10 barriers to successful entrepreneurship for women in Nigeria
Here, we shall discuss some of the challenges faced by women who want to venture into MSMEs in Nigeria.
Ever-increasing numbers of women in Nigeria have been choosing small-business ownership in an apparent attempt to escape their well-documented inequality in the labour market. With the just-released data from NBS, it was estimated that the overall number of persons in labour force was 80 million out of which males were 41.6 million while females were 38.6 million.
According to the statistics, it obviously shows that women are marginalized in the labour market. With the marginalization in labour market, some women decide to try other areas of expertise which is moving into small and medium enterprises. However, there are some challenges faced by women who want to venture into SMEs in Nigeria. In this article, we try to list some of the barriers affecting women in small and medium enterprises.
Lack of Skills
Lack of skills has been one of the challenges women face when starting a successful business. It has imbibed in them inferiority complex that they lack the capability to succeed. Nevertheless, such mindset must be altered as there is nothing unfeasible to accomplish in life, all it entails is a positive mindset and determination. Everybody must not be naturally skillful, there are proficiencies you need to learn on your own. You can pay to learn or enroll in free online courses to equip yourself.
Moreover, some commercial banks are offering free SME training, The likes of Zenith bank plc is offering free online training on exportation business. The idea of the training is to give anyone finding it difficult on the nature of the business to venture in a heads-up.
Traditional & Societal Limitation
Traditional and societal limitation is another barrier some women encounter when starting a business. Some traditions believe a woman is meant to stay at home and take care of the children & the household, such norm has left a lot of women depressed and frustrated in their marriages. As a woman, if you are facing such limitation, it is imperative you have a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse, convince him of the importance of you having your own means of income and the financial ease it will have on him.
Issue of Unforeseen Circumstance
The issues of unforeseen circumstances have been one of the major issues affecting women from owning a business. A vivid example was what some businesses faced during the Covid-19 lockdown and vandalization of some people’s businesses by miscreants during the EndSARS protest. These incidences left some business owners’ bankrupt.
However, to avert such, it is advisable to get your business insured to a premium package. Premium packages cover 70% of your business from risk
Patriarchy Barrier
For some women, what causes constraint for them when it comes to creating their own business is the issue of patriarchy and gender inequality. This ideology portrays men as dominant in the business world as women are meant to take care of the home.
Furthermore, some men believe that once a woman becomes too successful, she might become uncontrollable. This principle has kept some women at home as they have had to depend on their spouse to provide virtually everything they need. It is important for a woman venturing into a business to strategize how to balance family & business soas to reduce the possibility of such issues erupting.
Lack of humility
According to T.S Eliot, “The only wisdom we can hope to acquire is the wisdom of humility”. Some women have the mindset of having up to millions of naira before they can set up a business. Such mindset has kept a lot of women jobless. It is important to start with the little capital you have as you will be surprised how the business will surge & flourish in the years to come.
Lack of knowledge
Before venturing into any business, it is important to have a good knowledge of what you are going into which is the act of navigating. Thorough investigation, navigation, and knowledge of a business you want to go into is very vital, to prevent the issue of wasting your resources and time.
A lot of women make that mistake of not having a good knowledge of what they are going into, such businesses usually go down the drain within 6 months to one year. It is crucial to navigate and find out if the business is worth venturing into. Ask yourself these salient questions; who has done it before? what are they doing right? what are they doing wrong and what can you do differently in order to excel once you start yours? If you are not able to answer these questions you might end up making the same mistakes every other person is making.
Fear of failing
Another factor that women need to look out for when starting a business is a negative mindset. They feel the business they want to venture into is an extensive one. One key thing to note is, there is no business without a competitor. Your focus should be on how to revamp your business to stand out. For example, you are in a community, you want to go into tailoring, and everybody is going into tailoring around that locality, the question should be what will be my unique selling point? Or you are in Lagos state where event planning is a lucrative business, and everybody is going into it, the question should be what can I do differently to stand out? You will see some of the people saying, if you are looking for an event planner, Event by Bisi is top-notch.
