Bitcoin on rampage, set to strike $60,0000 again
Flagship crypto, Bitcoin, recorded impressive gains following a brighter economic forecast from the world’s most powerful central bank, which hints at a possible interest rate hike in two years’ time if America’s employment and economic parameters continue to improve.
Data from the FTX exchange revealed that Bitcoin traded at $59,024.56 with a daily trading volume of $60.4 billion. Bitcoin is up 4.97% for the day.
Retail buyers are increasing their stake in the world’s most demanded crypto, taking into credence credible financial brands are keying into the 12-year old financial asset for more exposure.
Recall some hours ago, Morgan Stanley's wealth management with about $4 trillion in client assets, informed its financial advisors through an internal memo that it was starting access to three funds that enabled ownership of the flagship crypto.
Such a feat is going to boost the world's most popular crypto asset in the near term at least on the account that a leading investment bank with a massive global footprint is providing its clients exposure to Bitcoin.
However, it is critical to note the New York-based investment bank is only allowing its wealthier clients access to the volatile crypto, as customers with about $2 million by asset qualify for such access.
That said, recent data suggest that the scarcity of the flagship crypto up for sale is diminishing as Bitcoin balance on exchanges continues to decline, down by -20% since the 2020 March peak.
Unknown whale moves $411 million worth of Bitcoin
An unknown whale moved 7,138 BTC worth $411 million in block 675,057.
Wealthy investors in Q1 2021 have steadily increased the manner in which they transfer the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, as its price hovers above $59,000.
Data from Bitcoin Block Bot an advanced Bitcoin analytic tracker revealed an unknown whale moved 7,138 BTC worth $411 million in block 675,057 some hours ago.
When these entities accumulate Bitcoin, the flagship crypto’s circulating supply reduces, and this obviously pushes prices north arbitrarily.
This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, its price will go up, with its present demand factored in.
This macro brings an affirmative bias that the movements of these large entities are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.
This is an indication that more high net worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upward trend for months.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Just recently Meitu, a Chinese based tech startup has announced additional crypto investments, having already splurged about $40 million on Bitcoin and Ethereum at the start of March
The company revealed it has, through its subsidiary, Miracle Vision, bought another 16,000 ETH valued at around $28.4 million and 386.086 Bitcoin valued at approximately $21.6 million.
Morgan Stanley becomes first major U.S Bank offering clients Bitcoin
New York-based investment bank will allow its wealthier clients access to the volatile Crypto.
America’s elite bank, Morgan Stanley has become the first major bank offering its wealthy customers access to bitcoin funds.
In a report credited to CNBC, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management with about $4 trillion in client assets, informed its financial advisors through an internal memo that it was starting access to three funds that enable ownership of the flagship crypto.
Such feat is going to boost the world’s most popular crypto asset in the near term at least on the account a leading investment bank with a massive global footprint is providing its clients exposure to Bitcoin.
However, it is critical to note the New York-based investment bank is only allowing its wealthier clients access to the volatile Crypto, as customers with about $2 million by asset qualify for such access.
Though even for those accredited U.S. investors with brokerage accounts and enough assets to qualify, the bank is curbing bitcoin investments to as much as 2.5% of their total net worth.
This would further fuel the crypto’s bullish rally presently in play.
Not forgetting that investors are flocking into Bitcoin on the bias that reveals credible institutional investors from Tesla Inc, BlackRock to Square move a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.
That being said, it’s key to note that Bitcoin is becoming very scarce, amid the bias that its present supplies are arbitrarily squeezed by strong institutional buying, as recent data reveal Bitcoin’s supply has been dropping for 12 months.
There are currently about 2 million BTCs available in satisfying the high demand for the world’s most demanded financial assets
