Columnists
Nigeria’s Energy boardrooms: Why are the women outside?
The question is how can we make more female CEOs in the energy sector?
On March 8, various energy companies in Nigeria rolled out beautiful designs, marking International Women’s Day, with lovely quotes splashed across, paying homage to women. Unfortunately, this homage is nothing more than lip service if women are still kept outside their boardrooms.
An International Energy Agency (IEA) commentary reveals that fewer women reach senior roles in the energy sector than in the broader economy. The commentary further revealed that boardroom participation in energy companies for women is between 3-4% compared to other sectors like finance and communication that have up to 21%.
Cecilia Tam, an analyst with the IEA in a 2018 report quipped “The energy sector remains one of the least gender-diverse sectors in the economy”. One research by S&P Global shows that only 1% of CEOs in oil and gas companies around the world are women, with women holding less than 17% executive jobs in the sector. A recent LinkedIn analysis found that women make up just 26.7% of all oil and gas industry profiles on the platform, the lowest percentage of any of the dozen industries examined in the analysis.
READ: 5 Lessons from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s win for the working girl
The Wall Street Journal, in a report titled “Where Are All The Female CEOs?” examined why with women earning majority of college degrees today and making up roughly half of the workforce, there is still a very negligible percentage of women CEOs. These statistics are worrying, and do in fact question the pomp and pageantry employed in marking International Women’s Day across these companies. The Nigerian energy sector has become a boys club. A critical look at the top ten oil and gas companies in Nigeria reveals that they all have male CEOs.
So how can we make more female CEOs in the energy sector? As the Wall Street Journal points out in one report, “the traditional stepping stones to the Chief Executive position are jobs responsible for the bottom line and those roles are still overwhelmingly filled by men”. With women left out of these roles where their work directly contributes to the bottom line and their managerial/leadership expertise is determined, there is no training ground for them or opportunity to assess their abilities there. As such when appointments to C-Suite positions are made, they are not considered. Instead, these women typically hold support roles in information technology, human resources and legal.
READ: Young women and lifestyle inflation: Tips to get your financial life on track
There is no justification for women being outside the boardroom. An S&P Global market Intelligence report revealed that companies with women in the boardroom tend to perform better than those that have less gender-diverse boards and companies with more gender-diverse boards tend to have higher credit ratings.
A study by the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association (PESA) found that companies with at least 30% female leaders end up raking in 6% higher net margins, and companies with a higher percentage of women in executive positions have a 34% higher total return to shareholders than those that do not. A McKinsey research showed that companies in the top quartile for executive team gender diversity are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability than those in the fourth quartile.
READ: 10 barriers to successful entrepreneurship for women in Nigeria
There is more – A World Economic Forum (WEF) study has shown that companies with strong female leadership deliver a 36% higher return on equity while Grant Thornton reports that companies with at least one female executive board member have historically outperformed those with male-only boards. American Express in its leadership style research reveals that women outperform men in 12 of the 16 essential leadership traits.
With these overwhelming statistics, it is counterintuitive for the Nigerian energy sector to keep its women out of the boardroom. Also, in the very few places where we have women energy company CEOs in Nigeria, we can see the commendable work they have done; Audrey Joe-Ezigbo with Falcon Oil, Catherine Uju-Ifejika with Brittania-U, Amy Jadesimi with LADOL, amongst others.
READ: Nigerian women need over 50% representation in government by 2023
Supporting women starts with disbanding the boys club. And this has to be intentional. There has to be a positive commitment of Nigerian energy companies and their leaderships to promote a culture that openly encourages women participation. These companies should invest in scholarships, mentorship programs, career talks in schools and other programs for young women, encouraging them to explore STEM fields in order to increase the number of women seeking energy sector careers.
They should openly advance gender-equality goals and place women in more functional, leadership and managerial roles, rather than only support roles. In recruiting, they should be intentional about providing incentives for women, like a clear path to the top, flexible hours, maternity leave that does not compromise women’s work benefits and ample career development prospects.
We cannot honestly say the future is female when the female is outside our energy boardrooms. This essentially means we are locking the future outside. Perhaps that accounts for the snail-paced nature of Nigeria’s energy industry so far.
Columnists
Sure ways to success for your small business
If you are looking for more profits from your small business than ever before, follow these tips to make it happen.
Sometimes you feel as if you are treading water with your business and are not making sufficient inroads toward success. Many times you will find selecting business goals to be troublesome. All entrepreneurs are looking to be successful and run a profitable business. But sometimes the road to this target is not clear. If you are looking for more profits from your small business than ever before, follow these tips to make it happen. Keep in mind that building a successful business is not a sprint but a marathon.
