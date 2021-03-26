Cryptocurrency
Social media influencer allegedly defrauds his followers of Bitcoins worth millions of dollars
Instagram influencer Jay Mazini, has been accused by the FBI of defrauding a significant number of his followers.
Instagram influencer Jegara Igbara, with an alias known as Jay Mazini, has been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of defrauding a significant number of his Instagram followers of Cryptos worth millions of dollars.
According to the FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge, William F. Sweeney, Jr., Jegara used his Instagram profile to lure his followers into selling him their flagship crypto assets at inflated and attractive terms.
As we allege, Igbara’s social media persona served as a backdrop for enticing victims to sell him their Bitcoin at attractive, but inflated, values. A behind-the-scenes look, however, revealed things aren’t always as they seem. There was nothing philanthropic about the Bitcoin transactions Igbara engaged in with his victims.
The suspect had acquired about a million followers on Instagram by posting videos in which he handed out huge amounts of funds to random individuals. Somewhere around January 2021, the suspect offered to buy the popular crypto from his followers “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value.”
Jegara Igbara claimed that he was willing to pay his followers a premium of what crypto exchanges have on the amount of Bitcoin their customers can purchase and further deceived his victims by providing photoshopped screenshots of Bitcoin transfers done in the past.
Victims according to the FBI sent him the agreed amounts of Crypto but, the promised funds never arrived—leading the law enforcement agency to conclude that those screenshots were a sham.
Igbara, if proven guilty by an American court of these charges, faces up to 20 years behind bars. The regulator body had also warned buyers of the dangers of making crypto purchases via social media.
“Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” stated IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Larsen. “This defendant allegedly used his online popularity to defraud those seeking to exchange Bitcoin for cash above the market value. Always be on your guard and don’t fall prey to these cryptocurrency schemes.”
Cryptocurrency
Skrill partners with Coinbase in offering new Crypto solutions
Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.
Paysafe’s Skrill partners up with Coinbase to launch a new white-label solution, enabling customers across certain areas in the world’s largest economy to efficiently trade multiple cryptocurrencies.
Such collaboration bolsters Skrill British based payment platform presence as customers benefit from faster transactions And Lower Fees
Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.
READ: U.S Government to unveil Crypto nemesis before end of July
The company’s Skrill digital wallet solution will be teaming up with Coinbase, a popular exchange platform provider.
This first phase of Skrill’s expansion into the US cryptocurrency market strengthens American access to digital wallet availability, with support for other states expected soon.
The fast-growing rate of crypto adoption in the United States provides a new avenue for Paysafe to add to its global consumer base. Residents of Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wyoming will now be able to take advantage of the Skrill crypto wallet, which commenced in 2018 and already serves users in over 30 countries.
READ: DEAL: Kuda Bank raises $25 million Series A funding led by Valar Ventures
In his announcement, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, mentioned: “We’re delighted to better serve our customers’ needs by launching our Skrill crypto offering in the country in partnership with Coinbase. Powered by Coinbase’s sophisticated platform, our crypto offering is just Skrill’s latest US move to provide consumers with a best-in-class digital wallet.”
With this new white-label solution, Skrill’s US customers can use the digital wallet to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
READ: Coinbase executes over $1 billion Crypto trades for world’s biggest clients
Head of Institutional Trading at Coinbase, Brett Tejpaul, commented: “As we focus on building the .crypto-economy, we look to partner with leaders like Skrill who can white-label our turnkey solution to provide and support digital assets to their clients.”
Cryptocurrency
Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
The global crypto market plunged by 2.20% with a market value currently pegged at $1.64 trillion.
The fast-evolving crypto market is presently facing a significant amount of selling pressure amid reports coming from Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, due to the impact regulations could have on cryptos.
At press time, the global crypto market plunged by 2.20% with a market value currently pegged at $1.64 trillion.
The crypto market has shed much of its stellar gains earlier recorded as significant selling pressure from crypto investors pushed the value of cryptos lower across the market spectrum amid profit-taking.
For the day, about 256,032 crypto traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-DOT value of $35.59 million.
READ: America’s oldest bank set to accept Bitcoin
In the report, Amundi’s deputy CIO, Vincent Mortier and head of global views, Didier Borowski said that G7 regulators were “determined” to regulate cryptocurrencies. Such regulation will likely “initially lead to an adjustment of their price, possibly brutal.”
Consequently, credible reports also reveal that the Bank of Boston and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are jointly working on delivering a Central Bank Digital Currency prototype before the end of July.
Such digital assets could fundamentally change US citizens’ use of capital, leading some financial brands to lobby the Fed and Congress to pause its creation.
READ: Cardano on a high buying spree, explodes by 20%
“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.
That being said, the report stated that once the regulatory environment is sorted out and the main risks addressed, the crypto market might bounce stronger.
“Only once the regulatory environment has stabilized, and the relationship with CB [central bank] digital currencies has been clarified, will asset managers be able to recommend digital assets as safe investment vehicles.
“At the end of the day, investments in CCs [cryptocurrencies] may be promising, but they are still speculative in nature,” they concluded.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.