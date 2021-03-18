Financial Literacy
10 Side gigs to venture into while working a full-time job
Here are some side hustles that you can venture into to enable you to make extra income for yourself.
The present situation of the Nigerian economy is quite fretting. The economy keeps getting unpleasant every day and the population of the country keeps increasing with a lot of graduates in the street without jobs. The people that are auspicious to get a job are mostly underpaid. If you have an 8-5 job, it is perfectly normal to have another stream of income, and it does not make you a disloyal or greedy employee.
Side gigs are the method of making additional income for yourself. Though the money earned from the side hustle may not instantly make you become wealthy, it will enable you to take care of your basic needs and reduce financial stress.
Cyberspace has made everything easy. You do not have to physically juggle between two (or more) jobs and/or business(es) because you can easily score a side hustle and meet its demands from the comfort of your home.
Drop-shipping
Dropshipping has to do with setting up an online store where you get to advertise products and services, get people to place orders, and forward the orders to the manufacturer who ships the product directly to the buyers. It is a very profitable business as all it entails is to have an online space, advertise the business, send the orders to the wholesaler, and make your commission.
Products you can sell as a drop shipper are, hairs clothing, accessories and cosmetics. Having an idea about digital marketing will give you an edge as it will enable you to track your target audience. You can also set up a more conventional store online using Shopify, Oberlo, or Flutterwave Platform.
Freelancing
Writing content is another way to earn extra income for yourself. There are organizations in Nigeria and other countries that are outsourcing their contents. A good writer can queue-in such an opportunity. Also, there are platforms online you can sign in to enable you to get a job in writing. Some of these platforms are free, all it entails is for you to scout for these platforms and sign in with them.
People you can write content for include; blog owners who do not have sufficient time to update their content regularly, people in need of copywriters, and people in need of professional writers who can write thesis and dissertations, CVs and business plans.
Graphics Designing
Businesses want to set themselves apart from others by owning a brand and staying true to it. That is why designing is highly attractive as a side hustle. If you are a good designer, this can be a good way to create an extra source of income.
Virtual tutor
Seriously, those who argue that the internet is man’s greatest invention make a very good case. Virtual teaching is one of the by-products of humanity’s breakthrough. Virtual tutoring or what we referred to as online tutoring entails everything traditional tutoring does but instead of being in-person, it puts the communication on the web.
Fundamentally, where a traditional coaching meeting would occur face to face, virtual tutoring happens on the web. It is a good method of teaching especially during this global pandemic. So, if you are knowledgeable in a field – be it English, Mathematics, Physics, or History- you can easily become a virtual tutor on the side.
You can either scout for students using the traditional method, or you can register on any website for virtual tutoring to begin. Remember to pick an age group you are most comfortable teaching. And not to take on too much load, as teaching is intensive – virtual or otherwise.
Uber driving
Since the emergence of uber business in Nigeria the business has been a lucrative one. Determined drivers are making up to 20,000 in a day and if you multiply it in a week that is a lot of money. The business is more lucrative especially in cities like Abuja and Lagos. For the working-class, you can resort to doing the business only on weekends and you can be realizing close to N40, 000 for yourself at the end of each month.
Product production
Another business you can venture into is product production. Product production is also a lucrative business as a lot of women are now going into the skincare business. Once your product is effective, people will be scurrying to patronize you. For anyone who does not have any idea what to and how to produce, they can get tutorials online or attend physical training to have all the required knowledge about how to make these products.
Examples of products you can produce are liquid soap, skincare products, and detergents. Those going into skincare products should pay adequate attention to different skin types and understand that they are different products for different skin types to avoid hurting people’s skin which is not good for their brand.
Content Creation
Content creation is another side business a lot of youth go into. They create interesting and hilarious content on various social media platforms. This content drives the audience to their page and thereby increases their chances of getting business deals. Business owners pay a lot of money for their businesses to be promoted on these pages as it aids in business visibility. Examples of well-known skit producers in Nigeria are Mark Angel, Taooma, Maraji and Mr. Macoromi. These people have created a niche for themselves through these funny skits. The amount charged to place an advert on their page ranges from 100,000 -1,000,000.
Blogging
With the coming of online advertising, being a blogger now pays big time. With blogging, all you need to do is build your audience and top brands will come knocking at your site.