1. Concentrate on customer service
Always remember that half the customers that had a bad experience with your company customer service will not come again to your company for business. Many studies have indicated that it takes many positive customer experience reports to build a good reputation but just a single bad one to spoil it. Although repeat customers are generally easier to sell to make customer service your top priority. Scrutinize the current customer service and make suitable changes to ensure that your business is providing superior service to that of the competitors. For achieving this, you may wish to invest in revamping your return policy, staff training, and make some fundamental improvements such as prompt responding to emails and voicemails from the clientele.
2. Develop a word of mouth campaign
When you are operating your small business within a small community or even when you are catering to a large urban center, word-of-mouth publicity is more significant than ever. Most people these days turn to the internet for searching the reviews of the business they are interested in before they make an educated decision about where they will buy from. Therefore, building a top reputation is critical for the success of your small business. The next question is how to get the positive word to mouth campaign going? You need to provide professional customer service, build and monitor the business reputation online, and gain publicity by giving back to the community through sponsorships and support of local charities and organizations.
3. Expand the marketing efforts
Good impactful marketing is a key to raising your sales, however; there is no need to break your bank account for the promotions. There are several inexpensive ways of marketing the products and services such as,
- Creation and use of promotional kits.
- Sending out the promos with the invoices.
- Joining pro organizations.
- Getting the involvement of newspapers for your grand openings, charity events, and other moves.
- Providing free classes or workshops about your products and services.
- Creating business partnerships for cross-promotion with complementary businesses.
- Cold calling.
- Advertise the small business on your car by using vehicle wraps.
4. Using smart tools
Sometimes the old techniques might not be useful while dealing with newer business challenges. Therefore, you need to change the strategies by implementing intelligent tools and technologies. As we are living in a digital era for doing business where the latest technologies are evolving at a terrific pace, entrepreneurs must keep themselves updated by using the best available tools. You must be aware of what tools are popular and which ones have generated success. For instance, transferring large files is more than necessary to make the working process easier. Some other smart tools that can be used effectively for small businesses are Salesmate, Mailchimp, Basecamp, Grammarly, Slack, Wufoo, and Google Analytics.
5. Cut the business costs
It seems like the costs involved in running a business are always on the rise. Therefore, keeping them in check is a critical task for all business owners. However, keeping track of these expenses is tedious and time-consuming. Therefore it is a good idea to use technology wherever possible to simplify the jobs as much as possible. You can find several mobile apps for expenses tracking with many of them including cloud-based accounting capabilities. These tools allow you to automatically add the expenses to your accounting system. Perform annual or semi-annual reviews of all your major expenses such as business insurance, office space, vehicle expenses, and staffing. Find out where you can trim the expenses.
Conclusion
Remember, success is never given. If you are looking to make your small business more successful in the upcoming year you have to make certain necessary alterations to bring about the change. This may involve doing something simple such as investing in a new tool or something challenging such as changing your thinking about any of the business processes. Who knows, this year might just be the best one yet for your small business.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
Columnists
As payment systems take another leap in Nigeria with QR codes
The use of QR codes for payment services is quite beneficial and has reduced the pressure on Point of Sales (POS) machines.
Sometime in 2019 – in those heady days of travel innocence – I went with a group of friends to Buka Restaurant in Osu, Accra, Ghana. Amidst much jollification one thing quickly struck me; the black and white Quick Recognition (QR) codes affixed on the top of every drink (canned or bottled) that was served.
I asked a waiter what that was for and was told that it was a way of knowing that taxes had been paid on each drink – excise taxes that is. Well, I know that Ghana does not joke with her taxes and so we weren’t surprised later to see listed on our bill, education tax, health insurance and so on. I wrote a long article about my journey and urged that Nigeria learns some lessons in revenue generation from the Ghanaians.
But on the aspect of financial market development and innovations in banking, I would have given it to Nigeria. We are known to have some of the best bankers in the world. That has its downsides though as we economists always fret about the wars between financialization and industrialization. We would rather encourage industries than banks. We also complain about why our banks’ profitability cannot translate to buoyancy for industries and other sectors.
READ: New CBN guidelines ban MMOs, PSPs, Operators from receiving diaspora remittances
That aside, of late even our central bank has been very ‘activist’ in action, churning out innovation after innovation especially in the payment systems space. We therefore not only have strong banks with reach in and out of Africa, but our banking publics have access to some technologies that are not otherwise available in some of the developed economies.
