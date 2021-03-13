Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks new feat, nears $60,000
Less than a month after printing its previous all-time high on February 21st, the flagship crypto has done it again. Bitcoin just surged past and charted fresh highs, nearing $60,000.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $59,317.97 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 5.13% for the day.
Crypto pundits are however not surprised at such a feat amid the roller coaster sessions in the Bitcoin market over the past month, as many people question if the bull-run had come to its end.
More details later…
Investor buys first Crypto artwork for $70 million
This was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
A buyer of the world’s first Crypto artwork was named by auction house Christie’s as a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym, “Metakovan.”
The crypto investor made the order by paying with Ethereum, as it was sold for $69,346,250 (42,329.453 ETH).
In a report by Reuters, this was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
READ: Chinese photo-editing app, Meitu buys $40 million worth of Bitcoin & Ethereum
What you should know
- This kind of artwork is a new digital asset better known as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). These are relatively new types of cryptos with unique digital files stored on the blockchain.
- Non-Fungible Token are not mutually interchangeable like Bitcoin, Ethereum and thus are not fungible.
- A Non-Fungible Token is created by uploading a file, in this case, the artwork, to an NFT auction market.
- This means that it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership.
READ: Dubai-based hedge fund plans to sell $750 million worth of Bitcoin for Cardano and Polkadot
Lovers of artworks are increasingly keying into this type of asset because the buyer of the NFT owns a “token” that proves they own the “original” work.
“When you think of high-valued NFTs, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat. And here’s why – it represents 13 years of everyday work.
“Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable, but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time. This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation. It is worth $1 billion,” Metakovan said in a statement released by Christie’s.
Cardano losing steam amid profit taking
Over the past week, the bears took a grip on the crypto as its value plunged by 13.16%.
The fifth most valuable crypto is currently witnessing some sell-offs amid high profit-taking and a rising U.S dollar.
At press time, Cardano’s price was $1.06 with a daily trading volume of $5.3 billion. Cardano is down 4.68% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since February 23.
It’s now the 5th most valuable crypto asset with a market value of about $34 billion. At its highest, the popular crypto designed to help African farmers ease their payment challenges had a valuation of $41.6 billion.
READ: China bans people selling Crypto
Cardano had traded in a range of $1.011458 to $1.032199 for the day.
Over the past week, the bears took a grip on the crypto as its value plunged by 13.16%.
Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to do well by many crypto experts on the account that it headed towards its smart contract launch, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano.
READ: Football-based Crypto, is world best performing Crypto in 7 days
- The widely known crypto among retail investors recently achieved this after a hard fork called“Mary” on March 2.
- This hard fork will permit crypto users to create tokens that can run on the same blockchain as Cardano’s native token, ADA. This now means.
- Cardano shares a close similarity with Ethereum, which had already allowed for the creation of new tokens on its blockchain.
READ: Bitcoin market value closes in on GDP of Africa’s largest economies
Amid the recent price drop in play, Cardano has experienced an impressive rally of late, as investors have relatively remained bullish on the fast-rising crypto asset on the bias that many crypto pundits believe it has the most decentralized project and the most friendly and simple staking seen.
That being said, Cardano’s long-term investors are having record gains as its current return on investment stands at about 4789.48%.
