Gov. Sanwo-Olu to unveil a 30-year development plan
The plan is to position the state as economic and social hub in Africa.
The Lagos State Government will soon unveil a 30-year development plan to position the state as an economic and social hub in Africa.
This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, during his guest appearance on ‘Lagos Today’.
He urged the youngsters to share, contribute and participate in the various developmental programmes, policies and projects of the State Government because they are beneficiaries, encouraging them to be law-abiding and always exhibit good morals.
According to him, the existing plan was to serve from Y2012 to Y2025 and will end soon, adding that the new plan is aimed at strategically positioning Lagos as the Economic and Social hub of Africa in the coming years.
He said, “The emphasis is to ensure that Lagos is seen as a clean, safe and secured city that will not just harness business growth but a place where every human being will desire to live, engage in businesses and thrive.“
Egube enjoined youths to shun every act of vandalism, thuggery and cultism which will not bring much development to the State, maintaining that nothing can be achieved in a hostile environment.
Buhari approves reorganization, new appointments for agencies under Aviation Ministry
President Buhari has approved the appointment of new bosses in several government agencies and parastatals.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reorganization and new appointments in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.
This in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.
In the announcement, the President approved the appointment of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, (NIMET), who replaces Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi.
Buhari also approved the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria and the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB).
Aviation's real GDP contracts by 36.98% in 2020
This disclosure is contained in a statement that was issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, on Monday, March 15, 2021, which was made available to the press.
On the newly appointed NIMET boss and his qualification, Odaudu stated: “Professor Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).
“He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.”
On the new Rector for NCAT, the statement reads, “The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.
“Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.”
For AIB: “Olateru is an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.
“He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.
“He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specializations in research and simulations into accident investigations.”
The statement from the ministry also says that the appointments are with immediate effect, adding that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry.
Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria should establish capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally
WTO boss has urged Nigeria to consider the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
The WTO boss disclosed this at the State House meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon.
The State House revealed that Okonjo-Iweala and President Buhari discussed topics including:
- Improving Nigeria’s share of global trade
- Developing Nigeria’s Services sector
- Covid-19
- Attracting investment; training & capacity building and
- Safe Schools
“I felt I had to come to Nigeria first, to say thank you, to Mr President; to thank him for his nomination,” she said.
She also thanked young Nigerians on social media for sending encouraging videos.
On trade dumping, she said the WTO has measures to protect national economies from dumping and other harmful practices, citing that within the WTO principles, there are provisions that exist to protect and support vulnerable countries.
On Nigeria’s preparedness for vaccines, she said: “I’ve been in the vaccine business for last 5-6 years. You need 4-5 years to get a plant approved to produce vaccines. I’m advocating that Nigeria should start looking now at establishing capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. This is not going to be the last pandemic.”
She also added that although free trade has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, it has also left some people behind. That is why one of her duties at WTO is to support women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is visiting Nigeria for a week to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.
