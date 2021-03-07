Stock Market
Investments in Nigerian stock market dips in January 2021 despite bullish run in 2020
Despite the strong performance by the bourse in 2020, total portfolio investments dipped in January 2021.
The Nigeria stock exchange (NSE) market drove a year-end bull run in 2020 despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused a major downturn in the country’s economy.
Amongst 93 global equity indices monitored by Bloomberg, the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) appeared as the best-performing index in the world, surpassing the S&P 500 (+16.26%), Dow Jones Industrial Index (+7.25%), and other global and African market indexes, to post a one-year return of +50.03%.
Despite the strong performance by the bourse in the previous year, domestic and foreign portfolio dipped significantly in the month of January 2021. This is according to the NSE domestic and foreign portfolio investment report published on its website.
Specifically, the total transactions in the month of January 2021 stood at N232.46 billion, a 13.7% decline compared to N269.24 billion recorded in the previous month.
Also, total foreign transactions in the equities market stood at N47.52 billion in January 2021. This represents a decline of 32% when compared to N69.92 billion recorded in December 2020 and a 32.4% decline compared to N70.32 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.
Breakdown
- Total foreign transactions in the month of January stood at N47.52 billion, while domestic transactions stood at N184.94 billion.
- Foreign transactions accounted for 20.44% of the total transactions recorded in the bourse, a decline compared to 25.97% and 29.86% recorded in December 2020 and the corresponding period of 2020 respectively.
- On the other hand, domestic transactions accounted for 79.56% in the month under review, an increase compared to 74.03% and 70.14% recorded in December 2020 and January 2020 respectively.
- Foreign inflows dipped by 20.9% from N21.14 billion recorded in December 2020 to N16.73 billion in January 2021.
- Also, foreign outflows decreased by 36.9% to stand at N30.79 billion in January 2021.
- However, domestic transactions stood at N184.94 billion in January 2021. This represents a 7.2% decline compared to N199.32 billion recorded in the previous month while it increased by 11.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
According to the report, Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by 28%. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (December 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased by 10.16% from N61.22 billion in December 2020 to N67.44 billion in January 2021.
Also, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 14.91% from N138.09 billion in December 2020 to N117.5 billion in January 2021.
A look at Historic data shows that over a fourteen (14) year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54% from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 whilst foreign transactions increased by 18.45% from N616 billion to N729 billion over the same period.
Why this matter
The performance of the stock market in 2020 was met with caution as the All-share index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange declined in the first month of 2021. This could be attributed to profit-taking move by stock market investors and uncertainty surrounding the Nigerian economic landscape.
Bamboo’s current rate for buying U.S Stocks weakens to N492/$1
Bamboo is currently offering its users a premium of more than 20% compared to the official exchange rate.
The fast-rising Nigerian stock broking application, Bamboo, is currently offering an exchange rate of N492 to the dollar.
About two weeks ago, the Nigerian stock trading app offered an exchange rate of about N484 to $1.
The green-coloured trading app known for allowing local-based Nigerians invest in stocks listed on the world’s biggest stock market (New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ) is currently offering its users a premium of more than 20% compared to the official exchange rate set by the Nigerian apex bank.
That being said, other leading fintech platforms reviewed by Nairametrics also presently offer exuberant rates as high as about N519 to a dollar, thereby adding more transaction costs on a significant number of Nigerians hoping to trade such financial assets.
A growing number of Nigerians are currently increasing their exposure to the U.S stock market taking to the current bearish trend that is being witnessed in the Nigerian Equity market and growing urge in hedging against the weakening local currency.
Bamboo: It is an investment platform that gives Africans real-time access to invest in or trade over 3,500 stocks listed on the American and Nigerian exchanges right from their smartphones or personal computer.
In partnership with US-based Drive Wealth LLC, Bamboo provides seamless, secure access to US and Nigerian securities.
Best performing Nigerian stocks in 66 days
A look at some of the Nigerian stocks that have performed well in the last two and a half months
It’s no longer news that since the start of this year the world’s best-performing stock market for 2020 has not been particularly impressive.
Most recent data from the Nigerian stock exchange revealed all-share index fell further at the close of its most recent trading session, down by -0.40% to 39,364.67 index points.
The Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.26% and N20.5 trillion, respectively.
Still, some medium capitalized Nigerian stocks had printed returns in the last 66 days that would make Bitcoin and other top Crypto assets envious.
Why this matters: Investment performance usually helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies.
Methodology: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
Champion Breweries: The medium capitalized brewery stock is the best performing Nigerian stock asset printing gains of about 98% in the last two and a half months amid buying interests by investors that continue to prop the shares of the brewery company upon the expectation of a mandatory takeover by Heineken.
Livestock Feeds Plc: The shares of the Animal feed company have recorded about 60% on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the last 66 days, on the account investors continue to raise their stake on the company higher, owing to the impressive financial results of the company in 2020.
NCR Nigeria Plc (NCR): The pretty unpopular Nigerian stock recorded impressive upsides this year, on the account, it has currently gained 58% in two and a half months owing to such a remarkable feat to the fact it produced a significant increase in its 2020 Financial year pre-tax profit despite having its total revenues plunging.
BOCGAS Nigeria: The medium capitalized stock attracted the gaze of Nigerian investors amid its most recent filing, showing its profit after tax in Q3 grew by 48% to N194 million, amid the prevailing pandemic that wreaked havoc on Africa’s biggest economy. The stock has printed YTD returns of about 42%.
Academy Press Plc; Often referred to as one of the oldest and largest publishing houses in Nigeria, as printed gains of about 37% amid reports that reveal Nigerians relatively are not reading books as much as they are supposed to, owing to the rise of Facebook, Netflix, Multichoice and the likes. The N248 million valued Nigerian company is currently trading near its 52 weeks high of 0.46 kobo.
Disclaimer: The objective here is to give the needed insight into top-performing financial assets in Nigeria and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
*Nairametrics would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time.
