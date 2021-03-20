10 Tech hubs in Lagos offering co-working spaces and incubators in 2021

Tech hubs provide are space where high-tech business growth can be accelerated and in turn, bring prosperity to communities.

According to a Forbes report, Africa has over 643 hubs across the continent. These hubs have spearheaded the launching of hundreds of start-ups and have a lot of potential in terms of facilitating growth across the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Tech hubs offer a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites.

In 2019, we profiled some of the leading yet affordable hubs to check out when you eventually resolve to tap from the endless benefits in work-space sharing.

Here is a list of some of the best tech hubs in Lagos offering a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites in 2021.

Co-creation hub

CcHUB is Nigeria’s first open living lab and pre-incubation space designed to be a multi-functional, multi-purpose space where work to catalyze creative social tech ventures takes place. The HUB is a place for technologists, social entrepreneurs, government, tech companies, impact investors, and hackers in and around Lagos to co-create new solutions to the many social problems in Nigeria.

It is located at 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba 101212, Lagos.

360 Creative Hub

360 Creative Hub is a co-working start-up studio that provides support via collaboration and innovation for fashion designers + creative entrepreneurs. The 360 Creative Hub is becoming known for championing new creative talent and breaking down the barriers of entry for fashion graduates and new emerging designers, becoming the place for aspiring and talented designers to develop their creations and the destination of choice for a fashion-forward audience.

Their office is located at 34 Ajao road off Olufemi Street, Surulere 101283, Lagos.

Zonetech Park

Zone Tech Park is a start-up tech firm offering custom software development and tech talent outsourcing. The firm provides professional services in strategy, enterprise software development, mobile app development, UX/UI design, QA & testing, IT consulting, and tech talent recruitment to help businesses build scalable products and high-performing teams.

It is located at Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway.

Leadspace

Leadspace is creating “the Future of Work” by providing a conducive environment to “work, collaborate, stay productive, network, and have fun.” Its coworking spaces are for entrepreneurs/founders of small and medium-sized businesses, middle-level corporate executives, independent freelancers, and creative artists.

It has different offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri.

Passion Incubator

Passion Incubator (PI) is an early-stage technology incubator that works with early-stage startups to develop their business ideas into successful companies.

It is located at 70 Olonode St, Alagomeji-Yaba 100001, Lagos.

NG-HUB from Facebook

NG-HUB provides entrepreneurs, creatives, and the tech community with workspaces, meeting rooms, an events space, a chill-out and games room, a cafe, and even a virtual reality lab.

It is located at 8, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Vatebra Tech Hub

Vatebra Tech Hub is an innovative community for startups, visionaries, creative minds, and moguls in the tech space. The tech hub is focused on turning ideas into business solutions and eventually to market.

It is located at Royal Office Building, 4th floor, KM 25 Lekki Epe Expressway. Ajiwe, Opp Fidelity Bank, Ajah.

Wennovation Hub

Wennovation Hub brings productive people together through shared workspaces, special events, social spaces, and their digital member network. The hub is focused on developing viable solutions to local challenges by utilizing innovation from their inventive workspaces and inspiring creativity, advancing the effectiveness and encouraging coordinated efforts among hub members.

Founded in 2010, Wennovation is located in Nigeria, with offices in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ibadan.

Cranium One

Cranium One operates a shared workspace that “fosters collaboration, openness, innovation, creativity, community, accessibility, and sustainability. for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Their office is located at 1, Towry Close, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Hub 30

Hub30 is “a community of bold minds who have decided to work under the same roof.” The hub created an environment that serves not only professional needs, but also organically forms and nurtures a vibrant community.

It is located at 41 Road, G Close, No 3 Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State.