Not opened to critics
Business is not always rosy especially at inception, negative reviews might come in from customers. Such reviews should not deject you rather it should inspire you to re-strategize and reshape your business. Customer’s review is important as their opinion matters for business owners. Once you noticed that your customers are not patronizing you like before or you are facing customer retention issues, the first thing to do is to find out what their reasons are. And the best way to find out is through a review. We are in a digital age and there are software and applications that enable you to determine your customers’ behaviour. Aside from that, you can put a call through or send messages across to your customers and potential customers to find out ways to serve them better. Also, you can put a Q/A on your social media business pages to get your customers’ feedback as it will help you to revamp your business.
Lack of finance
Lack of finance has been a major issue hindering women from starting a business. The good thing is that banks are offering loans to women going into SMEs in Nigeria. Some of these banks have special loan packages with a very low-interest rate. Their criteria are; Have a registered business, open a business account, and run it for 6 to one year. That way you will be qualified for a business loan.
Poor business structure
Poor business structure has led some women to close their businesses. It is essential to have a business module and hire competent hands to help your business to flourish and assist with the seamless running of your business. An example is hiring a salesperson, logistic persons, an accountant, social media specialist, etc.
LDR Policy; Over one year after, where are we?
The LDR policy was not the sole driver of the decline in borrowing costs but it was one of many policy levers implemented by a dovish CBN.
In July 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced an increase in the required minimum Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 60% effective end of September 2019. Upon review of the results of the policy, the CBN decided to raise the ratio higher to 65.0% which banks were expected to comply with by the end of December 2019. The CBN in coming up with the policy sought to trigger growth in a weak economy. That said, we seek to examine the impacts of the policy on the overall economy after over a year of implementation.
First, we examine credit growth in the economy since the minimum LDR policy was communicated. According to data sourced from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), aggregate banking sector credit to the economy stood at N18.8tn at the end of Q2 2020 which represents an increase of 15.8% from the aggregate banking sector credit of N16.3tn at the end of Q3 2019 before the minimum LDR was raised to 65.0%. Much more impressive is the 24.4% growth in aggregate banking sector credit when compared with the total of N15.1tn at the end of Q2 2019 before the minimum LDR of 60.0% was announced. This compares with a deccline of 2.3% and 3.9% in aggregate banking sector credit in 2017 and 2018. Thus, on the credit growth front, it can be said that the CBN has been successful at
driving credit growth.
Next, we examine the impact of the policy on borrowing costs in the economy. We believe many corporates moved to refinance their expensive loans following the steep decline in borrowing costs. We note that this was evident in the financial performance of deposit money banks as many reported steep declines in cost of funds. In addition, we note that several corporates have taken advantage of the lower borrowing costs to raise cheap financing (long term & short term) from the debt capital markets. For example, corporates like Flour Mills, Nigerian Breweries and Dangote Cement have all raised funding via commercial papers at low and mid-single digits in 2020. That said, we note that the LDR policy was not the sole driver of the decline in borrowing costs but it was one of many policy levers implemented by a dovish CBN.
Lastly, we think the CBN’s overriding objective was to trigger accelerated recovery in economic growth. However, we retain our view that a fiat-driven strategy may not be sufficient to accelerate economic growth given the presence of many structural challenges. That said, the advent of covid-19 and its economic challenges makes it difficult to measure the real impact of the LDR policy on economic growth. Nevertheless, we note that GDP growth in Q1 2020 (before Nigeria began feeling the full impact of the covid-19 crises) slowed to 1.87% compared to the 2.12% before the 60.0% LDR policy was announced and 2.28% after it was raised to 65.0%.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Investors are selling Gold ETF for cryptocurrency
As more and more people begin to understand cryptocurrency as profitable investment outlets, many traditional investments may suffer huge withdrawals.
In a recent analysis, JPMorgan has shown evidence that institutional investors are divesting from gold ETF into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments.
In the report, which compared the “flow trajectories for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)”, JPMorgan attributed the flight to cryptocurrency to “corporate endorsements and the endorsement by Paypal, a couple of weeks ago. The report then opined that the analysis “supports the idea that some investors that previously invested in gold ETFs may be looking at bitcoin as an alternative investment to gold.”
Paypal endorsed cryptocurrency by announcing the launch of its cryptocurrency service on October 21, while other corporates like Square Incorporated and MicroStrategy also signaled their endorsements by allocating some percentages of their assets to bitcoin. To be exact, while Square Inc allocated 1% of its asset to bitcoin, MicroStrategy invested $425 million in cryptocurrency.
