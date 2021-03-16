Women History Month: These tech companies are giving scholarships to women

The month of March has been set aside to celebrate women as it is Women’s History Month. And this year, women have been celebrated in an impressive way with more organizations advocating the need to have a more female-inclusive work environment.

In a bid to support women, many organizations have come up with various ways to celebrate women’s achievements and also create awareness of gender bias since there is more work to be done to reach a balanced diversity in the tech field.

If you are looking to kickstart a career in tech as a woman or looking for funding for your business, there are many opportunities available.

Flutterwave

In celebration of women’s history month, Flutterwave will be giving $2500 each in grants to women-led businesses in selected African countries. Winning businesses will also be supported with free video content creation and online visibility, through paid and organic channels. Winners will get access to an exclusive group where they will be trained and mentored through office hours by the best entrepreneurs in their fields. Mentors will be selected from 7 countries covering Technology, Marketing, Finance, Sales, Operations, Investments, etc.

You can apply here

TeamApt

TeamApt, the Nigerian fintech company that provides digital financial services solutions and payment infrastructure also launched their first Women in Tech Internship Programme. The program has been established in a bid to address some of the gender disparity that currently exists in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem – particularly within the fintech space.

The six-month, paid internship has been set up to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers within the tech ecosystem. TeamApt’s goal is to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers.

Applications are now open. Successful applicants, based on their performance and available openings, will be offered full-time employment within the Lagos-based company.

Cowrywise

Cowrywise creed is investing in 75 women who are interested in kick-starting a career in design. The gender in the design gap is part of a larger story about how women don’t enjoy access to skills that can help them earn more. So, if you are a woman and are interested in starting a career in design (product design, graphic design, and brand identity design) you can apply here.

Successful applicants enjoy fully paid classes that span between 12 and 24 weeks, depending on the paths they choose. Upon completion, the candidates stand the chance to intern at top firms.

Ingressive4good

Ingressive4good and Genezabrands are giving scholarships to 1000 African women to learn how to design (product design, graphics design, and brand identity design). You can apply here