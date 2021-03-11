Spotlight Stories
U.S stocks end mixed, Apple, UnitedHealth Group dampen bullish run
U.S. stocks ended mixed at their most recent trading session amid gains seen in the Basic Materials, Oil & Gas, and Financials sectors while losses in the Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer Goods sectors suffered significant losses.
At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.46% to hit a new all-time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.60%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were Boeing Co which rose 6.39% to trade at $245.34 at the close.
Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc added 4.25% to end at $50.52, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (was up 3.46% to settle at $342.02 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc, which plunged by $1.10 to trade at $119.98 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated plunged by0.68% and Intel Corporation was down 0.67% to $62.25
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a well-detailed report to Niarametrics spoke on major macros affecting the price movements of U.S stocks;
“While rates are only down a touch, it’s the fact that they have stopped charging ferociously higher, which seems to have been enough to calm frayed nerves, helped along with the US Congress passing the stimulus bill designed to alleviate poverty in the US.
“The past two weeks have been extremely volatile for equities which have gotten challenged multiple times, driven by the initial spike in yields that led to a subsequent positioning unwind in long-duration growth. Indeed, US yields have acted like an anvil around inventors’ necks lately.”
What to expect; Looking at the bond yield forecast for 2021 from a significant number of elite banks who predict the 10-year US yields might likely top between 1.85-2.25 % and even taking the more conservative route, it’s hard not to think of further price correction through this churning process as yield rates go higher.
Commodities
Top performing Commodity assets in 7 days
The commodity market in q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued coupled with the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal boosting investors’ appetite for riskier assets, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
The commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States, United Kingdom, and other major financial centers.
Platinum – 8.13%
The precious grey metal has seen high buying pressure of late due to strong demand from the automotive, jewelry, and industrial demand, offsetting reduced yet very strong investment demand.
Investors are also keying on the metal on macros that reveal light-duty vehicle production is expected to recover this year reaching levels just below those seen in 2019.
Tin – 7.86%
The industrial metal is facing one of the biggest supply squeeze in the history of metals markets as remote working drives a spike in demand amid plunging supplies
Demand for tin, used in soldering, electronics has surged amid booming sales of smartphones, TV, and other stays-at-home appliances used in the work-from-home era.
Orange Juice – 4.45%
The agro-based derivative has of late recorded impressive gains on reports key producing areas are witnessing some damage on a significant number of orange trees around Texas and northern Mexico in the wake of the recent hard freeze.
Also driving the price of the orange-colored agro derivative are speculators that appear to be the best buyers at the moment on increasingly bullish chart formations sighted on its most recent price actions
Gasoline RBOB – 4.41%
The price of the fossil-backed derivative remains strong as the world’s largest economy gasoline inventories plunged for a second week in the week ended March 5, Energy Information Administration data revealed March 10, as rising demand stressed winter-storm weakened production.
Spot Silver – 3.61%
The demand for precious and industrial metal still remains strong amid rising U.S yields. Demand for shiny industrial metal is expected to hit an8 year high of 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. A recovery in industry use of the metal – in medicine, water purification, semiconductors, solar panels, batteries, among other applications – is expected to lift demand.
Copper – 2.99%
Industrial metal in the past few days advanced on major commodity exchanges in hopes of rising demand. Metal pundits are anticipating copper prices might likely surge to an all-time high over the next 12 months as a result of strong demand from China’s clean energy drive and years of under-investment in global mine supply.
Data Source:investing.com, data accumulated at about 6.30 am West African time in real-time.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically, unlike crude oil, natural gas that requires a significant amount of infrastructure.
Currencies
Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief
Some experts have raised concerns over the implementation of CBN’s Naira4Dollar policy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to manage the exchange rate and improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market, has been introducing forex policies that it expects will curtain demand and improve forex liquidity. The ‘Naira for Dollar’ scheme is the latest policy introduced by the CBN to promote diaspora remittances.
The scheme offers recipients of dollar remittances through CBN’s International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTOs) N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.
However, despite the CBN’s intention to attract more forex into the country through the policy, some experts have raised concerns about the policy’s implementation. They say that the policy is yet to address the issue of monopoly in international money transfer and cost to the sender of the funds. They also believe certain aspects that could make it work have not been adequately addressed.
Nairametrics had a chat with the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, on several forex-related issues. The ABCON boss shared his opinion on the CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and possible challenges, instability of the naira, exchange rate disparity, and what could be the true value of the naira, among others.
His take on CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and the major challenges of the policy
Gwadebe said, “On the naira for dollar policy, though a step in the right direction, it’s not totally comprehensive to address the constraints in the remittance space in the economy. The major challenge of the policy is the fixed exchange rate versus the parallel market rate in the market. Also, the involvement of high-level institutions like banks with heavy infrastructural costs makes it usually very costly.
‘’Thirdly, factors like the prevalence of unregulated channels is a major setback to most policy initiatives.’’
His proffered solutions to the instability of the naira
“The solution lies in the change in leadership mindset, transparency, price equilibrium and continuous stakeholders’ engagement. Also, diversification, reduction of debt portfolios, and enhanced internally generated revenue base. In the short run, total unification of exchange rates will hardly be instant as a result of the government’s call for economic patriotism; however, as events unfold in the medium and long run, unification of exchange rate will certainly be achievable.
“The problems we have all over, irrespective of the foreign exchange, are mindset, readiness, willingness, and passion, which are lacking in all aspects. It particularly boils down to our readiness because success, they say, is preparedness and opportunity. Even when an opportunity comes and you are not prepared, you cannot match it. So we all have to have that mindset, from the leadership downwards.”
His assessment of the true value of the naira
He said, “In my opinion, the true value of the naira in the short run is N425/$1 officially and N450/$1 in the parallel market.’’
On whether the parallel market would achieve N450/$1 within a short period of time
“It is very possible, even without the CBN revamping the diaspora remittance which is huge. And they will continue to offer more solutions to make it better. Other countries like Lebanon are surviving on diaspora remittance, so we just have to look for more workable solutions.
‘’Now you can see that crude oil with the attack in Saudi Arabia, has hit over $70. That one is another muscle. You know it’s all about supply and demand, so now with CBN, if you want to deal with them, they will deal with you; they will make the speculators create losses. Also, with the vaccines out already, businesses have started to pick.
“Oil price is on the increase and CBN is diversifying sources; the government is also looking for ways to increase internally generated revenue, and cut their budget expenses. All these will ensure that the naira is within a comfortable limit.’’
Why the exchange rate disparity is still high despite the introduction of various policies by the CBN
He said, “Nigeria is an import-dependent economy, with high rate of negative trade imbalances, rising debt portfolios, porous borders and speculative activities. These, coupled with our infrastructural and institutional deficiencies, make it difficult for any policy to achieve its intended objectives.”
