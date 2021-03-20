Paid Content
The Gaming Industry – the helping hand in Bitcoin trading
The profit potential of Bitcoin has prompted many users to start Bitcoin trading.
Gaming is one of the most popular hobbies of the 21st century. The gaming industry has seen to it that lots of games are produced that just add up on the pile of already existing games. In other words, gamers all over the world have plenty of games to choose from.
The industry keeps track of trends and makes sure to use technological advancements to advance itself. That’s how PCs and other gaming devices have become better. Even mobile phones evolved into smartphones and eventually into gaming phones which prompted the rise of the mobile gaming industry. Better systems means developers can take games to the next level as these systems can take them.
When it comes to trends, Bitcoin is the current trend that has already made a place for itself in the industry. The many benefits of its use have prompted several companies to accept it as a payment method. But Bitcoin has inspired developers to develop several kinds of games as well.
These are trading card games and matching games, which are mostly apps you can enjoy on your mobile device. The profit potential of Bitcoin has prompted many users to start Bitcoin trading. However, you need the basics to do so.
That’s where the industry comes in with Bitcoin trading simulators. Here are some suggestions regarding such apps:
Bitcoin Hero
If you’re looking for a virtual market that you can practice Bitcoin trading, then Bitcoin Hero is the app for you. Besides the virtual market which will be your playground where you’ll learn the basics of trading, you’ll also get some tools for market analysis. The complexity of Bitcoin trading won’t be so foreign after spending some time with this app.
Alternatively, you can go for one of the many trading platforms. Among them, you’ll come across the Bitcoin Pro app which will do the trading for you. But you’ll need an account first if you’re looking to make use of these services. Naturally, you’ll need to go over the tutorials and a demo lesson to familiarize yourself with the settings of the app. Once you do so, then you can try out the platform with a live session. Afterward, you can adjust the platform’s settings and increase your budget if you want to. In other words, you’ll be in control of the platform.
Altcoin Fantasy
This app differs a bit from Bitcoin Hero in that it doesn’t just support Bitcoin when it comes to providing the trading simulation experience. It covers other cryptocurrencies as well which is why it’s pretty handy. The virtual market is filled with other players that will be the competition you’ll face later when you’re trading for real.
In addition to this, you’ll get tools that will help you analyze the market. These analyses will help you make important decisions when trading. Once you’ve amped up your skills you can take part in one of the many competitions the app has to offer. If you’re skilled enough you’ll walk away with a prize in Bitcoin or any other crypto that you’d prefer.
Conclusion
These are just 2 of the many trading simulator apps that you’ll come across. Also, these are some of the many Bitcoin games you’ll come across. The simulators will come in handy if you’re looking to be prepared when it comes to Bitcoin trading.
Since the value of this virtual currency is on the rise its popularity will also grow. As a result, you’ll have much tougher competition than it is now so, it’s good for you to arm yourself with the proper skills for the job. That way you’ll navigate through the competition, build up your skills and you’ll be a successful trader.
Paid Content
Ikeja Electric condemns assault on staff
…culprit apprehended and charged to court
Popoola Olakunle, a staff of Ikeja Electric was stabbed on his head, in the course of duty, at Oladeroun area, New Oko-Oba in Fagba area, Lagos, last week.
The culprit, Saheed Olanrewaju aka Usama, a resident of 12, Abiodun Street, Iju-Ishaga in Fagba was subsequently apprehended on Tuesday, 16th March 2021, with the assistance of the Traditional Ruler’s team and handed over to the Oko-Oba police station for immediate prosecution.
So far, plans have been concluded by the Police to arraign the suspect before Ogba Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday, 19th March 2021.
In his reaction, the Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue cautioned against continuous assault on IE field staff, stressing that the company has strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees and will not compromise in its efforts to safeguard this commitment.
“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attack on its employees in strong terms. While we understand that there may be sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive, especially where Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service. Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also set up a robust forum office for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.
“In the interest of the safety of our employees and for a harmonious relationship with our customers, Ikeja Electric will continue the deliberate engagement of all stakeholders in flashpoint areas to find ways to amicably resolve all pertinent issues of concern to its customers and communities.
“However, where these attacks persist, Ikeja Electric Plc, in line with her obligation to provide service under a conducive atmosphere to its customers, will as a matter of course, continue to escalate such matters to law enforcement agencies and will promptly withdraw its services from communities and customers that prove too hostile to operate in.”
“We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.
“While there may be concerns and disputes arising from time to time, we remain committed to finding long-lasting peaceful resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties.”
Paid Content
Facebook rolls out Instagram Lite to Sub-Saharan Africa and other emerging markets
Instagram Lite allows the Instagram experience to remain fast and reliable for more people.
Today, Facebook has announced the launch of Instagram Lite to Sub-Saharan Africa, a new, lightweight version of the Instagram app for Android that uses less data and works well across all network conditions.
The new version of Instagram Lite for Android is less than 2MB in size, making it fast to install and quick to load. It also has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. Instagram Lite not only works similarly to the Instagram app for Android, but it allows the Instagram experience to remain fast and reliable for more people, no matter what device, platform and network they use.
Commenting on the rationale for introducing the app to Sub-Saharan Africa, Engineering Manager for Instagram Lite, Peter Shin said, “Connectivity in the region can be unstable, slow and expensive, making it challenging for people to have a high-quality Instagram experience. Many people were already familiar with the concept of a Lite app after the successful roll-out of Facebook Lite some years ago. We started testing the new version of Instagram Lite when people across the continent started asking for a Lite app for Android. The feedback was very positive and we are excited to launch it across the continent today”.
“Our team aims to leave no one behind, so today we are very excited to bring Instagram Lite to people in over 170 countries, including the entire Sub-Saharan Africa region,” he added.
Instagram Lite is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though some features are not currently supported, such as Reels creation, Shopping, and IGTV. Instagram Lite is likely to gain appeal to users in locations with limited bandwidth or high data costs, especially in the developing world.
Instagram Lite is currently rolling out in over 170 countries, and Facebook remains committed to building and improving the app to help everyone in the world connect to the people and things they love.
