Spotlight Stories

10 Tech hubs in Lagos offering co-working spaces and incubators in 2021

Check out some tech hubs in Lagos offering a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites.

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

Tech hubs, Tech hubs in Lagos Offering Co-working Spaces and Incubators

Tech hubs provide are space where high-tech business growth can be accelerated and in turn, bring prosperity to communities.

According to a Forbes report, Africa has over 643 hubs across the continent. These hubs have spearheaded the launching of hundreds of start-ups and have a lot of potential in terms of facilitating growth across the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Tech hubs offer a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites.

In 2019, we profiled some of the leading yet affordable hubs to check out when you eventually resolve to tap from the endless benefits in work-space sharing.

Here is a list of some of the best tech hubs in Lagos offering a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites in 2021.

Co-creation hub

CcHUB is Nigeria’s first open living lab and pre-incubation space designed to be a multi-functional, multi-purpose space where work to catalyze creative social tech ventures takes place. The HUB is a place for technologists, social entrepreneurs, government, tech companies, impact investors, and hackers in and around Lagos to co-create new solutions to the many social problems in Nigeria.

It is located at 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba 101212, Lagos.

Sigma Pensions

360 Creative Hub

360 Creative Hub is a co-working start-up studio that provides support via collaboration and innovation for fashion designers + creative entrepreneurs. The 360 Creative Hub is becoming known for championing new creative talent and breaking down the barriers of entry for fashion graduates and new emerging designers, becoming the place for aspiring and talented designers to develop their creations and the destination of choice for a fashion-forward audience.

Their office is located at 34 Ajao road off Olufemi Street, Surulere 101283, Lagos.

Zonetech Park

Zone Tech Park is a start-up tech firm offering custom software development and tech talent outsourcing. The firm provides professional services in strategy, enterprise software development, mobile app development, UX/UI design, QA & testing, IT consulting, and tech talent recruitment to help businesses build scalable products and high-performing teams.

It is located at Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway.

Leadspace

Leadspace is creating “the Future of Work” by providing a conducive environment to “work, collaborate, stay productive, network, and have fun.” Its coworking spaces are for entrepreneurs/founders of small and medium-sized businesses, middle-level corporate executives, independent freelancers, and creative artists.

It has different offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri.

Passion Incubator

Passion Incubator (PI) is an early-stage technology incubator that works with early-stage startups to develop their business ideas into successful companies.

It is located at 70 Olonode St, Alagomeji-Yaba 100001, Lagos.

NG-HUB from Facebook

NG-HUB provides entrepreneurs, creatives, and the tech community with workspaces, meeting rooms, an events space, a chill-out and games room, a cafe, and even a virtual reality lab.

It is located at 8, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Vatebra Tech Hub

Vatebra Tech Hub is an innovative community for startups, visionaries, creative minds, and moguls in the tech space. The tech hub is focused on turning ideas into business solutions and eventually to market.

It is located at Royal Office Building, 4th floor, KM 25 Lekki Epe Expressway. Ajiwe, Opp Fidelity Bank, Ajah.

Wennovation Hub

Wennovation Hub brings productive people together through shared workspaces, special events, social spaces, and their digital member network. The hub is focused on developing viable solutions to local challenges by utilizing innovation from their inventive workspaces and inspiring creativity, advancing the effectiveness and encouraging coordinated efforts among hub members.

Founded in 2010, Wennovation is located in Nigeria, with offices in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ibadan.

Cranium One

Cranium One operates a shared workspace that “fosters collaboration, openness, innovation, creativity, community, accessibility, and sustainability. for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Their office is located at 1, Towry Close, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Hub 30

Hub30 is “a community of bold minds who have decided to work under the same roof.” The hub created an environment that serves not only professional needs, but also organically forms and nurtures a vibrant community.

It is located at 41 Road, G Close, No 3 Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State.

