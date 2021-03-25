Connect with us
Dividends

Lafarge Africa Plc declares N16.11 billion as dividend for 2020

The Board of Lafarge proposed a dividend of N1.0 per share for all outstanding ordinary shares.

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

According to the announcement published by the cement manufacturer on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lafarge is expected to pay a dividend of N1.0 per share for all the outstanding 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of the company.

This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N16.11 billion.

The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on Tuesday, 25th May 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday, 25th May 2021.

Key conditions outlined for qualifying shareholders include:

  • Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April 2021 will be considered.
  • Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Cardinalstone Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
  • For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 4th May 2021 to 7th May 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

What you should know

  • Lafarge Africa Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 98.8% year-on-year to N30.8 billion in 2020.
  • The company’s earnings per share during the year, increased by 98.8% year-on-year, from 96 kobo to 191 kobo in 2020.

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Billionaire Watch

Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business

Africa’s richest man is set to cash out another mega dividend this year from his cement business.

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.

The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.

According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.

A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.

With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.

  • Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) in its audited financial statement for the year 2020, declared a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
  • Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in Q3 and Q4 2020.
  • The growth in sales and the company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.7% surge in profit to N276.1 billion.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

Sigma Pensions
CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (23rd March 2021)Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Stanbic IBTC3.624th March 202148.457.43%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202122.54.40%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212207.30%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 2021229.50%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.70%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.058.70%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.95.10%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.858.90%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.59.10%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.92.70%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 2021157.23.80%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.70%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.60%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.50%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.30%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.113.70%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021481.40%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852.10%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.41.20%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.783.70%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.80%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

