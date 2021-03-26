Market Views
Nigerian stocks end slightly red amid strong gains from GUINNESS, PRESTIGE
Nigerian bourse ended Friday’s trading session on a slightly negative note, The All Share Index dipped by 0.20% to close at 39,216.20 index points as against the +0.53% surge recorded on Thursday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.51 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.62%.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended high as volume ticked up by 9.37% as against 36.61% drop posted on Thursday.
- The market breadth closed positive as GUINNESS led 20 Gainers, as against 13 Losers topped by SOVRENINS at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 9.89% to close at N30
- PRESTIGE up 9.76% to close at N0.45
- SOVRENINS up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- UACN up 8.75% to close at N8.7
- ABCTRANS up 7.14% to close at N0.3
Top losers
- FTNCOCOA down 9.80% to close at N0.46
- JAIZBANK down 9.23% to close at N0.59
- ROYALEX down 7.69% to close at N0.24
- WAPIC down 7.27% to close at N0.51
- AFRINSURE down 4.76% to close at N0.2
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note amid soaring oil prices. Trading turnover at Friday’s trading session was boosted by Zenith Bank, Union Bank, and GTBank.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying, amid rising concerns for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria’s key international market, particularly Europe.
World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
Saudi Aramco issued these massive payouts known to be a key source of revenue for the Saudi Kingdom.
Saudi Aramco recently honoured its words by paying its shareholders a whopping $75 billion dividend for 2020 even as the worst pandemic known to humanity affected its earnings negatively.
In a report credited to Bloomberg, the world’s most valuable oil company by market value, issued these massive payouts known to be a key source of revenue for the Saudi Kingdom.
The Saudis, like many oil-producing countries, had notably experienced its budget deficit widened after the COVID-19 disrupted the global energy markets and shut down many smaller companies in the Gulf Kingdom.
What you must know: Saudi Aramco leads the top spot as the world’s most profitable company. The oil juggernaut is known to have by far the largest oil reserves in the world.
- Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids. It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers. Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels.
In addition, Saudi Aramco has taken on more debt in the past year to keep up the dividend in the face of its current cash flow drying up.
Net income for last year stood at $49 billion, down 44% from the previous fiscal year. Free cash flow plunged by almost 40% to $49 billion, significantly below the level of the dividend.
JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs settle lower in unison following Fed’s decision
The 10-year Treasury yield reversed higher before consolidating at 1.73%, as it stayed around its 14-month high.
U.S major Bank settled lower in unison following the Fed’s decision in keeping rates low despite signs that showed the world’s largest economy was back on track.
JPMorgan Chase, the world’s most valuable bank by market value and investment banking juggernaut, Goldman Sachs recorded losses of more than 1%, while Wells Fargo, the California-based bank plunged by 2.9%.
Bank of America also dropped by 1% as investors took their bets off bank stocks on the bias that their bottom line would be negatively affected considerably on prevailing low rates metrics set by the American Apex bank.
READ: Cardano suffers losses amid profit-taking
- That being said, the 10-year Treasury yield reversed higher before consolidating at 1.73%, as it stayed around its 14-month high.
- Such metrics weighed on the U.S stock market has the Dow and the S&P 500 losing 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, breaking their two-week winning streak.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics highlighted macros troubling stock investors amid rising Treasury yields;
READ: Understanding Nigeria’s unattractive mortgage system and recent positives from market players
“The rapid rise in long-end US yields has spooked investors again overnight as there appears to be no lasting respite for the fixed income onslaught
“Given the untimely ferocious nature of the sell-off, which caught some investors wrong-footed whilst cheering the FOMC “lower for longer” mantra, it caused a real stinger to longer duration growth asset sentiment like mega-cap tech names,” Innes said.
Bottom Line: Market pundits argue the current Fed’s narrative of keeping rates low isn’t working as the market is finding in the aftermath of the latest FOMC meeting.
