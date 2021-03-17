Business
CBN launches talents, artwork and skills competition
The CBN is organising a social media challenge in celebration of the 2021 Global Money Week.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a Talents, Artworks and Skills competition for Nigerians between the ages 18 and 35 as part of its Global Money Week programme.
The CBN disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening, adding that eligible participants might win electronics gadgets including an Apple MacBook Pro, HP Pavilion x360 and Apple iPad Pro.
“Showcase your talents, artworks and skills by posting a 120 seconds video or a photo on how you can Take Care of Yourself and Take Care of Your Money,” CBN said.
How to take part:
- Enter https://cbngmw.lndg.page/P5sVJ1
- Follow the Social Media handles of Nigeria’s Central Bank and post to #CBNGMW2021 #TakeCareOfYourMoney shot and mention @cenbank on Twitter or @centralbankng on Instagram for a chance to win. The top 10 entries will be picked.
- Validate entry.
CBN announced that the Grand Finale would take place via Zoom on the 30th of March.
In case you missed it: Recall Nairametrics also reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had introduced a ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ for diaspora remittances, which offers recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN’s IMTOs to be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.
Gov. Makinde calls for delisting of mineral resources from FG’s exclusive legislative list
Gov Makinde has called for a review of the exclusive legislative list of the FG so as to delist the control of mineral resources.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has called for the delisting of the mineral resource ownership and development from the exclusive list, through a review of the 1999 Constitution in a bid to grant States more economic control through restructuring.
The Governor disclosed this in a meeting with the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr, Uchechukwu Ogah, during the 56th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Ibadan on Tuesday.
“Mineral development and exploration are currently placed on the exclusive list of the Nigerian Constitution.
“This has retarded the development of the sector and eliminated direct state and local people’s participation,” Makinde said.
He added that the exclusive list means States have to wait for development from the Centre to maximise their natural resources and called for delisting of Mineral Resources from the exclusive list.
“We know what this means in real terms: the state and the people have to wait to get a share of their natural resources instead of being the ones to share them.
“Well, the good news is that recently, Zamfara State was allowed to mine and own its gold deposits. It signals that it is time to again push for resource control for all states. As a matter of fact and urgency, here in Oyo State, we call for the delisting of the mineral resource ownership and development from the exclusive list,” he added.
At the conference, the Governor added that Oyo State is looking towards utilising comparative advantage to diversify the state’s economy. He added that Oyo State also has a framework for its Mineral development which would attract FDI to the state.
“Oyo State is blessed. The diversification of our economy is also broken into three broad areas based on the comparative advantage that we have in Oyo State. We are looking at agriculture and agro-processing simply because Oyo State has a landmass of about 29,000square kilometres.
“Also, we believe that if we have to move away from oil, solid mineral development is an area that should assist us to wean us from just waiting for oil money to come from Abuja.”
“For the mining sector, we have a framework for the systematic development of our mineral potentials. It is designed to make our state a mining destination, attractive to local and foreign investors,” Makinde added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported on December 2020, that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring.
- He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
- The Governor of Sokoto State and Former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal stated that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly
EFCC gives all bankers ultimatum to declare their assets
The EFCC has directed all bankers to declare their assets, latest by June 1, 2021.
The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has directed that all operators in the Nigerian financial system, especially bankers, must declare their assets latest by June 1, 2021.
The EFCC boss said that the move is in line with the Bank Employees (Declaration of Asset) Act. 1986, is part of the measures to sanitize the country’s financial system.
This disclosure was made by Bawa while speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Bawa, who pointed out that this meant to ensure that the country is free of financial crimes, also said that this will block some of the loopholes being exploited by unscrupulous players in the sector to undermine the Nigerian economy through money laundering and illicit financial flows.
What the EFCC Chairman is saying
Bawa in his statement said, ”We are doing our best to ensure that this country is free of financial crimes. We understood that the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten, and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions.
”We hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank Employees Declaration of Asset Act. And that the EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the first of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”
Going further he said, “Section 1 of the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986 makes it mandatory for every employee of a bank to make full disclosure of assets upon employment, and annually in subsequent years.
‘’The law under Section 7 (1) stipulates that it shall be an offence for an employee of a bank to own assets in excess of his legitimate known and provable income. The penalty for violation of the Act as spelt out in section 7 (2) includes imprisonment for a term of ten years.
‘’Any employee guilty of an offence under subsection (1) of this section shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for ten years and shall, in addition, forfeit the excess or its equivalent in money to the Federal Government.’’
In case you missed it: Bawa, who was nominated as the substantive EFCC Chairman on February 16, 2021, following the removal of the former head of the anti-corruption agency, Ibrahim Magu, was confirmed by the National Assembly on February 24, 2021.
While meeting with the President
The EFCC boss, who met with the president for the second time since his appointment last two weeks, revealed that he updated Buhari on the ongoing reforms being carried out by the new management of the commission.



