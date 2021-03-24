Connect with us
Cryptocurrency

Unknown whale moves $272 million worth of Bitcoin

Published

12 hours ago

on

Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin, Whales transfer Bitcoins at an alarming rate, BTC whale moves 10,250 BTC valued at $95,000,000

Institutional investors are increasing their buying pressure amid recent price corrections prevailing at the world’s most volatile financial market.

Long-term supply decreases as HODLers take profits during bull markets – and increases in re-accumulation phases at cheaper prices.

Data from an advanced crypto tracker revealed someone moved 4,999 BTC $272 million in block 676,018.

READ: Less than 4 million Bitcoins available for buying

Crypto pundits opined that the surge of transactions in the flagship crypto market is a combination of endorsements from prominent personalities including Paul Tudor Jones, Larry Fink, Elon Musk, and several investment banks have increased the buying spree among medium-sized institutional firms and retail traders trying to have a grasp on the world’s most popular crypto asset.

READ: Bitcoin market value closes in on GDP of Africa’s largest economies

The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, and Microstrategy.

That being said, Micheal Saylor hinted at the rationality for publicly traded Bitcoin miners to become net purchasers of BTC rather than sellers on the sentiments that show Bitcoin is holding up against the recent price correction spectacularly well.

READ: Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune

Such data suggest that the Bitcoin market is transferring Bitcoin wealth from the impatient to the patient.

An elite investment bank has laid credence to the Bitcoin fever presently catching investors’ urge on other crypto assets, like Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum.

The global head of digital assets for Goldman’s global markets division said on a recent Goldman podcast program that his team has seen a “huge volume of institutional demand across [a] broad spectrum of different industry types,” for Crypto during bitcoin’s current bull run.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Message Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Cryptocurrency

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin

Elon Musk has just announced the possibility of buying a Tesla with Bitcoin.

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

Elon Musk's Tesla now worth $834 billion, bigger than Facebook

Elon Musk, the second world’s richest man, just announced via Twitter that you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.

The billionaire also revealed that such Bitcoin capability will be available outside the US later this year.

In his words, he said “Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

READ: Tesla investor sues Elon Musk for causing problems with his tweets

This comes as no shock to many on the account that a few months back the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.

The world’s most valuable carmaker in its most recent term and conditions revealed Bitcoin was the only Crypto accepted by Tesla for such payment
“You may not make purchases with us using any other digital asset, including Bitcoin fork products, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV. Our Bitcoin digital wallet is not configured to detect or receive digital assets other than Bitcoin,” states the terms.

READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment

Tesla had earlier disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.

“Thereafter, we invested an aggregate of $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”

The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.

 

Cryptocurrency

Can anything stop the success of Bitcoin in 2021?

Bitcoin remains a viable place to invest your money and this doesn’t show any signs of changing any time soon.

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

Previously, no one has been able to predict the future for Bitcoin; indeed not many investors would have guessed that it would reach the heights it has. 2020 saw Bitcoin reach some record-breaking numbers, smashing the previous records it held for 2017. 2021 has seen an increasing rise in the value of Cryptocurrency, but does that mean it is set to continue? Let’s look at the past of Bitcoin & what the future might hold.

What Are The Experts Saying?

With any investment opportunities, you’ll get mixed results when you speak to people in the know. With something as forward-thinking and versatile as Bitcoin, people have even stronger views on how it will do in the future. If you speak to people in the investment industry, some of them will tell you it is a complete no go and others will tell you that you’re missing out by not investing every single spare penny you have. So, who’s right?

READ: Unknown whale moves $272 million worth of Bitcoin

Well, truth be told, cryptocurrency isn’t an exact science so no one can say for sure. However, if you look at the facts the popularity of Bitcoin is certainly on the increase. For starters, the media have had heavy coverage of the virtual currency and how much it has risen in the past – and no one wants to miss out! With people wanting a piece of the pie, the chances are people who have maybe only dabbled in little investments previously will be considering Bitcoin as their next opportunity.

The fact that brands such as Starbucks, lots of internet cafes and plenty of online retailers are adopting Bitcoin as a legitimate way to pay for their services will certainly help the popularity of Bitcoin – you can even place a crypto sportsbet if you want! The accessibility of Bitcoin, in terms of both investing and spending, has improved massively and this is something that will certainly encourage people to pay attention to Bitcoin.

READ: Attractive yields expected to weigh on Nigerian & U.S stocks

Will It Be As Successful in 2021?

The world changed in 2020 and we’re all still working out what that means for many industries. However, this change has plenty of people considering their place in life and new investment opportunities. The chances are that Bitcoin will continue to be as successful as it has been in previous years – if not more so! It would only take a massive international retailer such as eBay or Amazon to accept it as a way of paying for goods and the value of Bitcoin would shoot up massively!

What Could Stop It Being Successful?

At the moment, Bitcoin is allowed to take place & to be traded. If any Government was to stop this it would undoubtedly affect its value. The chances of this happening are slim and certainly not within the next 12 months.

With Bitcoin being a great place to store your money without any real way to trace it, it remains a viable place to invest your money and this doesn’t show any signs of changing any time soon.

