Commodities
Gold post first weekly gains in four amid soaring U.S Treasury yields
It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
The precious metal recorded its first weekly profit in four jumping from under $1,700 an ounce, despite a 13-month surge in U.S. bond yields and a soaring U.S dollar that should have tamed the yellow metal’s upside.
Gold futures prices settled at 0.2% higher, to close at $1,719.80 an ounce after plunging earlier to $1,696.65 an ounce.
For the week, the precious metal’s contract surged by 1.3%. It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
Market pundits are however surprised at gold’s sudden turn around amid fired-up U.S yields benchmarked rallying to 1.64%, their highest since 13 months ago.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an email sent to Nairametrics spoke on the macros affecting gold prices arbitrarily;
“The gold price may have found a floor here and will be comfortable for a bit. But if US yields start to break new ground or the FOMC surprises by hinting at taper (25 % chance), it could be lights out above $1700.
“If you don’t think the US economy will surge and 10-year yields won’t rise to 1.85-2.25% as predicted by Wall street, certainly buy gold and lots of it. But really, you are swimming against the current on this one, I’m afraid.”
Bottom-line: Market sentiments suggest that the yellow metal price may have found a floor thus it could be comfortable in the $1700s range, at least for the near term as physical demand remains stout
Commodities
Oil prices stay firm, buoyed by OPEC+ supply cuts
Brent crude is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high at the first trading session of the week.
Brent crude prices stayed a bit firm at the last trading session of the week as they hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by OPEC+ constrained supply. Optimism about a recovery in energy demand for the better half of this year gave Oil bulls enough support in staying near the $70 a barrel price level.
In addition, oil traders are buoyed by the decision of OPEC+, in the past few weeks to largely curbing oil production in April.
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high at the first trading session of the week following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
READ: Oil prices post highest level in 13 months amid rising Middle East strain
At press time, Brent crude futures dropped by 0.2%, to $69.52 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April traded at $65.83 a barrel, plunging by 0.3%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics further broke down the oil macros keeping oil prices at such price levels;
“After a few days of consolidation post-OPEC+, there has been a strong rebound in oil prices driven by gasoline and refined products signaling that economic recovery moves in full swing.
“Oil prices roar to the sound of ringing gas pump counters as according to the US Department of Transportation, more and more folks take the highways ahead of what is likely to be the biggest pent up driving season on record as the US could reach herd immunity from Covid-19 by summer vacation time,” Innes stated.
READ: Oil prices stay on course over successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
What to expect: The Oil market remains tight and global supplies will continue to draw until OPEC+ members change their output stance.
Backwardation continues to generate positive carry for holding length further along the curve.
Commodities
Top performing Commodity assets in 7 days
The commodity market in Q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued.
The commodity market in q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued coupled with the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal boosting investors’ appetite for riskier assets, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
The commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States, United Kingdom, and other major financial centers.
READ: Gold prices jump above $1800/ounce, drops 2% W/W
Platinum – 8.13%
The precious grey metal has seen high buying pressure of late due to strong demand from the automotive, jewelry, and industrial demand, offsetting reduced yet very strong investment demand.
Investors are also keying on the metal on macros that reveal light-duty vehicle production is expected to recover this year reaching levels just below those seen in 2019.
Tin – 7.86%
The industrial metal is facing one of the biggest supply squeeze in the history of metals markets as remote working drives a spike in demand amid plunging supplies
Demand for tin, used in soldering, electronics has surged amid booming sales of smartphones, TV, and other stays-at-home appliances used in the work-from-home era.
READ: Cocoa prices record gains amid pending holiday season
Orange Juice – 4.45%
The agro-based derivative has of late recorded impressive gains on reports key producing areas are witnessing some damage on a significant number of orange trees around Texas and northern Mexico in the wake of the recent hard freeze.
Also driving the price of the orange-colored agro derivative are speculators that appear to be the best buyers at the moment on increasingly bullish chart formations sighted on its most recent price actions
Gasoline RBOB – 4.41%
The price of the fossil-backed derivative remains strong as the world’s largest economy gasoline inventories plunged for a second week in the week ended March 5, Energy Information Administration data revealed March 10, as rising demand stressed winter-storm weakened production.
Spot Silver – 3.61%
The demand for precious and industrial metal still remains strong amid rising U.S yields. Demand for shiny industrial metal is expected to hit an8 year high of 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. A recovery in industry use of the metal – in medicine, water purification, semiconductors, solar panels, batteries, among other applications – is expected to lift demand.
READ: Ethereum held on Crypto exchanges might run out of supply in 2 days
Copper – 2.99%
Industrial metal in the past few days advanced on major commodity exchanges in hopes of rising demand. Metal pundits are anticipating copper prices might likely surge to an all-time high over the next 12 months as a result of strong demand from China’s clean energy drive and years of under-investment in global mine supply.
Data Source:investing.com, data accumulated at about 6.30 am West African time in real-time.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically, unlike crude oil, natural gas that requires a significant amount of infrastructure.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: JAIZ Bank posts N2.51 billion profit after tax
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020