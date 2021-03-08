Business
UK announces opening of graduate route for international students on July 1, 2021
The British Government has announced that the new Graduate route will open for applications on July 1 2021.
The British Government has announced that the new Graduate route will open for applications on July 1, 2021, allowing the UK to retain the brightest and best international students to continue to contribute to society and the economy post-study.
The route is for international students who want to work, following completion of a course of study at the UK bachelor’s degree level or above.
This disclosure is contained in a public statement issued by the UK Government and seen on its website by Nairametrics.
The government, in its statement, said that international students must have completed an eligible course at a UK higher education provider, with a track record of compliance with the government’s immigration requirements to apply to the Graduate route.
It states that students on the Graduate route will be able to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of 2 years, or 3 years for Doctoral students.
The UK Government stated, “The launch of the new Graduate route shows that the government is continuing to deliver on its key manifesto promise to implement a points-based immigration system, which will attract talent and ensure that businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to drive the economy forwards.
“The Graduate route will work for all corners of the UK, ensuring that communities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can benefit from talented individuals who want to stay after their studies.’’
What the UK Minister for Future Borders and Immigration is saying
Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, Kevin Foster, said, “As we rebuild from the global pandemic we want the world’s brightest talent, who aspire to a career at the highest levels of business, science, the arts and technology to see our United Kingdom as the natural place to fulfil their aspirations.
“The changes announced today will ensure once they have received a gold standard qualification from one of our world leading education institutions they can easily secure the status they need to continue living, working and fulfilling their dreams in the UK.”
The Graduate route will be unsponsored, meaning applicants will not need a job offer to apply for the route. There will be no minimum salary requirements nor caps on numbers. Graduates on the route will be able to work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their careers as required.
The new route will help the government to achieve the ambition set out in the International Education Strategy to increase the number of international students in higher education in the UK to 600,000 by 2030, just as coronavirus concessions for students unable to travel to the UK due to the pandemic have also been extended, due to disruption caused by international travel restrictions.
Eligibility to apply if you can’t get to the UK due to coronavirus
Applicants who began their studies in Autumn 2020 will now have until June 21, 2021 to enter the UK (updated from April 6, 2021) in order to be eligible for the Graduate route. Students who began their studies in January or February 2021 will need to be in the UK by September 27, 2021.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in September last year, the UK Government in its travel advice, offered some flexibility into their rules for international students applying for study visa due to ongoing global restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Visa and Immigration office said that students who could not travel to the UK due to restrictions could start their studies remotely without applying for a Tier-4 student visa. It advised the international students to only apply for their visas when they were confident they could travel.
- It also announced the commencement of its point-based immigration system to attract skilled workers from across the world.
- The Graduate route comes as the government has also unveiled plans to launch another new immigration route that will help start-ups and fast-growing firms recruit the talent they need to innovate and grow, at yesterday’s Budget as part of a range of measures for highly skilled migrants.
Lagos seals 11 event centres, night clubs, in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ikeja, others
The Lagos State Government has shut down 11 facilities in the State for contravening Covid-19 directives.
The Lagos State Government, on Saturday and Sunday, shut down 11 facilities which include event centres, lounges and night clubs among others, for contravening Covid-19 directives.
This follows the reported gathering of a large number of people, beyond the expected number, at those facilities.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Mr Lanre Mojola, after the sealing exercise in Lagos on Sunday.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mojola said though the affected event centres originally informed the agency of their intentions to organise parties and events, they failed to meet the expectations of the agency on complying with Covid-19 protocols.
He said that those facilities were sealed for non-compliance with Covid -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.
Mojola, who was represented at the sealing of the property by Dr Wale Adeboje, the Events Safety Administrator of LSC, maintained that the enforcement exercise saw event centres, bars and lounge sealed between Saturday and Sunday.
The event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday include UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.
Other sealed centres are All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate, DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye.
Mojola said, “The facilities were sealed for non-compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the commission.
“The commission will continue to monitor and enforce compliance across the state while warning that all the Covid-19 violators and perpetrators will be summoned to the commission’s office in Alausa for further directives on what to do as far as their negligence and non-compliance is concerned.’’
He urged event owners to register and obtain permits on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, adding that the event facilities visited applied for 50 guests inside and 150 guests outdoor.
The LSC boss said that to the commission’s surprise, they had 150 guests inside and more than 200 guests outside, without following the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.
What you should know
- In a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the state, the Lagos state government has taken stern actions which have affected the operations of key relaxation hubs.
- The government, through the Lagos State Safety Commission, has been on an enforcement drive with the sealing of event centres, night clubs and even religious centres over non-compliance of Covid-19 protocols.
Presidency reacts to reports of fire outbreak in Aso Rock Villa
The Presidency dismissed the report of fire breakout inside the Presidential Villa, describing such as fake news.
The Presidency has reacted to the ongoing media reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the seat of the Nigerian government.
In its clarification, the Presidency dismissed the report of a fire breakout inside the Presidential Villa, describing such as fake news.
This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, March 7, 2021, who dismissed the report of the fire incident.
Shehu, however, stated that on March 6, fire broke out, burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.
The presidential aide revealed that the incident recorded no casualties in terms of human life and property.
What the Senior Presidential Media Aide is saying
Shehu, in his statement, said, “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government. I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.
“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro. The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette.
“The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation. It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.
“No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded. We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”
This highlights the dangers of fake news which have been prevalent in the country and has the capacity to destabilize the country.
It also lends credence to the call by some people and stakeholders for media practitioners to always verify their stories before letting them out to the public.
People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 7, 2021
