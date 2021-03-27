Financial Literacy
How to save despite shrinking income
Here are some creative strategies one can take to make saving possible despite a low-income.
Saving money can be challenging to most people, particularly those trying to save on a low income. Most people living from pay-check to pay-check are not in the habit of saving, and they dread the thought of it.
Understanding one’s income and expenses are one of the steps that can come in handy when saving. Recognizing the necessary things to prioritize with the income earned and those to be forgone comes with this understanding.
Choosing to save with a low income can be discouraging and will take a more dedicated effort. Luckily, there are some creative strategies one can take to make saving possible despite the income rate.
1. Establish a budget
Most people dread the idea of budgeting as it makes them feel limited on what to do with their finance. However, establishing a budget gives one control over the finances and makes one accountable. Create a plan that encompasses expenses and savings.
2. Explore flexible saving options
Undoubtedly, saving with a low income is not as encouraging as saving with a robust and disposable income. As such, anyone looking to saving should consider flexible saving plans or options that allow taking out part of the earnings without feeling stretched or drained financially. Start by assessing your income, highlighting your expenses, and setting saving goals. Then, allocate a certain percentage of the money for savings. That might entail forgoing some wants.
3. Spend in moderation
Most individuals are more prone to spend than to save. They tend to spend on goods and services that cost higher than what they can afford conveniently. There are products and services offered at a low price by some companies compared to others. If you aim to save with less income, normalize purchasing affordable products to cut down on extra expenses. Also, practice moderation in spending.
4. Diversify your income
If your income cannot serve your expenses comfortably, then you need to earn more. One of the strategies to live within your means is to increase your source of income. This step can come in ways like picking up an extra job or monetizing your skills. Diverse streams of income help to meet more financial demands and give room to save.
5. Make do with less
To maintain a consistent saving habit, you need to cut back on spending. That is where contentment comes into play, which is a necessary factor required to exercise control over one’s finance. Cutting back on spending can help determine the essential things to afford within the range of the income earned and the things to forgo.
Saving money on a shrinking income can be difficult and requires a degree of sacrifice and discipline. However, the consciousness of your financial goals and the strategies discussed can help keep you on track to achieve this feat.
Business
Interest rates of some loan apps in Nigeria
With the emergence of online loan apps, anyone can apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes.
Online loan apps are gaining traction because of features such as customized repayment plans, minimal documentation, low-interest rates, and quick disbursal. Before now, one of the biggest challenges people faced was accessing quick loans.
You had to visit a bank, obtain relevant information, and provide collateral before getting a loan. This process was not only tedious but also out of the reach of many people.
With the emergence of online loan apps, anyone can apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes. You can also monitor the progress of your application easily.
Different loan apps in Nigeria today offer a quick, easy and completely electronic means to access funds. Much of these loans are short-term and the interest rates vary from app to app.
Carbon: Carbon is a digital financial service platform that provides a range of financial services, including personal loans, business loans, payments, funds transfers, credit scoring, savings, and investments. It is currently available in Nigeria and Kenya.
The Carbon loan application process typically takes less than 5 minutes to complete. Their rates range from 2% to 30%, and this depends on the loan repayment period and the amount of money you wish to borrow.
Branch: Branch is another platform that offers quick online loans in Nigeria. They determine loan eligibility and personalized loan offers using the users’ smartphone data. Their interest rates range from 15% – 34%. You can get access to loans from ₦1,000 to ₦200,000 within 24hrs, depending on your repayment history, with a period of 4 to 40 weeks to pay back.
Fair money: FairMoney offers fast loans within 5 minutes with no documentation or collateral required. The loan amounts vary based on your smartphone data and repayment history. Loan amounts range between ₦1,500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 61 days to 180 days at monthly interest rates that range from 10% to 30%
Aella credit: Aella credit is a one-stop-shop for all your financial services. They offer short-term personal loans that range from ₦2000 to ₦1,000,000 with repayment periods from 1 – 3 months. Their interest rates range from 6% – 20%. You get access to higher amounts and better rates if you work with an Aella Credit partner company.