Real Estate
You can earn 10% of the price of renting or buying a property, just by connecting property owners with buyers or tenants. Considering that the price of properties runs from thousands to millions, you can work full time at your day job and still make a fortune from real estate.
In Lagos for instance, people are always, either looking for a new place to rent or a new home to buy. As a real estate agent, you could help people find new homes for a commission. To begin, all you need is a bit of research and some leg work. By leg work, you could step up from local property agents who yet are still limited to traditional forms of advertisement by taking your adverts to a larger online audience.
Beauticians
Being skillful is another way to earn an extra source of income. These skills range from wig making, becoming a make-up artist, or being a fashion designer. This business is indeed a rewarding one. In this epoch, everybody wants to have a glamorous look, especially during an occasion. There is a need to make new cloth, wear an expensive wig and have your make-up on fleek. So, anyone that is really good with these beautician jobs can utilize the opportunity to make extra income for themselves. The good part of this is that some of these services are needed during the weekend so it would not have to interrupt your daily activities.
Exclusives
In a hyperinflation economy like Nigeria’s, these are the best investments to consider immediately
A deeper review of investments to consider amid the prevailing high inflation in Nigeria.
Let’s face it, Nigeria’s rising inflation plus lower options for high yielding investments are already driving a significant number of investors away from Africa’s leading frontier market. This is coming at a time when Nigeria’s top performing investment asset class for 2020 is currently having a year-to-date return of around -3.30%.
Recent data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals Nigerian inflation rate surged to a 33-month high, as it rose further to 16.47% in January 2021 from 15.75% in December 2020. This is marks 17th consecutive month of rising inflation in the country.
Consequently, Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts on the investment options best suitable for such macro.
That being said, it’s important to note that there are no guarantees when it comes to investing during high inflation. At best, such investments may be inflation-safe, but returns can never be guaranteed.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Debo Adejana, MD/CEO, Realty Point Limited, Chairman, REDAN South West Zone.
At 16.5% inflation rate as of January 2021, the obvious is that there are very little short-term investments that can outperform that especially in the short term. So, that being said, my traditional conservative disposition of the fact that the best investment term is the long-term.
To make returns that will consistently be higher than 16.5% in short term investments will require very good knowledge of the asset class and share dedication.
If that is clear, then by my own understanding, the following are some of the possible investment areas or strategies to adopt with real estate being my most preferred asset class anytime:
- Financial player in a JV Property Development Scheme. This helps to save time and gives faster turnover of investment fund.
- Buying distressed property now, renovate, rent-out for 2years of more just to hold if necessary and sell after.
- Crowd owning/funding property deals
- Guaranteed rent discounting
- International property investment for positive cash flow and to enjoy foreign exchange appreciation
All the above can be done as a large ticket investor or little fractional holder using a well-structured and regulated vehicle.
READ: Real estate sector GDP positive in Q4 2020, but still in the woods
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange
Inflation means that prices for things are rising, and as such the same amount of money buys less over a certain period of time. This in itself is especially not good for cash savings as the best way to manage inflation is by investing in instruments that give you a return higher than the current rate of inflation or at least one that keeps up with it.
The best kinds of assets to invest in during inflation are tangible assets that have fundamental values and as such, their worth measures up together with inflation. These assets include real estate, growth stocks, and commodities like food, crude oil, and gold (especially gold).
On the flip side, one should avoid long-term fixed-income investments. This is because the value of the underlying security falls as investors tend to focus on higher-yielding alternatives when the interest rates of that instrument start rising.
READ: FG says Finance Bill 2020 will check inflation
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA
Inflation is the increase in prices of goods over a period of time, where a specific amount of currency will be able to buy less than before.
In as much as inflation erodes the value of funds, this should not deter one from investing as some investment’s types are great hedge against inflation and helps to preserve capital. Some of such investments are Gold, REITs, real estate, commodities and a well-balanced stock portfolio.
Silas OZOYA, Founder/CEO SUBA Capital
Inflation in many ways affect the general health of a countries economy and her citizens literally and the only way out of inflation is continuous and increased investments in local production, expansion of existing local businesses and enacting fiscal policies that would strengthen the currency of such country.
To mitigate this, increased and persistent investment from all angles in Agriculture, local processing, and increased export would do a positive dent on our inflation rate and keep us far away from recession through job creation, wealth growth, food, and cash crop production at scale.
