Tony Elumelu set to earn N1.24 billion in dividend for FY 2020
The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The astute banker cum philanthropist, who owns 194,699,555 direct shares, also owns about 2,185,394,184 indirect stakes through three other companies – Heirs Holdings, Heirs Alliance and HH Capital Limited.
This puts his total equity holdings at 2,380,603,739 out of the 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares available, giving him a collective 6.96% interest in the bank.
Recall that on Monday, the Board of Directors of the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share; this is in addition to an interim dividend of N0.17 per share already disbursed. This takes the total dividend for the year to N0.53 per share.
The proposal is sequel to an impressive financial performance posted by the financial giant amid a turbulent economy plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent performance might be an indicator that the bank is well-positioned to replicate greater success this term.
Computation of the declared dividend per share and the number of shares (Direct+ Indirect) owned by Mr. Tony Elumelu reveals he will receive a gross dividend of about N1,237,913,944.28 for FY 2020, subject to applicable Withholding Tax.
Mr Elumelu was named in TIME 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, and he is well known for his business acumen, astuteness and philanthropy, part of which led to his establishment of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010.
What you should know:
- UBA had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a profit after tax of N113.77 billion. (+27.7% YoY)
- Sequel to an earlier retirement in 2010, Mr Elumelu returned to the Board of UBA as chairman in 2014.
- The proposed dividend will be approved by shareholders of the bank at an AGM scheduled for April 1, 2021.
Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk currently has a wealth valuation of $174 billion.
The current second richest individual saw his wealth valuation rising by $25.1 billion over impressive gains seen in Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company.
Investors are currently increasing their buying pressure on Tesla as they weigh reports that the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade, thereby giving the world’s most valuable car company room for more upside.
The most recent price action reveals the red hot share price gained almost 20%, nearly wiping out five straight days of selling.
Sales data released by the ChinesePassenger Car Association also helped buoy Tesla’s share price.
Tesla sold 18,318 Model 3s and Model Ys made at its Shanghai vehicle plant in China, according to CPCA data. (Of that, 13,688 were Model 3s.) Those robust sales came despite a Chinese New Year holiday from February 11th to February 17th that disrupted the business ecosystem in the world’s biggest car market.
Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 101 million troy ounces of gold or 2.60 billion barrels of crude oil (about 8% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the US NASA as its leading customer.
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations
The car company is currently worth about $646.5 billion after its share price closed at $673.58 owing to a 19.64% surge in its share price.
Though stock market pundits have begun to accept increasing competition for the fast-rising electric car company amid new entrants gaining some clouts, a significant number of investors have seen a recent drop in the stock’s price as a buying opportunity.
For the long term, Stock experts generally anticipate that a Democratic-controlled U.S Government is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments, at least for the next few years.
Dogecoin could eventually hit $1
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of the Dogecoin will eventually hit $1,
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.
In a recent tweet, posted by the American-based billionaire, Cuban revealed customers had used more than 20,000 Dogecoin — roughly $1,018 at the time of writing this report — in transactions for his basketball team claiming the franchise was now “the largest Dogecoin merchant globally .”
Cuban anticipates that if basketball fans were to purchase 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavericks merchandise, the price of the token touch will “definitely hit $1.”
The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!!🚀🚀🚀
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021
Cuban was known for creating the video portal, Broadcast.com with Todd Wagner in the mid-nineties and sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.
Today he owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and dozens of small startups.
According to Forbes, Mark Cuban is valued at about $23.4 billion at the time of writing this publication.
What you should know: Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It’s usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
