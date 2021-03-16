Zinox partners Ebony Life in raising Nigeria’s next generation of creative stars

Foremost tech giant, Zinox Technologies Ltd. has been hailed for its contribution to the creative industry in Nigeria, with the donation of its high-end laptops, desktop computers and other devices to the EbonyLife Creative Academy.

The donation was handed over by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, a futuristic Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to the promotion of quality education, practical entrepreneurship, wealth creation and healthy living.

Commending the donation of the tech devices, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife Creative Academy, Mo Abudu, hailed the tech giant for its contribution, which she noted, would aid the faculty and students of the academy in their learning tasks. The appreciation comes weeks after the donation by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and Zinox Technologies to the academy last month.

In an Instagram post to thank the organizations, Abudu had said: “The EbonyLife Creative Academy is extremely grateful to @HP Nigeria and @Zinox Tech for their donations of laptops and computer systems for the use of our faculty and students.”

The EbonyLife Creative Academy is a state-of-the-art facility which is aimed at grooming the next generation of creative talents in Nigeria. The facility boasts eight well-decorated and fully equipped classrooms, two lounge areas for students, a sound room for audio lessons and other resources. Situated in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, the EbonyLife Creative Academy is focused on the training of entertainment professionals and beginners, such as actors, actresses, scriptwriters, film directors, producers, audio specialists and set designers to help them upscale their skills at no cost to them.

Meanwhile, the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, a personal foundation of the Zinox Chairman, Ekeh has quietly touched many lives through a long list of noble causes in various parts of Nigeria and beyond. Among these are charitable works such as the donation of N100m to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East, donation of N50m to victims of the demolished Eke-Ukwu market in Imo State, scholarships to hundreds of indigent students across Nigeria to study both at home and abroad, digital skills acquisition trainings and up-skilling for young school leavers and the employed respectively, as well as the set-up of a N1.5bn revolving loan scheme for disadvantaged students and entrepreneurs of Imo origin, among several others.

Furthermore, the Foundation has also invested in education, provided medicare to the needy and consistently supported churches and other religious organizations. During the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leo Stan Foundation leveraged on staff of the various companies such as Zinox Technologies, TD Africa, Task Systems Ltd., Konga and others in the technology group to feed over 7000 families across Nigeria for two weeks. The Foundation has equally supported state governments in in Lagos and other parts of the country through the donations of patrol vehicles to improve security, in addition to other contributions.