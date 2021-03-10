Tech News
Bolt to launch food delivery service to compete with GoKada and Jumia food
Ride-hailing company, Bolt will be venturing into the food delivery business.
Bolt, an Estonian ride-hailing company is expanding its offerings in Nigeria to include food delivery. This was made known as a job ad on the company’s website
“We are launching our new food delivery service and we are looking for a Restaurant Sales Manager who can help in establishing partnerships with local businesses.”
Earlier this week, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group announced that it is investing €20 million in Bolt to help expand its access to mobility and delivery services in underserved urban areas in Africa and Eastern Europe—including in South Africa, Nigeria, and Ukraine. This will create earning opportunities and improve access to safer and more accessible transportation in emerging economies.
Since the pandemic, many businesses added food delivery to their model. In Nigeria, the food delivery market attracted a lot of attention during the lockdown with companies like Jumia introducing Jumia foods and Gokada switching to food delivery since the okada ban in Lagos, Nigeria. Jumia records that food orders grew 30% month-on-month.
What you should know
- According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos residents spent ₦830 billion ($2 billion) eating out in 2019; representing 34% of total food expenditure.
- This goes to show that the food delivery service in Nigeria is a thriving market, large enough for Bolt to be competing with Jumia and Gokada.
- Bolt currently offers food delivery services in 16 countries and 33 cities across the world
- Since Bolt already has an established network of registered drivers in Nigeria, breaking into the country’s market with this new service will be rather seamless.
- Another competitor for Bolt would have been Uber, but Uber’s food delivery service, Uber eats is not available in Nigeria yet. Even though Uber’s food is popular across the globe.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a leading group of international investors to expand its customer base in existing and international markets.
Flutterwave, African-focused payments company has announced that it has closed a $170 million Series C round, valuing the company over $1 billion.
According to Techcrunch, the funding round was led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global. New and existing investors who participated in this round include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.
Launched in 2016 by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Olugbenga GB Agboola as a Nigerian and U.S.-based payments company with offices in Lagos and San Francisco, Flutterwave helps businesses build customizable payments applications through its APIs.
READ: OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion
Last year, the company closed its $35 million Series B and had processed 107 million transactions worth $5.4 billion. These numbers have increased impressively since then. Now, the company has processed over 140 million transactions worth more than $9 billion with an impressive clientele of international companies, including Booking.com, Facebook, Flywire, and Uber.
Flutterwave noted that more than 290,000 businesses use its platform to carry out payments and they can do so in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave.
In a statement made to Reuters by the CEO, he noted that they may consider listing in New York or possible dual listing in New York and Nigeria.
READ: Flutterwave, One pipe, and funding raised by Nigerian Tech startups
Why this matters
- This new funding will be used to speed up customer acquisition in its present markets. It will also improve existing product offerings like Barter, where it has over 500,000 users, and introduce new offerings.
- One of the new offerings is the Flutterwave Mobile. According to the founder, Flutter Mobile will turn merchants’ mobile devices into a point of sale, allowing them to accept payments and make sales.
READ: Fintech: Increasing funding rounds affirms growth opportunities
What you should know
- This is coming just a few months after being listed as Ycombinators’ most valuable startup in Africa. Flutterwave joins Interswitch as the only fintech in Nigeria to reach a 1-billion-dollar valuation in less than 10 years making it a Unicorn. Interswitch first became a unicorn after Visa acquired a 20% stake in 2019.
- Flutterwave has raised $225 million in total and is one of the few African startups to have secured more than $200 million in funding.
Tech News
Kano-based developer, Saadat Aliyu develops android app for reporting rape cases
Ms. Aliyu’s Helpio app hopes to work as a great tool to combat the high rate of rape cases in the country.
Saadat Aliyu, a young lady based in Kano, Nigeria has developed Helpio App, an android application used for reporting cases of sexual abuse. With the high rate of sexual abuse in Nigeria, Helpio App comes as a good solution to handle rape cases.
Founded in 2020, Helpio App will work as a great tool to combat the high rate of rape cases in the country. The App is available on play store. It is also available in two languages, Hausa and English languages.
Many organizations have adopted the app and have encouraged their members to sign up. Among them includes – Initiative for Support of Victims of Sexual Abuse, Orphans and Less privilege (ISSOL), Equity Destitute, and Child Right and Welfare Initiative (EDCRAWI).
According to Channels TV, Ms. Saadat Aliyu is the founder of Shamrock Innovations, a Youth and Women Centric Tech Innovation Hub in Kano.
Aliyu who refers to herself as a “self-taught developer” mentioned that her next project which she will be launching soon is fintech oriented and is directed towards impacting lives and developing solutions to problems.
Why this matters
- One in every three girls would have experienced at least one form of sexual assault by the time they reach 25 years, according to NOI polls.
- The Helpio App will help girls report rape incidents fast without any fear or limitations.
- There is also the belief that rape cases are usually under-reported. Research has shown that out of all the reported rape cases, only 67% acknowledge that the criminals were arrested. This means that 3 out of 10 criminals actually face the dictates of the law.
- With the new app, all reports entered will be monitored and all offenders subsequently brought to book.