Palm credit: PalmCredit offers fast loans in small amounts for first-time applicants. You get access to higher loan amounts when you pay back your loans on time. Palmcredit Monthly interest rate ranges from 4%~4.7% while Loans Interest Rate ranges from 14% to 24%. Their loan limits range From ₦ 2,000 to ₦100,000 with a repayment period between 91 days to 180 days.
Renmoney: Renmoney offers personal or micro-business loans ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦6 million without collateral. They offer large loan amounts and flexible repayment terms to low-risk borrowers with strong financial profiles. Monthly interest rates range from 2.76% – 9.33% repayable in 3 -24 months.
Migo: Migo is an embedded lending platform that enables companies to extend credit to consumers and small businesses in their own apps. You can access Migo’s lending services on their website. If you don’t own a smartphone, you can use the Migo USSD code. Their loans range from ₦500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 14 – 30 days. Their interest ranges from 5% – 25%.
Xcredit: XCredit makes it easy for people in Nigeria to access a loan, anytime, anywhere. XCredit loan amount ranges from ₦5,000 ~ ₦500,000. The shortest loan tenor is 91 days and the longest is 180 days. They offer an interest rate of 12% of the amount borrowed.
Lidya: Lidya provides financing based on the cash flow in your bank account and without collateral. The loan amount at Lidya ranges from ₦150,000 and above with an interest rate of 3.5% per month.
Kiakia loan: Kiakia is a financial marketplace that grants short-term business and personal loans. They offer a peer-to-peer lending option so you can either offer a loan to someone or request a loan on kiakia. You can borrow as low as ₦10,000 and as much as ₦200,000. Kiakia’s interest rate is typically from 5.6% – 24%.
What happens when you fail to repay your loan?
Many operators of loan apps have been known to recover their monies through interesting and unconventional means, including calling a defaulter’s telephone contacts to request the contact’s intervention. Such contacts may be friends, family members, co-workers or even a borrower’s employers.
Permission to access the contacts on a borrower’s phone is usually requested by the app at the sign-up stage. Therefore, what people who use loan apps gain in terms of convenience and speed, they lose through privacy breach and sometimes, higher interest rates than what is obtainable with traditional banks.
Financial Literacy
Right financial behaviours to develop in 2021
Here are a few financial behaviours you should develop in 2021.
With the recent economic fluctuation and financial instability in the world, especially in Nigeria, it is essential that everybody develops the right financial behaviours in 2021.
Nobody is sure about what the market will say tomorrow, but you can determine what your pocket says. You cannot control the country’s economy, but you can manage your finances by imbibing the right behaviours.
Here are a few financial behaviours you should develop in 2021;
- Have multiple sources of income: Depending on one source of income might not be the best idea, especially when nobody knows what the market will say tomorrow. There could be an increase in prices, making you spend more, but your income will not increase if you only have one source of income.
- Spend lesser than you earn: It is easy to spend money but make sure you are not spending more than you earn. The best way to achieve this is by setting apart a percentage of your income for your expenses and making sure you don’t exceed it when buying things. This would help you to curb your spending and become financially stable.
Read Also: How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
- Have a reasonable budget and stick with it: The importance of budgeting cannot be overemphasized. Budgeting helps you to plan your expenses and, most importantly, to prioritize your spending.
- Stay debt-free: This might not be an easy thing to do, but to become financially stable, one has to stay debt-free. This is the only way you can be financially free and stable in 2021.
- Save up for emergencies: Emergencies are unforeseen circumstances that can happen to anybody at any time, and they usually come with a lot of expenses. To be able to survive emergencies, you must have saved up enough funds. The most crucial financial behaviour you should develop in 2021 is saving up for emergencies.
- Invent: You have the best financial behaviour when you not only save your money but also invest it. The value of your cash depreciates with time when you don’t invest it.
Read Also: Dealing with financial emergencies
You can invest your money in many businesses while you watch your money grow, knowing that you are financially secure.
There is nothing as beautiful as knowing that you are free from debts and have enough saved up for emergencies. Financial freedom gives peace, and you can only experience it when you develop the right financial behaviours. It’s just a few months into 2021, and it is not too late to develop the financial behaviours discussed.