That scenario could be playing out amongst Nigerian investors too, as the popularity of cryptocurrency increases in Nigeria. Analysis of the recently released mutual funds NAV Summary Report conducted by Quantitative Financial Analytics shows that investors withdrew a whopping N16.493 billion from the New Gold ETF, leading to a 44% decrease in the Net Asset Value (NAV) of New Gold ETF as of November 6th, 2020.
The thinking was that the withdrawal was as a result of the improvements being noticed in the Nigerian Stock Market, where stock prices have begun to regain lost grounds and trading has peaked. It had been thought that the money withdrawn from the ETFs made their way to the Nigerian Stock Market.
However, from the analysis conducted by JPMorgan, as noted above, it is not unlikely that the money investors withdrew from New Gold ETF must have found its way into bitcoins.
Is Cryptocurrency a danger to other Asset types?
Those investors making the switch must have thought it out properly because even though New Gold Etf, the most volatile investment in the Nigerian mutual fund industry, recorded an impressive performance in the first week of November 2020, when it generated an estimated N905 million in gain; it has been noted that bitcoin revenue has been soaring in the range of 1000%. A return that can lure even the most astute and conservative investor.
As more and more people begin to understand the cryptocurrency market and cryptocurrency as profitable investment outlets, many traditional investment types and asset classes may suffer huge withdrawals and erosion of net asset value. Investors are, however, advised to exercise caution.
A look a global governments and COVID-19
Governments in Western democracies are admittedly spending again in response to the second wave.
As much of Europe and the US struggle with the second wave of COVID-19 infections, it seems a good time to share a few opinions on what their governments and their health practitioners have learned from the first wave that broke in March.
The number of new cases has soared in these countries in recent weeks, due in part to the continued growth in testing capacity. Fortunately, there has not been a corresponding increase in the number of deaths. This probably reflects lessons learnt by medics in treating COVID-19 during the first wave.
Unfortunately, we cannot be as generous with governments in the West on their learning from the first wave. They have access to resources beyond the dreams of their counterparts in low-income countries. Before any recent measures, the additional fiscal stimulus in response to COVID-19 in the UK was estimated at 14.5% of GDP in August, compared with 1.5% for the response to the global financial crisis in 2008. The comparable figures from the same source for the US were 12.1% and 4.9%, and for Brazil 5.5% and 0.6%. With the exception of South Africa and a few other states, the figure for African countries would be less than Brazil.
Governments in Western democracies are admittedly spending again in response to the second wave. They do not want to appear uncaring or faceless, and are responding to pressure from the political opposition, the media and the soaring number of policy units. Had it not been for the imminent presidential election, the US Congress would surely have agreed on a second fiscal relief package. Nevertheless, several of them have acknowledged that their fast-disbursing loan schemes for business are targeted by criminals. In the UK and US for example, there seems little doubt that taxpayers will be footing a very large bill for fraud, yet given the circumstances we do not see what else the governments in question could have done.
The reality remains that there is no standard official response to the second wave. This tells us that the jury is out on what was the best response to the first. Some have closed down hospitality completely, some have closed down part of it and others have shortened opening hours. In some cases, schools have been closed and in others they remain open.
Governments have limited the restrictions because of the cost, and because of worries about compliance. A small minority of the population are opposed to the controls on libertarian grounds and on the basis of assorted conspiracy theories, but the far greater threat comes from fatigue with restrictions. We must now question whether severe lockdowns on the scale seen in France and Spain for example in the first wave are feasible a second time. Are there enough police to enforce the controls, particularly in volatile inner cities? If there are not, are the new controls warranted? The riots in major Italian cities in recent weeks may provide an answer.
COVID-19 has given a huge boost to forecasting and modelling in macroeconomics, medical science and behavioral science. But governments are guided by at best average advice because to be very blunt, practitioners simply do not really know. Perhaps we should not be surprised, because we are in new territory with the first global pandemic in modern times. The best we can expect is that, as events unfold, our medics and our leaders will learn from experience.
Grace Ume
November 16, 2020 at 3:05 pm
Very chauvinistic write up