Nigerian’s home and abroad should consider investments that support economic growth through investments in Agriculture and agro-allied ventures.
Agriculture from my experience is one of the very few sectors that puts food on the table, employs people, and grows the value of your money against inflation all in one value chain.
The general public, high net worth individuals, and Nigerians abroad should consider holding at least 20% of their asset portfolio in Agriculture and agro-allied investments.
Angela Aya, Head, Institutional Sales at Alonati
There are a lot of investment opportunities for both the wealthy and not so rich investors in Nigeria, investors desiring to get an income or return on investment. Some are the FGN Savings Bonds, Stocks, Real Estate, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Agriculture etc. However, below are some investments that offer inflation protection:
Real Estate
Investment in real estate has been profitable and remains lucrative especially in Nigerian urban cities.
This investment however requires medium to high capital. Nigeria is still a developing Country in the world and the need for housing to match the Country’s increasing population size remains critical, as urban-rural migration continues to increase due to the neglect of development of the rural areas by the States and Federal Government.
The value of land and property has continued to rise and will continue to appreciate due to the margin between demand and supply as the need for residential and commercial buildings in major cities remains high.
Gold
Investing in gold has remained an agelong golden income space. The value of gold has continued to appreciate over the years because of the importance attached to it all around the world.
Gold remains an important symbol of wealth and affluence, and can be purchased as bars, coins or jewelries and resold at a higher price over time.
Bottom line
A disciplined investor can hedge against inflation risks by investing in the following asset classes that often outperform during high inflationary climates.
- Debo Adejina – Real Estate,
- Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka – real estate, growth stocks, and commodities like food, crude oil, and gold (especially gold).
- Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA – Gold, REITs, real estate, commodities and a well-balanced stock portfolio.
- Silas OZOYA – Agriculture and agro-allied ventures.
- Angela Aya – Real Estate & Gold.
Financial Literacy
Where to invest after a recession
Here are some post-recession investment options or areas to consider.
A recession is a period of economic downturns which can incur financial losses. During a recession, most people are faced with difficult financial situations that pose a risk to their investment. That is why it is necessary to assess how much risk one can withstand before embarking on any investment option.
After experiencing a decline in economic activity, many companies and individuals find it hard to bounce back; some might have incurred debts during the period.
If you are considering investing after a recession, one of the factors to focus on is to examine which companies can make safe investments which are usually companies with good cash flow and low debt load.
Here are some post-recession investment options or areas to consider:
READ: How interest rates impact your wallet
1. Utilities
Utilities provide water, electricity, gas, and other products to industrial and residential areas. The utility sector tends to perform well during a recession as people still patronize these products and services to make them live comfortably. Although utility stocks are less volatile and offer few opportunities for high investment returns, demand for utilities remains high even during a recession, making it a safe investment.
2. Health sector
During a downturn economic environment, there are certain companies or business organizations that perform better than others. There are companies or sectors whose demand for goods and services is unaffected by the economic climate. Sectors like healthcare are relatively insensitive to the economic downturn as people still cater to their health regardless of the situation.
READ: Where to invest N1 million right now
3. Hard Commodities
Hard commodities are products gotten by mining or extracting from natural resources. Hard commodities include products like gold and silver, considered an opportunity to invest in due to their ability to retain their value even in periods of recession.
4. Consumer Staples
During a recession, it is advisable to invest in goods and services that are in constant demand. Some stocks or goods are recession-proof and can still thrive regardless of a decline in economic activity. Consumer staples sectors provide products like household products, beverages, hygiene products, and food items that people rely on every day. Individuals still use consumer staples even when the economy is shaky as they are considered essential commodities for a living. Investing in the consumer staples sector offers a recession offers a safe investment option.
READ: Where to buy Real Estate in Lagos in 2021
5. Undervalued companies
Undervalued companies are companies that are performing significantly below what is assumed to be their intrinsic value. Some profitable businesses have future growth potentials. Individuals or investors looking to invest should carry out a careful study to ascertain companies with business plans and strategies that can foster future growth.
Bouncing back after a recession may bring scepticism about where to invest to avoid incurring a high loss. Adopting an investment strategy that focuses on recession-proof sectors can offer safe investment options.
