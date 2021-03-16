Paid Content
NQR Code payment system launches in Nigeria
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’.
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) today announced the launch of the NQR payment solution; an innovative payment platform implemented on behalf of all financial service providers. The New Quick Response code solution offers a robust platform that delivers instant value for P2B and P2P transactions by simply scanning to pay. It is a solution that will unify the available closed QR Code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and accelerated digital adoption.
This Payment Solution designed to be “low cost” for merchants would see shoppers scan a QR code generated by a seller to pay for an item. Each code will have unique details containing the information relating to the transaction and would link with a customer’s Banking App, already enabled on their smartphone.
Speaking during the event, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Central Bank Of Nigeria & Chairman, NIBSS, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, commended the NIBSS team for this trailblazing achievement. She stated that “the CBN as regulator of the banking and payment system in Nigeria is committed to providing an enabling regulatory environment that ensures interoperability, proper market conduct and continued innovation within the financial services ecosystem to foster healthy competition, high-quality service and financial inclusion. Against this background, the Bank recently released of the Regulatory Framework for Sandbox Operations in Nigeria and the Guidelines on Open Banking with the objective of opening up the terrain for more transformative ideas and encouraging start-up companies to grow and contribute to the overall economic development in Nigeria”.
On his part, the CEO of NIBSS, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, added – “with more people being able to pay for goods and services with just their smartphones, the ‘NQR Payment is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience whilst deepening financial inclusion in the country”, “Digital transactions supported through the NQR code payments will promote and enhance consumer payment experience while driving growth for business owners,” Oiwoh added.
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’; it will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay for goods and services at all levels.
As consumers and merchants alike move towards technology-driven solutions, QR Codes are growing increasingly important. Nigeria demonstrates yet again that it has a forward-looking financial services industry, as it drives towards a truly cashless and contactless society with NQR.
ABOUT NIBSS
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It commenced operations in June 1994.
NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling inter-bank payments in order to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement.
NIBSS’ operation is supported with the best Information, Communication, and Technology infrastructure for Automated On-line operations as well as effective information and data transmission security practices to deliver world-class payment/settlement services. Operational and Credit Risks in funds transfer across financial institutions are adequately mitigated by NIBSS operations.
Paid Content
Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards Scheme; 50 customers to get N25k weekly
4 customers to get one million naira each at the end of the campaign.
Ecobank Nigeria has launched the Super Rewards Scheme, which gives 200 of its customers an opportunity to earn different cash gifts monthly, with four of them becoming millionaires at the end of the four months campaign. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced the commencement of the campaign in Lagos, said the scheme is designed by Ecobank to reward customers’ loyalty, explaining that 50 customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25,000 weekly. The campaign runs between March and July 2021.
Demola-Adeniyi stated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, adding that, this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience. “Fifty (50) customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week. And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million naira each.”
Speaking on the dynamics of the scheme, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the scheme are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to her, new customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; same she noted applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30 day period. Other conditions she noted are listed on the Ecobank’s website, she also explained that customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only be qualified for the reward when they maintain at least a balance of N5,000 in their account.
Further, Mrs. Effiong noted that the beneficiaries of the reward will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and direct communication to customers. She also stated that “the bank will also send congratulatory SMS/email to the beneficiaries of the reward. She further explained that a customer can be rewarded more than once. “However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility.” She advised those seeking further enquiry to do so via the Bank’s social media platforms and contact centre.
Paid Content
Flutterwave teams up with Paypal to make it easier for African businesses to accept and make payments
New collaboration unlocks opportunity for African businesses to do business around the world.
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announces a new collaboration with global payment leader PayPal to enable PayPal customers globally to pay African merchants in the continent through Flutterwave’s platform. The collaboration will be instrumental in supporting SMEs and freelancers to overcome the many challenges presented by the highly fragmented and complex payment and banking infrastructure, as well as connecting them with more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally.
Traditionally, Africa’s eCommerce ecosystem has lacked suitable payment solutions to meet demand for seamless transactions worldwide, further constraining its contributions to the global digital economy. However, this collaboration eliminates significant barriers that have previously hindered African consumers and businesses from the untapped potential of cross-border eCommerce.
Flutterwave has transformed the payments space in Africa by offering flexible, quick and affordable payment services to individuals and businesses across the continent. As of today, African businesses have even more access to sell to global customers using PayPal’s secure platform to receive and make payments online. Cross-border eCommerce continues to provide significant growth opportunities for Africa’s economy. Research firm Statista estimates that the total value of eCommerce in Africa generated $16.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29 billion by 2022. This growth potential will provide many opportunities for SMEs and freelancers worldwide, subsequently increasing Africa’s share of global trade.
This announcement solidifies Flutterwave’s position as the global African payment partner of choice for multinationals looking to enter new markets, further reassuring new and existing merchants and investors of Flutterwave’s global capabilities, secured platform and high standards of safety.
Speaking on the announcement, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, said: “We are excited to bring PayPal’s fully integrated services to businesses across Africa. The collaboration reinforces our vision of creating a seamless digital payments system for Africa’s business communities that can now transact with international consumers.
“By working with PayPal, we can further strengthen our commitment to our customers and service users as we will be enabling them to transact and expand their business operations to reach new markets. PayPal’s global reach is unrivalled and collaborating with them allows our customers to explore new markets where PayPal is embedded.
“Through our collaboration with PayPal, we are also bringing together two trusted global payment brands to provide millions of consumers and businesses a gateway to new opportunities,” he said.
Since inception, Flutterwave has processed over 140 million transactions worth over USD $9 billion worldwide and continues to expand its footprint to ensure consumers and merchants receive the best-in-class digital payment service. This collaboration further underscores its commitment to ensuring merchants have vast opportunities to deliver services and conveniently transact through its platform.
The service is now live and the integration with PayPal will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide. For transactions, customers will need to sign up to Flutterwave to access PayPal to make, receive and withdraw payments. To register for the service and for more information please visit: www.flutterwave.com.
About Flutterwave
Flutterwave is a payments technology company that helps businesses all over the world expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets, through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 140M transactions worth over USD $9B to date and serves more than 290,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company’s key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 33 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit: www.flutterwave.com
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sterling Bank projects a 79% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- Royal Exchange Plc projects N570.92 million profit in Q2 2020.
- Custodian Investment Plc forecasts a 62% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.