The transfer of funds through USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) which Nigerians now take for granted, is not available to the banking public in many a developed economy that I know. This makes me look at the Nigerian economy from a different angle. Perhaps we have a higher velocity of peer-to-peer small fund movements than other countries. Abroad, people may not send monies around to their friends and family as we do here. Life is structured and most salary earners have direct debit orders to established service providers wiping off their balances each month-end.
READ: OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion
Apart from the use of USSD codes, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission has licensed a handful of FINTECH companies, and notably in the payment services space, we have the Payment Services Solution Providers (PSSPs), the Payment Service Banks (PSBs), the Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), among others. Many smart Nigerian youths are involved in this growth space presently, making their mark. There are transactions which ease the average bank account holders’ life that are possible in Nigeria and not present elsewhere.
However, on learning about Ghana’s introduction of QR Codes into the payment service space, I had to take notice. If Ghana as a country does not have the smorgasbord of payment service options that Nigeria parades, on this one, it has trumped Africa. As a fact, only two other countries in the world have standardized QR Codes for tax payment (Singapore’s SGQR and India’s Bharat QR). Ghana has earned her bragging rights today as perhaps the only country in the world to have deployed QR Codes for payment services. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic provided a good reason for that country to push ahead with the project, as it became another way of ensuring contactless payments even as economies begin to open up after very costly lockdowns. Ghana debuted in November 2020.
READ: CBN issues framework for QR payments
Advantages of QR Codes
The use of QR codes for payment services is quite beneficial though. Setting it up is quick and does not require any heavy investments on the part of retailers. It actually reduces the pressure on Point of Sales (POS) machines (some retailers may do away with them entirely). The technology can also work with smartphones as well as dumb, sorry feature phones. I have also heard someone call them ‘yam’ phones.
I am navigating hard not to sound offensive to those brands that were indispensable in the early 2000s. Oh my, they saved so many lives! So, this technology needs no new investment in any dedicated hardware. The down-to-earthiness of it all means that this could even drive more financial inclusion because it does not require much literacy, so people who have been unbanked can see opportunities to engage. Traders and shoppers in Katamanto, Agbogbolshie, or Makola markets in Accra, as well as their counterparts in Oshodi, Mile 12, Okrika and Kano here in Nigeria, can set up in a jiffy and be ready to collect and make their payments using this technology.
What is more? Users do not even need bank accounts. Mobile money will do as users are able to make payments from mobile wallets. This idea is smart as it has the ability to integrate the financial system across board, with all banks seeing themselves seamlessly, while banks and mobile phone companies also become interoperable. Well, so much for the big ‘grammar’
READ: How digital wallets have boosted financial inclusion in Nigeria
How does this work?
I did some research. For Ghanaians who are already used to seeing QR Codes (that black and white dotted square) on every excisable good (cigarette packs, canned or bottled non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, and even bottled water), the transition is seamless. For Nigerians, the way it will work is that a buyer can scan the displayed QR Code of the merchant (seller) – who is obliged to display same – enter amount to be paid and confirm, and bingo! an alert will be received.
The processes are simple but quite secure such as to prevent one paying into the wrong accounts. The merchant is also saved the trouble of shop attendants receiving money into their personal or other accounts. The payer (shopper) is sure that by scanning the QR Code, he/she is paying into the real account of the shop. The government is also surer that more transactions are passing through accounts rather than through cash.
READ: CBN introduces ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ for diaspora remittances
This enables government to be able to collect more taxes and also have a better handle on money laundering activities. This governmental advantage should be added to what Ghana has been doing since three years now; using smart phone-readable QR Codes to drive excise duties and thus ramping up compliance in a big way. Nigeria could borrow from this approach. Win-win.
And oh! Lest I forget, if smartphones will only scan to see details of which account they intend to pay to, how does it work for other less-smart phones? In Ghana, the dumb phones have to dial a USSD in order to get on the same QR platform.
Downsides
Like every innovation, constant updates and rule-tightening is required because some chaps have made it their business to crack and hack any innovation. A band of people exist whose generational career is to defraud other people of their hard-earned wealth. In China, a few instances came up where people set up QR Codes to try and get into people’s phones and steal information. They had to reduce how much could be engaged using this platform. But there are tech people who are making this approach more and more efficient and secure. Many restaurants in Nigeria already saved their menus in QR Codes which takes a customer to their websites and shows all the prices and displays. They say it’s a new world out there.
Let us engage!
TOPE FASUA, an Economist, Author and Entrepreneur writes in from Lagos.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit