Why Ethereum is unlikely to drop below $1,500 anytime soon
Ethereum reserve in all Crypto exchanges hit a two-year low.
Investors remain relatively bullish on Ethereum, as lately, they have been eager to acquire Ether at above the $1,500 mark.
Ethereum has had sustained outflows over the last 3 weeks and now we have more than 3.5 million Ethereum staked in 2.0. The exchange reserve on Ethereum is declining constantly. This reflects accumulation and confidence in the market.
Ethereum reserve in all exchanges hit the two-year low.
However, at the time of drafting this report, a significant amount of profit taking was observed, as the utility crypto traded at $1,776.17 with a daily trading volume of $25.4 billion and is down 3.38% for the day.
It’s also critical to note that miners remain more attracted to Ethereum as they earn almost four times more than those in the Bitcoin network. Ethereum’s fees which amount to the total dollar value spent on the Ethereum blockchain — are at record levels, with over $8 billion in annualized fees.
While Bitcoin, the world’s most popular Crypto asset, annualized fees are currently around $2.3 billion. This contrast highlights Ether’s growing utility and the reason why it is often referred to as digital fuel.
- The odds have been on the utility crypto’s side since its recent upgrade, Ethereum 2.0 (a network that promises better functionality and experience to the Ethereum network).
- Unique features of the notable upgrades include a shift from Proof of Stake (PoS) to Proof of work, a new blockchain referred to as the beacon chain that provides better scalability. All of this and more is expected to be phased in through a carefully planned roadmap.
Through the implementation of efficiency, enhancements, scalability, and speed, the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.
XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
XRP is up 9.94% for the day, the Crypto’s asset’s biggest one-day percentage gain since March 20.
XRP, the popular crypto among retail and crypto traders is printing strong gains despite its legal tussle with the U.S Securities Exchange Commission, amid the prevailing bullish trend in play at the crypto market.
The seventh most valuable crypto by market value at press time was trading at $0.525844 with a daily trading volume of about $7.5 billion XRP is up 9.94% for the day. It was the Crypto’s asset’s biggest one-day percentage gain since March 20.
The surge pushed XRP’s market value to $23.4 billion or 1.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market valuation was pegged around $31.6 billion. For the day XRP had traded between a range of $0.46472 to $0.51806
In a court document recently filed by Ripple some days ago, the word “denies” comes up about 440 times as Ripple refutes the SEC’s allegation that the fintech engaged in an illegal initial coin offering when they first issued XRP to investors.
“Ripple denies it engaged in any offering of securities; denies the inaccurate characterization of the legal advice Ripple received regarding XRP; and denies that it engaged in a single ‘offering’ of XRP.”
Such gains will surely calm the nerves of many XRP investors disturbed by the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and a powerful financial regulator.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The crypto is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unknown identity moves Bitcoin worth $208 million
Rich investors have increased their pace in moving the world’s most popular crypto.
The odds in favour of Bitcoin breaking above $60,000 are fast gaining ground, taking into account that rich investors have increased their pace in moving the world’s most popular crypto.
Large entities are moving a significant portion of their BTC holdings, as a wealthy investor has moved 3,554 BTC worth $208 million in block 675,398 some hours ago.
The flagship crypto is the first successful global peer-to-peer cash implementation that lets everyone, no matter who or where they are, store and exchange value with others.
Traders are key on the crypto for payment transfers as it offers much quicker and cheaper options than with conventional banking and services.
At the time of writing, the crypto was trading at $58,552.96 on the FTX exchange with a daily volume of $47 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.16% for the day
As large entities accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- The flagship crypto has gotten more endorsements in recent weeks from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, which showed support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
- PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager, BlackRock, have also made big moves to support crypto.
This also means that over time, it’s possible that as the world’s most popular crypto asset approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
