Corporate Press Releases
Zinox partners Ebony Life in raising Nigeria’s next generation of creative stars
Leo Stan Foundation and Zinox hailed for donating high-end equipment and devices to Nigeria’s creative industry.
Foremost tech giant, Zinox Technologies Ltd. has been hailed for its contribution to the creative industry in Nigeria, with the donation of its high-end laptops, desktop computers and other devices to the EbonyLife Creative Academy.
The donation was handed over by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, a futuristic Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to the promotion of quality education, practical entrepreneurship, wealth creation and healthy living.
Commending the donation of the tech devices, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife Creative Academy, Mo Abudu, hailed the tech giant for its contribution, which she noted, would aid the faculty and students of the academy in their learning tasks. The appreciation comes weeks after the donation by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and Zinox Technologies to the academy last month.
In an Instagram post to thank the organizations, Abudu had said: “The EbonyLife Creative Academy is extremely grateful to @HP Nigeria and @Zinox Tech for their donations of laptops and computer systems for the use of our faculty and students.”
The EbonyLife Creative Academy is a state-of-the-art facility which is aimed at grooming the next generation of creative talents in Nigeria. The facility boasts eight well-decorated and fully equipped classrooms, two lounge areas for students, a sound room for audio lessons and other resources. Situated in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, the EbonyLife Creative Academy is focused on the training of entertainment professionals and beginners, such as actors, actresses, scriptwriters, film directors, producers, audio specialists and set designers to help them upscale their skills at no cost to them.
Meanwhile, the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, a personal foundation of the Zinox Chairman, Ekeh has quietly touched many lives through a long list of noble causes in various parts of Nigeria and beyond. Among these are charitable works such as the donation of N100m to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East, donation of N50m to victims of the demolished Eke-Ukwu market in Imo State, scholarships to hundreds of indigent students across Nigeria to study both at home and abroad, digital skills acquisition trainings and up-skilling for young school leavers and the employed respectively, as well as the set-up of a N1.5bn revolving loan scheme for disadvantaged students and entrepreneurs of Imo origin, among several others.
Furthermore, the Foundation has also invested in education, provided medicare to the needy and consistently supported churches and other religious organizations. During the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leo Stan Foundation leveraged on staff of the various companies such as Zinox Technologies, TD Africa, Task Systems Ltd., Konga and others in the technology group to feed over 7000 families across Nigeria for two weeks. The Foundation has equally supported state governments in in Lagos and other parts of the country through the donations of patrol vehicles to improve security, in addition to other contributions.
Corporate Press Releases
Post Assurance Brokers gets prestigious Iso 9001:2015 certification
This certification is proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices.
Post Assurance Brokers Limited, an insurance brokerage firm, recently got certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015. This was achieved after a thorough and transparent audit process carried out by DNV-GL an International certifying body with its headquarters in Norway.
According to the International Standards Organization, The ISO 9000 family is the world’s best-known quality management standard for companies and organizations of any size. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer demands and satisfies all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
Post Assurance Brokers is an insurance brokerage firm of repute that provides cutting edge insurance services and consultancy to Government and Private Organizations in Nigeria. The firm was licensed by the National Insurance Commission to operate as a full-fledged brokerage firm in January 1985. Since its inception, Post Assurance Brokers has carried out its operation in line with the local regulatory laws and international best practices.
This certification is proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices and demonstrates the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
In a statement issued recently by the Chief Executive Officer Lekan Ajisafe, the ISO 9001:2015 typifies what Post Assurance Brokers stand for which is Quality Excellence and Integrity as evidenced in how we conduct our business.
Corporate Press Releases
Konga powers Akwa Ibom, Kano with Pay on Delivery option
Konga extends payment on delivery to Akwa Ibom and Kano.
Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-Commerce platform has extended its Pay on Delivery option to Akwa Ibom and Kano states.
The POD option goes live in both states effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Feelers indicate that the development has already ignited excitement and anticipation in Akwa Ibom and Kano, where residents had previously expressed a keen interest in having the payment option added to other existing option available to shoppers on the Konga platform. Significantly, shoppers in both locations can now place their orders online on www.konga.com and make payment for their items when the last mile Konga delivery personnel delivers their orders.
Akwa Ibom, located in Nigeria’s South or Niger Delta region and Kano in the North West have thus joined other states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Rivers, Edo, Oyo, Plateau and Niger and, more recently, Kaduna and Ogun, where the payment on delivery option had previously been rolled out by Konga.
Vice President, Online, Kenny Oriola says the POD rollout is proof of the determination to ensure satisfaction for all customers on the Konga platform, irrespective of their location. Further, he says the launch of the payment on delivery option in Akwa Ibom and Kano will spur increased online orders as well as more convenience for shoppers in both locations.
‘‘Akwa Ibom and Kano are the latest locations in which we are rolling out the payment on delivery option as a response to the yearnings of our customers. Ensuring the satisfaction of our customers is one of our corporate mandates and we are happy to see both states join the POD stable.
‘‘In addition to driving more shoppers online, we are also confident that this latest rollout will usher in more flexibility, convenience and options for Konga customers in Akwa Ibom and Kano. Konga is widely renowned as boasting the fastest delivery times in the e-Commerce space and we look forward to more customers taking advantage of this to place their orders on www.konga.com,’’ he stated.