Janet John is a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Uyo. She specializes in technical writing where she creates easy to read documentation, articles to clearly and efficiently explain highly complex processes. When she is not writing, she works as a freelance front-end developer

Dividends

List of Dividends announced so far in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (19th March 2021)Dividend yield (19th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.35%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 2021319%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20217.155%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 2021179%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.359%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.93%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 20211574%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215504%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113753%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202168%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 202122.512%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.114%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021471%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202114.851%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.784%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.612%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Business

Why Egypt attracts more FPIs than Nigeria

Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

Why Emefiele’s interest rate policy is ‘great’

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Egypt on 18th March 2021, held the deposit rate at 8.25% and the lending rate at 9.25% which maintains its position as the world’s highest real interest rate. The MPC rationale was that “Global economic and financial conditions are expected to remain accommodative and supportive of economic activity over the medium term.”

Egypt’s attractive yields and a stable currency have made them the most preferred option for foreign investors aiming for emerging markets. Egypt’s Treasury bills and bonds reached $28.5 billion at the end of February, the highest ever recorded. The appetite for this security was driven by the high real interest rate, which is second only to Vietnam.

However, Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago. The success of Egypt’s MPC policies may seem attractive to emerging economies like Nigeria but there may be some associated negative impact, which some economist view as a necessary evil to propel growth.

Popularly known as the ‘Volcker effect’, increasing interest rates would lead to a recession initially, and reduce inflation massively, eventually leading to stable prices and a growing economy as seen in the economies like the United States in the 1980s and Egypt’s interest rate hike in 2016.

Other economists mostly from the structuralist school of thought believe that this policy would only cause more harm than good in Nigeria.

In a chat with Nairametrics, Dr. Ifeoluwa Israel Ogunrinola, lecturer of Economics at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State postulates that with the Egyptian central bank’s decision to maintain her current high-interest rate, the economy is set to take full advantage of the supply-side policy to avoid a further spike in prices to achieve its planned inflation target of 7% at +/- 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.

He said, “Egypt’s current annual inflation stands at 4.5% which is a 0.2%increase from the former 4.3% recorded in February, 2021. While this current rate competes favourably with the targeted rate, Egypt’s central bank hopes that the high-interest rate regime will attract more foreign investments into her local debt market and that currently, restrained demand due to the covid-19 pandemic could help keep rising prices checked.”

He added that the fundamental lessons Nigerians can learn from the Egyptian story are; to keep the supply-side policy active, and also increase access to FX. This will help boost the purchasing power of the naira. Furthermore, the Current MPR stands at 11.5%. Either maintain this rate to avoid aggregate contraction or reduce the rate to keep at par with inflation target (single-digit inflation).

Dr. Ogunrinola also believes that keeping inflation low in Nigeria rests on the government’s ability to stabilize upward pressure on the FX.

“With imported inflation currently being experienced, attendant overvaluation of the naira under a tightly managed multiple FX window further misaligns the domestic currency relative to its fundamentals. With current inflation standing at 17.3 percent, a protracted FX restriction will further weigh down on the value of the naira while the current account deficit worsens and international reserves remain strained.

“Consequently, a bleak outlook is perceived for FDI and FPI inflows as international investor confidence is not guaranteed; production is hampered and inflation will further rise. Possible (short-term) solutions are; Unify the FX windows as recommended by the IMF, weigh heavily on round-tripping and unhealthy arbitraging activities within the FX space, take advantage of rising oil prices to boost oil revenue,” he added.

Nigeria’s central bank mentioned in one of its monetary policy committee communique that it was abandoning fighting inflation with monetary policies, citing supply-side constraints such as insecurity, social unrest, logistic gridlocks as the major factors contributing to the galloping inflation rate. In addition, the recent hike in electricity prices and the call for the removal of fuel subsidies are also major factors out of the hands of the CBN that are weighing on inflation.

Outlook

  • Inflationary concerns may have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy as unemployment only affects a fraction of the population while rising prices affect everyone.
  • Looming stagflation as Fitch Ratings raised concerns about CBN’s N13.2 trillion funding of Government expenditure.
  • Low rates may be unaffected for portfolio investors but entail the capacity to spur real growth.

