10 Tech hubs in Lagos offering co-working spaces and incubators in 2021
Check out some tech hubs in Lagos offering a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites.
Tech hubs provide are space where high-tech business growth can be accelerated and in turn, bring prosperity to communities.
According to a Forbes report, Africa has over 643 hubs across the continent. These hubs have spearheaded the launching of hundreds of start-ups and have a lot of potential in terms of facilitating growth across the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Tech hubs offer a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites.
In 2019, we profiled some of the leading yet affordable hubs to check out when you eventually resolve to tap from the endless benefits in work-space sharing.
Here is a list of some of the best tech hubs in Lagos offering a range of services from incubators and accelerators to co-working sites in 2021.
Co-creation hub
CcHUB is Nigeria’s first open living lab and pre-incubation space designed to be a multi-functional, multi-purpose space where work to catalyze creative social tech ventures takes place. The HUB is a place for technologists, social entrepreneurs, government, tech companies, impact investors, and hackers in and around Lagos to co-create new solutions to the many social problems in Nigeria.
It is located at 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba 101212, Lagos.
360 Creative Hub
360 Creative Hub is a co-working start-up studio that provides support via collaboration and innovation for fashion designers + creative entrepreneurs. The 360 Creative Hub is becoming known for championing new creative talent and breaking down the barriers of entry for fashion graduates and new emerging designers, becoming the place for aspiring and talented designers to develop their creations and the destination of choice for a fashion-forward audience.
Their office is located at 34 Ajao road off Olufemi Street, Surulere 101283, Lagos.
Zonetech Park
Zone Tech Park is a start-up tech firm offering custom software development and tech talent outsourcing. The firm provides professional services in strategy, enterprise software development, mobile app development, UX/UI design, QA & testing, IT consulting, and tech talent recruitment to help businesses build scalable products and high-performing teams.
It is located at Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway.
Leadspace
Leadspace is creating “the Future of Work” by providing a conducive environment to “work, collaborate, stay productive, network, and have fun.” Its coworking spaces are for entrepreneurs/founders of small and medium-sized businesses, middle-level corporate executives, independent freelancers, and creative artists.
It has different offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri.
Passion Incubator
Passion Incubator (PI) is an early-stage technology incubator that works with early-stage startups to develop their business ideas into successful companies.
It is located at 70 Olonode St, Alagomeji-Yaba 100001, Lagos.
NG-HUB from Facebook
NG-HUB provides entrepreneurs, creatives, and the tech community with workspaces, meeting rooms, an events space, a chill-out and games room, a cafe, and even a virtual reality lab.
It is located at 8, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.
Vatebra Tech Hub
Vatebra Tech Hub is an innovative community for startups, visionaries, creative minds, and moguls in the tech space. The tech hub is focused on turning ideas into business solutions and eventually to market.
It is located at Royal Office Building, 4th floor, KM 25 Lekki Epe Expressway. Ajiwe, Opp Fidelity Bank, Ajah.
Wennovation Hub
Wennovation Hub brings productive people together through shared workspaces, special events, social spaces, and their digital member network. The hub is focused on developing viable solutions to local challenges by utilizing innovation from their inventive workspaces and inspiring creativity, advancing the effectiveness and encouraging coordinated efforts among hub members.
Founded in 2010, Wennovation is located in Nigeria, with offices in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ibadan.
Cranium One
Cranium One operates a shared workspace that “fosters collaboration, openness, innovation, creativity, community, accessibility, and sustainability. for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”
Their office is located at 1, Towry Close, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
Hub 30
Hub30 is “a community of bold minds who have decided to work under the same roof.” The hub created an environment that serves not only professional needs, but also organically forms and nurtures a vibrant community.
It is located at 41 Road, G Close, No 3 Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State.
Dividends
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (19th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (19th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|5%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31
|9%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|7.15
|5%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|17
|9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.35
|9%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|3%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|3%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|8%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22.5
|12%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|14%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|47
|1%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|14.85
|1%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|4%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|12%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Business
Why Egypt attracts more FPIs than Nigeria
Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Egypt on 18th March 2021, held the deposit rate at 8.25% and the lending rate at 9.25% which maintains its position as the world’s highest real interest rate. The MPC rationale was that “Global economic and financial conditions are expected to remain accommodative and supportive of economic activity over the medium term.”
Egypt’s attractive yields and a stable currency have made them the most preferred option for foreign investors aiming for emerging markets. Egypt’s Treasury bills and bonds reached $28.5 billion at the end of February, the highest ever recorded. The appetite for this security was driven by the high real interest rate, which is second only to Vietnam.
However, Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago. The success of Egypt’s MPC policies may seem attractive to emerging economies like Nigeria but there may be some associated negative impact, which some economist view as a necessary evil to propel growth.
Popularly known as the ‘Volcker effect’, increasing interest rates would lead to a recession initially, and reduce inflation massively, eventually leading to stable prices and a growing economy as seen in the economies like the United States in the 1980s and Egypt’s interest rate hike in 2016.
Other economists mostly from the structuralist school of thought believe that this policy would only cause more harm than good in Nigeria.
In a chat with Nairametrics, Dr. Ifeoluwa Israel Ogunrinola, lecturer of Economics at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State postulates that with the Egyptian central bank’s decision to maintain her current high-interest rate, the economy is set to take full advantage of the supply-side policy to avoid a further spike in prices to achieve its planned inflation target of 7% at +/- 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.
He said, “Egypt’s current annual inflation stands at 4.5% which is a 0.2%increase from the former 4.3% recorded in February, 2021. While this current rate competes favourably with the targeted rate, Egypt’s central bank hopes that the high-interest rate regime will attract more foreign investments into her local debt market and that currently, restrained demand due to the covid-19 pandemic could help keep rising prices checked.”
He added that the fundamental lessons Nigerians can learn from the Egyptian story are; to keep the supply-side policy active, and also increase access to FX. This will help boost the purchasing power of the naira. Furthermore, the Current MPR stands at 11.5%. Either maintain this rate to avoid aggregate contraction or reduce the rate to keep at par with inflation target (single-digit inflation).
Dr. Ogunrinola also believes that keeping inflation low in Nigeria rests on the government’s ability to stabilize upward pressure on the FX.
“With imported inflation currently being experienced, attendant overvaluation of the naira under a tightly managed multiple FX window further misaligns the domestic currency relative to its fundamentals. With current inflation standing at 17.3 percent, a protracted FX restriction will further weigh down on the value of the naira while the current account deficit worsens and international reserves remain strained.
“Consequently, a bleak outlook is perceived for FDI and FPI inflows as international investor confidence is not guaranteed; production is hampered and inflation will further rise. Possible (short-term) solutions are; Unify the FX windows as recommended by the IMF, weigh heavily on round-tripping and unhealthy arbitraging activities within the FX space, take advantage of rising oil prices to boost oil revenue,” he added.
Nigeria’s central bank mentioned in one of its monetary policy committee communique that it was abandoning fighting inflation with monetary policies, citing supply-side constraints such as insecurity, social unrest, logistic gridlocks as the major factors contributing to the galloping inflation rate. In addition, the recent hike in electricity prices and the call for the removal of fuel subsidies are also major factors out of the hands of the CBN that are weighing on inflation.
Outlook
- Inflationary concerns may have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy as unemployment only affects a fraction of the population while rising prices affect everyone.
- Looming stagflation as Fitch Ratings raised concerns about CBN’s N13.2 trillion funding of Government expenditure.
- Low rates may be unaffected for portfolio investors but entail the capacity to spur real growth.
