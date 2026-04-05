Fidson Healthcare Plc recorded a 41% surge in revenue to N119.06 billion in 2025, driven largely by a 41.5% increase in ethical drug sales to N77.8 billion.

The figures were disclosed in the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The performance reflects strong demand across its product portfolio, even as rising costs shaped the company’s operating environment.

The growth in ethical drug sales, which rose from N55.0 billion in 2024, significantly supported the company’s topline expansion.

Profitability also improved markedly, with profit before tax climbing by 94% to N14.96 billion from N7.7 billion in the prior year. This underscores the resilience of Fidson’s core operations despite macroeconomic pressures.

What the data is saying

Fidson’s strong earnings performance came amid notable cost pressures, reflecting the realities of operating in a high-interest and volatile currency environment. The company’s financials show rising financing and tax obligations, which partially offset revenue gains.

Finance costs increased by about 30% to N7.13 billion, indicating higher borrowing costs, including commercial paper issuances at rates above 23%.

The company recorded a net foreign exchange loss of N6.01 billion, highlighting continued exposure to currency volatility due to reliance on imported inputs.

Tax expenses rose sharply by over 80% to N4.25 billion, while finance income grew by 140% to N144 million, offering only a modest offset to rising costs.

Overall, while revenue and profit expanded strongly, the data reflect a challenging cost environment for pharmaceutical firms dependent on imports.

More insights

Beyond revenue and profit growth, Fidson’s balance sheet and cost structure reveal deeper trends shaping its financial position.

The company made notable adjustments in its debt profile while managing rising operational expenses.

Interest-bearing loans declined by 48.7% to N3.60 billion, although the current portion of loans increased by 15.9% to N10.41 billion.

Cost of sales rose by 42% to N69.84 billion, while administrative expenses increased to N12.4 billion, alongside impairment provisions of N238 million.

Total equity grew by 35% to N30.2 billion, supported by a 47.1% increase in retained earnings to N23.98 billion.

Earnings per share rose significantly from 192 kobo in 2024 to 412 kobo in 2025.

These figures indicate that while profitability improved, cost pressures and foreign exchange losses remain key factors influencing overall performance.

Get up to speed

Recent developments show Fidson navigating a high-cost financing environment while still delivering strong returns to shareholders. The company’s financial strategy reflects a balance between borrowing and reinvestment of earnings.

The strong growth in retained earnings positions the company to reinvest in operations and potentially reduce reliance on expensive debt financing.

What you should know

Ethical drugs, which drove Fidson’s revenue growth, refer to regulated and prescription-based medicines produced under strict quality standards. These include antibiotics, antimalarials, vaccines, and treatments for chronic conditions such as hypertension.

Ethical drugs are typically prescribed by medical professionals and form a critical part of healthcare delivery.

Nigeria relies heavily on imports for these medicines, with most sourced from countries like India and China.

Local production currently meets only a small fraction of national demand, creating exposure to foreign exchange risks.

This segment remains central to Fidson’s growth, with ethical drug sales rising by 41% to N77.8 billion in 2025, reinforcing its importance in the company’s revenue mix.