Manufacturing
Dangote $2.5 billion fertilizer plant to commence operation first week of April
The $2.5 billion granulated fertilizer plant will help in achieving food sufficiency for Africa’s most populous country.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has disclosed that one of his closely held assets, the $2.5 billion granulated fertilizer plant located in Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), will commence operation in Nigeria in the first week of April.
The billionaire whose current wealth is valued at $16.6 billion, revealed this on Saturday during a tour of the Petrochemicals and refinery complex facilities by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team.
The granulated urea fertilizer plant which is expected to commence operations next week has been pushed back severally for reasons such as access to forex, the ailing economy and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a bid to scale up production further plans have been made to expand the plant’s 3 million metric tonnes per annum capacity to produce multiple grades of fertilizers to meet soil, crop and climate-specific requirement for the African continent.
In case you missed it: In line with a report by the company, Nairametrics reported last month that the $2.5 billion granulated fertilizer plant would commence operation in the first quarter of 2021.
What you should know
- The Urea Fertilizer plant was built to tap into Nigeria’s demand for fertilizer, a critical component of achieving food sufficiency for Africa’s most populous country.
- The Fertilizer plant is expected to manufacture 3 million metric tonnes of urea per annum, with a view to reducing the nation’s fertilizer imports, and generating $400m annual foreign exchange from export to Africa countries.
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Consumer Goods
Best performing Industrial and consumer goods stocks from last week
These Industrial and consumer goods stocks delivered gains in excess of 6% in a week.
The bears dominated the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the seventh consecutive week, as market data for the week ended 19th March 2021 revealed that the All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.
This sustained bearish sentiment in the equity space has been linked by analysts to the sustained spike in bond yields, and the uptick in the benchmark yields for Treasury Bills and CBN’s special bills.
Analysts views on the bond yield – equity performance inverse relationship
The ED, Treasury & Operations, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Dipo Adeoye suggested that there is a natural inverse relationship between the bond yield and the performance of the stock market.
This is the market reality in the current dispensation, as investors adjust their portfolio with risk and reward in view, in line with the functional relationship.
A fixed income trader in UBA, Udegbunam Dumebi, explained that the recent move is not out of par when compared to the international markets. He stressed that investors look at local currency yields, and then compare these yields with local inflation, with a simple inflation adjustment being an adequate guide. This helps in portfolio construction and gives investors a clue about where to invest over time.
Despite the prevailing bearish sentiment, some stocks delivered gains in excess of 6%
Despite the prevailing market move which impacted the performance of key consumer goods and industrial stocks on the NSE, some shares saw their market value surge by about 6% during the week, not minding the bearish performance of the industrial index and the consumer goods index.
This move was driven by the decision of astute investors, who took positions in the shares of some solid industrial and consumer goods companies during the week, thus driving the shares to print gains in excess of 6% for existing shareholders of the company.
Some of these shares are:
Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (NNFM), W-0-W GAINS: 9.73%
Shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills – an active miller in the country with a core presence in the Northern part of Nigeria – surged by almost 10% in value, after losing more than 45% of its market value from January 29 high of N9.68 per share.
NNFM shares surged by 9.73% at the end of the week ended 19th March 2021, as investors pick up shares of the flour miller at N5.15 per share. This move pushed the shares of the company to N6.20 at the end of trading activities for the week.
Guinness Nigeria Plc (GUINNESS), W-o-W GAINS: 7.66%
The leading beverage and alcohol company continues to be the toast of investors in 2021, with the shares of the brewer increasing by more than 33% so far this year.
Shares in Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 7.66% at the end of the week ended 19th March 2021, at the back of sustained buying pressure, which has seen the shares of the brewer increase from this year’s low of N17.65 on 7th January 2021, to N25.30 at the close of market for the week on Friday, 19th Match 2021.
Since Diageo’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Menezes on September 28 2020, revealed that “the pace of sales recovery in markets in Africa (with Nigeria inclusive) would be more gradual, as travel retail continues to be severely impacted while the on-trade channels re-open in Africa.” Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc has increased by more than 80%.
Berger Paints Plc (BERGER), W-o-W GAINS: 7.44%
Berger Paints Shares during the week surged by 7.44% after the shares of the company slid down to N6.05 on the 10th of March, from N7.34 at the open of the market for the year.
Investors who bought shares of the company at the open price for the year have seen the value of the company’s shares decline by 11.59%.
NASCON Allied Industries Plc (NASCON), W-o-W GAINS: 6.43%
The shares of NASCON – the leading player in salt refining in Nigeria, with additional business lines which include Vegetable Oil, Tomato Paste and Seasoning – surged by 6.43% to close the week on a positive note at N14.90.
NASCON shares after hitting a 52-week high of N17.55 per share declined by about 30% to N13 on March 8, 2021. Since then, the shares of the company has increased by more than 15% to maintain its current price of N14.90.
At the current price, the YTD gains of NASCON Allied Industries Plc shares currently stands at 2.76%.
What to expect
The current reality in the market supports a sustained bearish move in the week ahead. The FGN N150 bond issuance programme for the month of March 2021, is expected to take a toll on the Nigerian Equity space.
The auction date for the FGN N150 billion bond has been pegged for this week, the 24th of March, while the settlement date for the bond offers has been set for March 26, 2021.
The impressive yields of 16.2884% on the 10-year bond and 12.5% on the 15-year bond is expected to sway some investors to liquidate their positions in some stocks on NSE.
This is expected to drive a sell-down in the stock market, as well as a sustained bearish performance for the 8th consecutive week.
Note that the announcement of the FGN bond issuance programme on Thursday evening, after the close of trade activities, triggered a 1.37% decline in the NSE All-share index and market capitalization the following day, Friday 19th March 2021.
Manufacturing
Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline
The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
- BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.
Gainers
- BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
- CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
- WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60
Loser
- BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.
Margaret
March 22, 2021 at 11:55 pm
Dear Sir, we are registered With The Ministry of Gender and Children Social Development as Integrity United Women Group where we help the young teenage girls who are homeless and need food stuff and sanitary towels. Kindly help. Thank You in advance
Tunji Arojojoye
March 23, 2021 at 1:53 am
Which ones benefit Nigerians most, Dangote’s businesses or the God businesse. By God industries I mean the Adeboyes, TB Joshuas, Oyedepos, the RCCG, Deeper life, Apostle Suleyman, Oyakilome, etc,etc. Whether you like it or not, Dangote’s businesses employ people and pay wages which employees take home to their families. By contrast the God businesses take money from the poor and give to already rich pastors who own the God industries. Isn’t there a quotation from the bible which says from those who have not, shall be taken and given to the rich.
Ifeanyi
March 23, 2021 at 9:30 am
Hello Ajayi,
Please I will need a discussion with you as regards this article kindly reach out to me Thank you