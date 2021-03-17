Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as liquidity crisis in the forex market persists
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75/$1,
Tuesday 16th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.75 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday to close at N409.75/$1, representing a 0.21% drop when compared to N408.90/$1 recorded on Monday, 15th March 2021 as liquidity crisis persists in the forex market.
Also, the Naira remained stable against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as the rate that was recorded on the previous day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N409.75 to a dollar. This represents an 85 kobo drop when compared to N408.90/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.24 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.71 gain when compared to N410.95/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.75/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 36.2% on Tuesday, 16th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $50.67 million recorded on Monday, March 15, 2021, to $32.33 million on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency dropped by as much as 5.5% on Tuesday before trimming some losses to trade at $56,640 as it risks extending losses after the weekend rally is written off.
- Bitcoin gave up all the gains that pushed it to a fresh record over the weekend as exuberance around a new injection of stimulus waned.
- The token had hit a high on Saturday of $61,742. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies slumped as much as 5%.
- Crypto traders have been positioning for the arrival of the next round of U.S. stimulus checks and are betting some of that money will find its way to Bitcoin.
Oil prices record decline
Brent Crude oil on Tuesday 16th March 2021 dropped by 0.12% to close at $68.39, as oil extends losses on renewed demand concerns.
- Oil prices fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday as the third wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and slowing vaccine rollouts in the EU in addition to a stronger US dollar, is negatively impacting the market.
- While data from Asia and the United States point to a rebound in fuel demand, some major economies in Europe are headed toward the third wave of Covid-19 infections with new restrictions. This is in addition to concerns over suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine in big economies like Germany, France and Italy amid concerns of blood clots as potential side-effects.
- Also, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a surprise draw in crude oil inventories of 1 million barrels for the week ending March 12.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.97 (+0.26%), OPEC Basket $68.11 (+0.06), Bonny Light $66.90 (-0.90%), and Natural Gas $2,561 (-0.04%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.26% on Monday, 15th March 2021 to stand at $34.50 billion being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.59 billion recorded as of Friday, 12h March 2021 to stand at $34.50 billion as of 15th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total drop of about $500 million in the month of March 2021.
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite low dollar supply
The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N408.90/$1 at NAFEX window
Monday 15th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.90 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N408.90/$1, representing a 0.27% gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 12th March 2021 despite drop in dollar supply
Also, the Naira remained stable against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as the rate that was recorded on the previous day.
This is coming after the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON) said that BDCs will collaborate with the CBN to defend the naira
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N408.90 to a dollar. This represents a N1.10 gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.95 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a N1.82 drop when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.90/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 20.68% on Friday, 12th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $63.88 million recorded on Friday, March 12, 2021, to $50.67 million on Monday, March 15, 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency dropped by as much as 9.2% before trading at $56,131, after topping out of $61,742 on Saturday.
- Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high on optimism that some of the pandemic relief payments in the U.S. will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.
- The new mark for the world’s most popular crypto comes after a relatively fallow period for the asset whose gains have been attributed to greater adoption by a clutch of prominent institutional investors.
Oil prices record decline
Brent Crude oil on Monday 15th March 2021 dropped by 1.8% to close at $68.47, as it continued to recover from its slump last year.
- Despite optimism from Chinese data overnight, forecasts for lower OPEC+ output, and a weaker dollar, oil prices are dropping.
- Oil declined for a second day as the market’s underlying structure weakened and the dollar strengthened.
- There have been some suggestions that the drop is due to investors also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Oil traders assessed prospects for further recovery from the pandemic and the outlook for rising global demand as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain inventories.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.89 (-0.76%), OPEC Basket $68.14 (+1.11), Bonny Light $67.51 (-1.26%), and Natural Gas $2,492 (+0.32%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.12% on Friday, 12th March 2021 to stand at $34.59 billion being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.63 billion recorded as of Thursday, 11h March 2021 to stand at $34.59 billion as of 12th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total drop of about $410 million in the month of March 2021.
Sell-offs in Bitcoin, Gold, U.S stocks on rising U.S dollar
At press time, the U.S dollar index traded high by 0.4% to trade at 91.835 index points.
The U.S dollar was all fired up as major risk assets pulled back early gains paving way for the safe-haven currency to push more upward.
Currency traders are going long as rising Treasury yields triggered a risk-off move in global currency markets, with riskier currencies taking a hit.
At press time, the U.S dollar index traded high by 0.4% to trade at 91.835 index points.
Also, the flagship crypto retreated from its record high as traded around $56,368.51 with a daily trading volume of $56.6 Billion. Bitcoin is down 0.99% for the day.
At the time of writing this report, U.Stocks indexes were down as the S&P 500 Futures traded 0.5%, lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.6%.
In addition, Gold prices drifted lower as it paused its three-day winning streak and testing support at $700 per ounce. Investors are growing concern over rising inflation in the world’s largest economy and that sense is U.S dollar-supportive.
Investors are growing concern over inflation rising ahead and that sense is dollar-supportive
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on key macros affecting global currency markets, particularly on the monetary policy impact;
“Will the Fed continue to “walk the dovish talk’ with its US dollar negative implications. Or will the Fed “walk back” from their dovish commitments when and if it becomes clear that the fiscal and vaccine-led recovery is kicking into full gear?
“Indeed, it is the line that separates the dollar bulls from bears over the next 6 to 12 months. Until then, FX traders will continue to travel on the path of least resistance focusing on pure beta currency reflation trades like the NOK and CAD.”
Bottom line: That being said, currency traders are keying into the cat and mouse game between the US Central Bank and the world’s most liquid financial market
