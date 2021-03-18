Paid Content
Konga excites e-Commerce market with battle of top brands
Mouth-watering deals, unmatched discounts, daily Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts, free shipping and exclusive app-only deals are among the many exciting offers lined up for customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, as it brings together the biggest global brands in the market on its platform for a much-anticipated campaign.
Known as Battle of the Brands, the exciting campaign kicks off on Friday, March 26 and will run till Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Exclusive to Konga, Battle of the Brands will see shoppers treated to the biggest offers and deals from an array of top brands dominating segments cutting across Computing, Mobile Phones, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Fashion, Beverages, Wine & Spirits and much more. The weeklong fiesta will see Konga feature star brands from various categories on a daily basis, with the best offers and deals from each brand highlighted for the benefit of potential shoppers.
Accordingly, the campaign will offer each brand a unique opportunity to take advantage of the heightened interest from eager shoppers and the massive traffic expected at Konga to put their best foot forward, showcase new offers, expose their biggest deals, roll out or launch new products and extend the best discounts on existing products.
Kenny Oriola, Vice President, Konga Online, says Battle of the Brands is a time for the best brands to stand up and be counted.
‘‘Battle of the Brands is a time to decide who the best brands offering the biggest deals in the market are. Our customers have long waited for this campaign and many of them have expressed huge anticipation to see what each brand has to offer. As a top brand, you certainly do not want to disappoint your loyal customers.
‘‘This is the time to show off the biggest deals and best offers as that is what shoppers are looking forward to. As a globally-renowned brand, you deserve to be seen on Battle of the Brands. We expect to see shoppers treated to a number of exclusive offers, mouth-watering deals, huge price slashes or even new products from the brands we have lined up for this campaign. Therefore, we are putting all our assets at the disposal of these brands in order to ensure that potential shoppers are satisfied,’’ he stated.
Meanwhile, the Konga website is expected to wear a new look as the countdown to the campaign draws nearer.
Battle of the Brands will run from Friday, March 26 and end on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
StoreHarmony launches e-commerce app for its network of over 500 retail stores: processes over N10billion transaction value
The StoreHarmony Stocker app is not restricted to its current clientele base and is very pocket friendly.
It has become pertinent for retail stores to take their business online, especially in the face of a series of unexpected events that have posed a lot of challenges to stores without an online presence. Such is the case of the ones that couldn’t sell during the Coronavirus lockdown measures.
Stores that do not have an online presence in this digital age could be losing out on the opportunity to increase their customer base and get the word out about their business. In Feb 2020, StoreHarmony launched Stocker: the e-commerce app component of its retail technology platform which enabled its network of over 500 retail store clients launch their digital storefronts with real-time consolidated and automated inventory control with their brick-and-mortar stores.
This feature enables the stores to accurately have control of their inventory level across their multiple channels of operation. SMEs with multiple locations are also able to transfer stock easily from point to point in a simple way. Last year, over N10Bn inventory value was processed through StoreHarmony’s cloud services platform.
Some other key features of this e-commerce app includes an easy share of PDF invoice via Whatsapp, automatic generation of unique order page link that can be shared with anyone across any social media platforms, financial report generation and escrow management system that regulates payment process between merchants and customers.
You can get online with StoreHarmony Stocker App in 4 (four) easy steps:
Step 1: Download Storeharmony Stocker App on Google Playstore
Step 2: Register your business and upload your inventory
Step 3: Link your account details to receive payments
Step 4: Share your product links and start selling online IMMEDIATELY.
NEXT PHASE
By Q1 2021, StoreHarmony intends to empower its growing network of retailers with capabilities to seamlessly provision agency banking services to financial service providers. Store Harmony has also partnered with a leading bank to provide out-of-the-box solution for SMEs.
About StoreHarmony
Storeharmony Limited is a software and fintech company that helps SMEs control their inventory, simplify B2B payments and automate payments. Our mission is to organize the informal retail sector in Africa with a vision to become the leading financial technology solutions platform that easily enables business and commerce for all in Africa.
StoreHarmony can be contacted via:
[email protected] |IG: @storeharmonytech; |Call: 08031350000 | www.storeharmony.com
Paid Content
NQR Code payment system launches in Nigeria
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’.
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) today announced the launch of the NQR payment solution; an innovative payment platform implemented on behalf of all financial service providers. The New Quick Response code solution offers a robust platform that delivers instant value for P2B and P2P transactions by simply scanning to pay. It is a solution that will unify the available closed QR Code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and accelerated digital adoption.
This Payment Solution designed to be “low cost” for merchants would see shoppers scan a QR code generated by a seller to pay for an item. Each code will have unique details containing the information relating to the transaction and would link with a customer’s Banking App, already enabled on their smartphone.
Speaking during the event, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Central Bank Of Nigeria & Chairman, NIBSS, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, commended the NIBSS team for this trailblazing achievement. She stated that “the CBN as regulator of the banking and payment system in Nigeria is committed to providing an enabling regulatory environment that ensures interoperability, proper market conduct and continued innovation within the financial services ecosystem to foster healthy competition, high-quality service and financial inclusion. Against this background, the Bank recently released of the Regulatory Framework for Sandbox Operations in Nigeria and the Guidelines on Open Banking with the objective of opening up the terrain for more transformative ideas and encouraging start-up companies to grow and contribute to the overall economic development in Nigeria”.
On his part, the CEO of NIBSS, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, added – “with more people being able to pay for goods and services with just their smartphones, the ‘NQR Payment is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience whilst deepening financial inclusion in the country”, “Digital transactions supported through the NQR code payments will promote and enhance consumer payment experience while driving growth for business owners,” Oiwoh added.
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’; it will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay for goods and services at all levels.
As consumers and merchants alike move towards technology-driven solutions, QR Codes are growing increasingly important. Nigeria demonstrates yet again that it has a forward-looking financial services industry, as it drives towards a truly cashless and contactless society with NQR.
ABOUT NIBSS
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It commenced operations in June 1994.
NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling inter-bank payments in order to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement.
NIBSS’ operation is supported with the best Information, Communication, and Technology infrastructure for Automated On-line operations as well as effective information and data transmission security practices to deliver world-class payment/settlement services. Operational and Credit Risks in funds transfer across financial institutions are adequately mitigated by NIBSS operations.
