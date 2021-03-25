Lafarge Africa Plc declares N16.11 billion as dividend for 2020

The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

According to the announcement published by the cement manufacturer on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lafarge is expected to pay a dividend of N1.0 per share for all the outstanding 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of the company.

This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N16.11 billion.

The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on Tuesday, 25th May 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday, 25th May 2021.

Key conditions outlined for qualifying shareholders include:

Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April 2021 will be considered.

Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Cardinalstone Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 4th May 2021 to 7th May 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

What you should know