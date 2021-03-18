Gov. Sanwo-Olu to unveil a 30-year development plan

The Lagos State Government will soon unveil a 30-year development plan to position the state as an economic and social hub in Africa.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, during his guest appearance on ‘Lagos Today’.

He urged the youngsters to share, contribute and participate in the various developmental programmes, policies and projects of the State Government because they are beneficiaries, encouraging them to be law-abiding and always exhibit good morals.

According to him, the existing plan was to serve from Y2012 to Y2025 and will end soon, adding that the new plan is aimed at strategically positioning Lagos as the Economic and Social hub of Africa in the coming years.

He said, “The emphasis is to ensure that Lagos is seen as a clean, safe and secured city that will not just harness business growth but a place where every human being will desire to live, engage in businesses and thrive.“

Egube enjoined youths to shun every act of vandalism, thuggery and cultism which will not bring much development to the State, maintaining that nothing can be achieved in a hostile environment.