of the two space programs. It has already put 700 Starlink satellites in space with over 120 being manufactured every month.
According to Business Insider, Space X is worth $33bn dollars
READ: Battle of Titans: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos share world’s richest title
Blue Origin
Blue origin was founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Kent, Washington DC. Blue Origin aims to make access to space cheaper and more reliable through reusable launch vehicles. It believes it can put 1 trillion people in space making use of hanging colonies on space. Blue Origin is the less successful of the two programs having failed to launch a single satellite into space.
Elon Musk’s Vision
Elon Musk envisions a life outside the planet Earth. He strongly believes human beings can inhabit Mars in Mega Cities and it can serve as a backup to earth should World War 3 or any major global disaster occur.
According to Business Insider, Elon Musk hopes to create the first sustainable city in Mars by 2050. The Company hopes to commence launching cargoes with building equipment in 2024 and hopefully, a permanent city would begin to take shape by the 2030s.
Elon Musk’s space company is valued at $33bn with its initial funding coming from his big payout from selling PayPal. He funds his SpaceX by getting contracts and investors for it.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Jeff Bezos’ Vision
Jeff Bezos’ vision for his space program is slightly different from that of Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos does not agree with the Mass Inhabitation of Mars by Elon Musk. He rather believes his Blue Origin company can come up with “floating cities” on space that can house 1 trillion people. Jeff Bezos funds his Blue Origin project by allocating a certain percentage of his Amazon shares for it. Last year he allocated a whopping $3.1bn to his Blue Origin project.
READ: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Billionaires at play
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the two richest individuals on the planet. Little wonder they can afford to pursue these ambitions. Elon Musk is clearly leading the space race with a more Robust SpaceX and cutting-edge drive, while Jeff Bezos, the older and richer of the duo seems to be taking his time. Jeff Bezos puts in more funds into his blue Origin Project while Elon Musk struggles a bit with funding Space X, relying on contracts and investors to get by.
What to know
- Elon Musk is the younger of the two billionaires and exudes a youthful aura which sort of gives him an edge over Jeff Bezos. He is seen as the exciting youthful tech billionaire who was once smoking pot on live TV.
- Both Space X and Blue Origin enjoy subtle help from NASA, America’s authoritative Space Body.
