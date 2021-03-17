Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stock bulls & bears battle ends in a near stalemate
The market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 12 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index drifted lower slightly 0.04% to close at 38,706.13 index points as against the +0.41% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.89%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.251 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover also printed negative as volume dipped by -19.68% as against +19.69% uptick recorded on Tuesday. GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 12 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- SFSREIT up 9.94% to close at N68.6
- OANDO up 9.67% to close at N3.29
- UNITYBNK up 9.09% to close at N0.72
- LIVESTOCK up 2.63% to close at N1.95
Top losers
- NCR down 9.71% to close at N2.79
- NEIMETH down 9.09% to close at N1.9
- VITAFOAM down 5.16% to close at N7.35
- MANSARD down 5.05% to close at N0.94
- NEM down 4.57% to close at N2.09
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- That said, significant gains from decent capitalized Stocks that include Oando, Unity Bank, Livestock Feeds couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among a significant number of insurance stocks except for WAPIC.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term.
Business
CBN reportedly appoints KPMG as adviser for $39 billion infrastructure fund
The CBN has reportedly appointed KPMG LLP as transaction adviser for its newly set up infrastructure fund.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly appointed KPMG LLP as transaction adviser for its newly set up infrastructure fund, according to an insider familiar with the matter who wants to remain anonymous.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the person who did not want to be mentioned because the information is still under wrap said the apex bank appointed KPMG after the consideration of bids by other firms which include PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey & Co.
READ: KPMG Nigeria outlines the impacts of a Twin Shock on Nigeria
The CBN had in August 2020, secured the approval of the Federal Government to set up a $39.4 billion infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth fund and African Finance Corporation to invest in the country’s critical infrastructure and transport network.
The company which is to be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager is expected to leverage local and international funds, is projected to cover an initial 5-year period.
READ: KPMG, CoinMetrics offer crypto offerings to support fintechs, banks
What you should know
- President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved N1 trillion ($2.5 billion) of seed capital for the Infrastructure Corp. of Nigeria Ltd., which the CBN and its partners initiated last year. The fund has been established to raise as much as N15 trillion naira for power, road and railway projects in Africa’s largest economy.
- The Federal Government, last month began the process of engaging an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd. (Infra-Co), to raise funds for projects and accelerate growth in the country.
- This was further extended on Monday by 2 weeks to March 30, according to a notice published on CBN’s website.
- Nigeria is trying to boost investment in infrastructure to stimulate economic growth after exiting its second recession in 4 years in the fourth quarter. The country needs at least $3 trillion over 30 years to close its infrastructure gap, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Energy
FG approves $1.5 billion for immediate rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery
The FEC has approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the largest refining firm in the country, the Port Harcourt refinery.
This follows a memo by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on its rehabilitation, which was presented to the council and its subsequent approval today, March 17, 2021.
According to a tweet post by Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, on his official Twitter handle, this disclosure was made by Sylva, while briefing State House Correspondents, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
READ: Analysis: NNPC and its refining losses
The Minister said that the rehabilitation of the refinery which was awarded to an Italian company, Tecnimont SPA, will be done in 3 phases of 18, 24 and 44 months.
Bashir Ahmad in his tweet post said, ‘’The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery. The rehabilitation which was awarded to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sylva has disclosed.’’
READ: NNPC and other state oil companies risk wasting $400 billion on Oil and Gas investments
Sylva said, ‘’The first phase will be completed in 18 months which takes the refinery to a production of 90 percent of its capacity, the second phase will be completed in 24months, while the final phase will be completed in 44months. The contractor approved by the council is an Italian E and EPC company who won the bid to handle the rehabilitation project.’’
Sylva assured that the maintenance which is a recurring challenge for the nation’s refineries was elaborately discussed in council, adding that a professional will be employed to manage the refinery after the rehabilitation.
READ: Why NNPC should be commercialised
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery. The rehabilitation which was awarded to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, HMSPR Sylva has disclosed.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 17, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.