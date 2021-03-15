Business
Innosson denies claims suggesting Nigerian cryptocurrency can be used to buy its vehicles
Innosson has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can be used to purchase its products.
Innosson Vehicles Manufacturing Co. Ltd, in a recent statement, has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can now be used to purchase vehicles and products under the INNOSON Group.
In line with the news reports published by the media on Saturday, it became public knowledge that the indigenous automobile maker adopted Zugacoin (a cryptocurrency founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga) as fiat currency that could be used for the purchase of products under the INNOSON Group anywhere in the world.
According to the report, this became official following a business partnership deal between Archbishop SamZuga of Zugacoin and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
In reaction to this, Innosson today, issued a stern warning to the general public that such reports are untrue, as the company has not signed any agreement with any organization or entity in that regard.
The Group advised that information suggesting that it adopted Zugacoin should be disregarded and ignored, as it is false and misleading.
Innosson stressed that it is compliant with CBN’s restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, adding that Innosson would not take any action that would contravene existing laws and regulations in the country.
In case you missed it: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had placed some level of restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, with a directive to all deposit money banks to close all crypto-related accounts.
What you should know
Innosson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., shortened as IVM, is an indigenous privately owned Nigerian group of companies with a key focus on driving the Nigerian economy forward through industrialization, under the leadership of the Group founder, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma.
Primary school students abducted by gunmen in Kaduna
Kaduna State Government has announced the abduction of pupils and teachers in one of its schools.
The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Primary School students and teachers in LEA Primary School in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.
This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Monday. He added that the true figure of those kidnapped is not known yet.
Six Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram
“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” he said
“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.
“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he added.
FG will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students – Buhari
What you should know
Kaduna State is the new epicentre for school kidnappings in the North by bandits. Bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State and attempted to kidnap over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.
This is How Boko Haram Gets Funded
ASUU threatens to resume suspended strike as FG reneges on agreement
ASUU has threatened to resume its suspended strike due to non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of its members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to resume its suspended strike again due to non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of its members.
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier agreement with the Federal Government team before the suspension of the 9 months strike on December 23, 2020.
According to a report by Punch, this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
While asked Nigerians to blame the Federal Government if universities are shut down again, Akinwole said that many lecturers are still being owed salaries of between 2 and 12 months despite the agreement with the government.
FG accuses ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its offers
What the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan branch is saying
Akinwole pointed out that over 100 lecturers were yet to receive payments for the 2 months at the University of Ibadan with lecturers in some universities not receiving any payment since February 2020.
The ASUU chairman said, “While ASUU as a union and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part.
“Contrary to FGN affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of Strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branch are still being owed salaries.
NNPC releases audited financial statements, refineries record losses of N154 billion
“Instead of deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software developed by ASUU, which has been adjudged effective for payment of salaries, some of our members are still being denied their salaries and others are being coerced by agents of the government to register on the repressive IPPIS for payment of salaries.
“The Union ASUU and her members are made to suffer from all the aforementioned attacks by the federal government while the public expects our members, some of who now live on the charity of family members and colleagues for survival to use their personal resources to discharge their duties diligently in the universities.
ASUU: FG moves to register a rival union
“These harsh conditions would have terrible consequences on public tertiary education in Nigeria and when push eventually comes to shove, as it definitely will in no distant future, the Nigerian public should accordingly blame the Federal Government for its insincerity.
“Blame the federal government of Nigeria if the universities are shut down again.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
- ASUU had called off its 9-month old strike after the Federal Government agreed to some of its conditions which includes the deployment of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software for payment of its salaries and allowances.
- However, report suggests that after 2 weeks of the conditional suspension of the strike embarked upon by ASUU, the Federal Government allegedly flouted the agreements, which includes the payment of the lecturers 6 months salaries, including December 2020 salaries, owed lecturers.
