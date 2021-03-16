Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite low dollar supply
The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N408.90/$1 at NAFEX window
The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N408.90/$1, representing a 0.27% gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 12th March 2021 despite drop in dollar supply
Also, the Naira remained stable against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as the rate that was recorded on the previous day.
This is coming after the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON) said that BDCs will collaborate with the CBN to defend the naira
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.95 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a N1.82 drop when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.90/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 20.68% on Friday, 12th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $63.88 million recorded on Friday, March 12, 2021, to $50.67 million on Monday, March 15, 2021,
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency dropped by as much as 9.2% before trading at $56,131, after topping out of $61,742 on Saturday.
- Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high on optimism that some of the pandemic relief payments in the U.S. will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.
- The new mark for the world’s most popular crypto comes after a relatively fallow period for the asset whose gains have been attributed to greater adoption by a clutch of prominent institutional investors.
Oil prices record decline
Brent Crude oil on Monday 15th March 2021 dropped by 1.8% to close at $68.47, as it continued to recover from its slump last year.
- Despite optimism from Chinese data overnight, forecasts for lower OPEC+ output, and a weaker dollar, oil prices are dropping.
- Oil declined for a second day as the market’s underlying structure weakened and the dollar strengthened.
- There have been some suggestions that the drop is due to investors also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Oil traders assessed prospects for further recovery from the pandemic and the outlook for rising global demand as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain inventories.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.89 (-0.76%), OPEC Basket $68.14 (+1.11), Bonny Light $67.51 (-1.26%), and Natural Gas $2,492 (+0.32%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.12% on Friday, 12th March 2021 to stand at $34.59 billion being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.63 billion recorded as of Thursday, 11h March 2021 to stand at $34.59 billion as of 12th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total drop of about $410 million in the month of March 2021.
Sell-offs in Bitcoin, Gold, U.S stocks on rising U.S dollar
At press time, the U.S dollar index traded high by 0.4% to trade at 91.835 index points.
The U.S dollar was all fired up as major risk assets pulled back early gains paving way for the safe-haven currency to push more upward.
Currency traders are going long as rising Treasury yields triggered a risk-off move in global currency markets, with riskier currencies taking a hit.
Also, the flagship crypto retreated from its record high as traded around $56,368.51 with a daily trading volume of $56.6 Billion. Bitcoin is down 0.99% for the day.
At the time of writing this report, U.Stocks indexes were down as the S&P 500 Futures traded 0.5%, lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.6%.
In addition, Gold prices drifted lower as it paused its three-day winning streak and testing support at $700 per ounce. Investors are growing concern over rising inflation in the world’s largest economy and that sense is U.S dollar-supportive.
Investors are growing concern over inflation rising ahead and that sense is dollar-supportive
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on key macros affecting global currency markets, particularly on the monetary policy impact;
“Will the Fed continue to “walk the dovish talk’ with its US dollar negative implications. Or will the Fed “walk back” from their dovish commitments when and if it becomes clear that the fiscal and vaccine-led recovery is kicking into full gear?
“Indeed, it is the line that separates the dollar bulls from bears over the next 6 to 12 months. Until then, FX traders will continue to travel on the path of least resistance focusing on pure beta currency reflation trades like the NOK and CAD.”
Bottom line: That being said, currency traders are keying into the cat and mouse game between the US Central Bank and the world’s most liquid financial market
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as dollar supply improves significantly
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain compared to N411.13/$1 previously recorded
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 10th March 2021.
Also, Naira gained against the US Dollar in the parallel market, gaining N2 to close at N482 to a dollar compared to N484/$1 recorded on the previous day.
This came after the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe stated in a virtual meeting that the BDC’s will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
On the other hand, commercial banks in Nigeria have informed their customers that they can no longer make instant online transfers out of their domiciliary accounts without proper documentation.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira gained against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409 to a dollar. This represents a N2.13 kobo gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.66 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 69 kobo gain when compared to N410.35/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window jumped by 420.3%% on Thursday, 11th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $36.92 million recorded on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to $192.11 million on Thursday, March 11, 2021, being the highest dollar supply recorded in two weeks.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, soared higher on Thursday to close at $57,749.67. This represents a 2.33% gain when compared to $56,432.01 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The recent increase can be attributed to JP Morgan Chase’s announcement that it had created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, which has been filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Meanwhile, a fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel printed a 51.81% gain in a single day, trading at $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million, according to a Nairametrics article.
- On the other hand, data obtained from Onchain revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months. This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices rally high
Brent Crude oil on Thursday 11th March 2021 gained momentum as it rose by 2.55%% to close at $69.63, indicating a recovery from its slump recorded on Monday and Tuesday.
- The price of Brent Crude had topped $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday this week before sliding down on account of the news of an attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The recent increase in oil price can be attributed to OPEC+’s decision to maintain the current production cuts for another month.
- According to the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while speaking after a meeting with his counterpart from Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is looking for a “fair” price for its crude.
- Afterward, Lavrov noted that the OPEC+ alliance was strong and there was nothing that could at this point undermine the good working relationship between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
- This is a strong indication that both parties are in synergy towards ensuring that Crude oil price continues its current bullish run.
- WTI Crude closed at $65.9 (-0.18%), OPEC Basket $65.6, Bonny Light $68.19 (+3.27%), and Natural Gas $2.672 (+0.15%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.13% on Wednesday, 10th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.71 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 9th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 billion as of 10th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total loss of $433.68 million in the month of March 2021.
