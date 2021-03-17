Coronavirus
Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks – WHO
World Health Organization has stated that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks.
The World Health Organization has stated that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue as nations suspends the vaccine due to recorded blood clots.
The WHO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, citing that vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes.
“Some countries in the European Union have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine.
“Other countries in the EU – having considered the same information – have decided to continue using the vaccine in their immunization programmes,” WHO said.
WHO added that in its previous vaccination campaigns, countries usually signal potential adverse effects following immunization, citing its does not “necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them.”
WHO added that its Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine and will communicate the findings to the public.
“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue,” it said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed that it has not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.
- Ireland has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of alleged post-jab blood.
- Germany, France and Italy announced on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine disbursement after multiple countries reported possible serious side-effects. However, the WHO said there was no proven link and people should not panic.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of March 2021, 179 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 161,074 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of March 2021, 179 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 161,074 cases have been confirmed, 146,072 cases have been discharged and 2,018 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.68 million tests have been carried out as of March 15th, 2021 compared to 1.6 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 161,074
- Total Number Discharged – 146,072
- Total Deaths – 2,018
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,684,305
According to the NCDC, the 179 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (47), Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1) and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,081, followed by Abuja (19,490), Plateau (8,995), Kaduna (8,825), Rivers (6,831), Oyo (6,810), Edo (4,847), Ogun (4,573), Kano (3,878), Ondo (3,124), Kwara (3,042), Delta (2,597), Osun (2,496), Nasarawa (2,311), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,073), Gombe (2,024), Ebonyi (1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615), and Abia (1,588).
Imo State has recorded 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Africa CDC to review use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Africa CDC has said that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine following fears of alleged post-jab blood.
The Africa Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in Africa for Covid-19 vaccinations under the COVAX programme.
This was disclosed by John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC in an interview with Bloomberg after reports emerged of European countries placing a pause on AstraZeneca vaccines due to reports of blood clots.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Nkengasong said.
“The Africa CDC will be convening an emergency meeting this afternoon with all the experts across the continent to look at the data and what we know, and then to provide appropriate guidance to the continent,” he added.
On using the vaccines to slow the spread of the pandemic, the Africa CDC boss warned that it could take Africa 5 years to end the pandemic if vaccination pace remains slow citing that if Africa “vaccinates at least 60% of our population in the next two years, then this pandemic will be over”.
What you should know
