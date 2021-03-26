Business
Rainfall: FG approves N600 billion for food production
The FG has released the sum of N600 billion for food production across the country in anticipation of heavy floods.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N600 billion to take advantage of this year’s rainy season and enhance food production.
This was disclosed in a report by NTA news on Thursday evening. The Federal Government said it released the sum in a bid to encourage food security despite challenges to security.
This is coming as Rice Farmers showcased their ability to contribute to the National food production at an event to showcase the effectiveness of CBN’s anchor programme
“Nigeria is expected to produce 60% of the country’s wheat demand under the CBN’s anchor borrowers programme,” the report stated.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and urged states, local governments to embark on precautionary measures to prevent cases of flooding.
Nigerian mining sector has local manpower to drive further growth – Minister
The Minister stated that the mining sector has every local manpower required to drive further growth.
The Federal Government has declared that the mining sector has every local manpower required to drive further growth.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olalekan Adegbite, in a statement issued on Thursday.
The Minister explained that the sector was filled with highly skilled and dedicated professionals who could move the sector forward.
Adegbite, who made this statement while receiving the Honorary Fellowship Award bestowed on him by the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, noted that the high degree of professionalism in the sector had been instrumental to the milestones he had achieved.
He said, “This indeed comes as welcome news to the sector which has been attracting interests from foreign investors from the global mining world, proving that the industry has the local manpower to drive it forward.
“I met a lot of professionals here who know their onions and who made the job easier for me. I have learnt a lot from these people; they availed me their knowledge without holding back. I learnt from many professionals in the ministry. And the profession is indeed dominated by academics and professors whom I have learnt from.”
Adegbite also called for the participation of more women in the sector, noting that it was necessary to achieve inclusivity of the female gender in the sector.
“I am very sensitive to gender issues; we want there to be more women in the sector. Though we men tend to be knowledgeable but women have the advantage of having emotional intelligence, which is now being recognised globally.
“Emotional intelligence is very important; that is why we need to encourage our women to come along and take their rightful position in the society and in the world of business. I am happy that the current Permanent Secretary is a lady, a medical doctor by profession. And she has quickly adapted to the sector and shown a lot of attitude,” he added.
It is better to privatise a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one – Minister
Minister of State for Petroleum has said that subsidy is one of the reasons why refineries are not functioning optimally.
The Federal Government has stated that it is better to privatise/concession a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one, as it attributed the ailing state of the facilities to fuel subsidy.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpreye Sylva, during a press briefing on Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday.
According to the minister, the subsidy is one of the reasons the nation’s refineries are not functioning optimally and such constraint will be taken away with deregulation.
He said, “Subsidy is one of the reasons why our refineries are not functioning optimally. That constraint will be taken away with deregulation.
“That is why we must now fix our refineries, so that they can function optimally in a deregulated regime. It is better to privatise/concession a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one.”
He added that the nation’s refineries are NOT archaic and that the Port Harcourt Refinery, which was built in 1960s and bigger one commissioned in 1989, cannot by any stretch of imagination be considered archaic.
