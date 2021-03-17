Buhari approves Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB

Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday evening.

According to the Presidency, “Dr. Oyetunde is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.

“He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.”

The Presidency also added that Oyetunde who is also a legal law practitioner in Nigeria, England and Wales, is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

