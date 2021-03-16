Spotlight Stories
Women History Month: These tech companies are giving scholarships to women
These tech companies are giving scholarships and fundings to women hoping to kickstart tech-related careers.
The month of March has been set aside to celebrate women as it is Women’s History Month. And this year, women have been celebrated in an impressive way with more organizations advocating the need to have a more female-inclusive work environment.
In a bid to support women, many organizations have come up with various ways to celebrate women’s achievements and also create awareness of gender bias since there is more work to be done to reach a balanced diversity in the tech field.
If you are looking to kickstart a career in tech as a woman or looking for funding for your business, there are many opportunities available.
Flutterwave
In celebration of women’s history month, Flutterwave will be giving $2500 each in grants to women-led businesses in selected African countries. Winning businesses will also be supported with free video content creation and online visibility, through paid and organic channels. Winners will get access to an exclusive group where they will be trained and mentored through office hours by the best entrepreneurs in their fields. Mentors will be selected from 7 countries covering Technology, Marketing, Finance, Sales, Operations, Investments, etc.
You can apply here
TeamApt
TeamApt, the Nigerian fintech company that provides digital financial services solutions and payment infrastructure also launched their first Women in Tech Internship Programme. The program has been established in a bid to address some of the gender disparity that currently exists in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem – particularly within the fintech space.
The six-month, paid internship has been set up to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers within the tech ecosystem. TeamApt’s goal is to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers.
Applications are now open. Successful applicants, based on their performance and available openings, will be offered full-time employment within the Lagos-based company.
Cowrywise
Cowrywise creed is investing in 75 women who are interested in kick-starting a career in design. The gender in the design gap is part of a larger story about how women don’t enjoy access to skills that can help them earn more. So, if you are a woman and are interested in starting a career in design (product design, graphic design, and brand identity design) you can apply here.
Successful applicants enjoy fully paid classes that span between 12 and 24 weeks, depending on the paths they choose. Upon completion, the candidates stand the chance to intern at top firms.
Ingressive4good
Ingressive4good and Genezabrands are giving scholarships to 1000 African women to learn how to design (product design, graphics design, and brand identity design). You can apply here
Business
InfraCorp: CBN, partners extend deadline for expression of interest by asset manager
The CBN has extended the deadline for expressions of interest for appointment as asset manager for InfraCorp.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its partners have extended the deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp).
The promoters of the InfraCorp extended the deadline by 2 weeks from 12-noon Nigerian time on March 16, 2021, to 12-noon Nigerian time on March 30, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a communique titled ‘Extension of the deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited’, that was issued and signed on behalf of the promoters by Dr Kingsley Obiora.
What the CBN and its partners are saying in the communique
The communique from the promoters reads, “Reference is made to the request by the promoters (the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority), for expressions of interest from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited.
“This communique is to convey an extension to the deadline for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposals from 12noon Nigerian time on 16 March 2021 by two weeks to 12noon Nigerian time on 30 March 2021.
“The process remains the same such that upon expression of interest through [email protected], the promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with the necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the promoters’ requirements.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier approved the government’s seed capital of N1 trillion for InfraCo, an infrastructure company, which will be wholly focused on critical infrastructure investment in the country, under a Public-Private Partnership.
- The President had said that InfraCo will be raising funds from the CBN, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.
- The Federal Government had in February announced plans to engage an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd. (Infra-Co), which is being promoted by the CBN, AFC and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, to raise about N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy.
Billionaire Watch
Mark Zuckerberg, youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion
Zuckerberg’s current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
Mark Zuckerberg, a 36-year-old, self-made billionaire is presently the youngest individual on planet earth to ever be worth at least $100 billion. The leading millennial is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company.
At press time, his current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
The $780 billion valued social media juggernaut, owners of Instagram, WhatsApp business has over 2.5 billion monthly users. It’s initial public offering about a decade ago was the largest-ever technology IPO at the time.
Zuckerberg’s present wealth valuation can buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold or about 1.52 billion barrels of crude oil. He currently has about $2.93 billion in cash and the majority of Zuckerberg’s fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Facebook. The 36-year-old billionaire had some day ago revealed plans in giving away about 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime, according to a December 2015 SEC filing.
In addition, the centi-billionaire is known for modesty amid his high wealth valuation on the account that he drives an affordable car and wears basic clothes but appears to have a high taste for premium real estate properties.
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.
Meanwhile, the American-based billionaire announced about a day ago that Facebook plans to support people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. He said:
“We’re launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.
“First, we’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same.
“Second, we’re bringing the Covid Information Center to Instagram, and we’ll show it to people prominently there too.
“Third, we’re working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits, and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well.”
