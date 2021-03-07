Stock Market
Bamboo’s current rate for buying U.S Stocks weakens to N492/$1
Bamboo is currently offering its users a premium of more than 20% compared to the official exchange rate.
The fast-rising Nigerian stock broking application, Bamboo, is currently offering an exchange rate of N492 to the dollar.
About two weeks ago, the Nigerian stock trading app offered an exchange rate of about N484 to $1.
The green-coloured trading app known for allowing local-based Nigerians invest in stocks listed on the world’s biggest stock market (New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ) is currently offering its users a premium of more than 20% compared to the official exchange rate set by the Nigerian apex bank.
That being said, other leading fintech platforms reviewed by Nairametrics also presently offer exuberant rates as high as about N519 to a dollar, thereby adding more transaction costs on a significant number of Nigerians hoping to trade such financial assets.
A growing number of Nigerians are currently increasing their exposure to the U.S stock market taking to the current bearish trend that is being witnessed in the Nigerian Equity market and growing urge in hedging against the weakening local currency.
Bamboo: It is an investment platform that gives Africans real-time access to invest in or trade over 3,500 stocks listed on the American and Nigerian exchanges right from their smartphones or personal computer.
In partnership with US-based Drive Wealth LLC, Bamboo provides seamless, secure access to US and Nigerian securities.
Best performing Nigerian stocks in 66 days
A look at some of the Nigerian stocks that have performed well in the last two and a half months
It’s no longer news that since the start of this year the world’s best-performing stock market for 2020 has not been particularly impressive.
Most recent data from the Nigerian stock exchange revealed all-share index fell further at the close of its most recent trading session, down by -0.40% to 39,364.67 index points.
The Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.26% and N20.5 trillion, respectively.
Still, some medium capitalized Nigerian stocks had printed returns in the last 66 days that would make Bitcoin and other top Crypto assets envious.
Why this matters: Investment performance usually helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies.
Methodology: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
Champion Breweries: The medium capitalized brewery stock is the best performing Nigerian stock asset printing gains of about 98% in the last two and a half months amid buying interests by investors that continue to prop the shares of the brewery company upon the expectation of a mandatory takeover by Heineken.
Livestock Feeds Plc: The shares of the Animal feed company have recorded about 60% on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the last 66 days, on the account investors continue to raise their stake on the company higher, owing to the impressive financial results of the company in 2020.
NCR Nigeria Plc (NCR): The pretty unpopular Nigerian stock recorded impressive upsides this year, on the account, it has currently gained 58% in two and a half months owing to such a remarkable feat to the fact it produced a significant increase in its 2020 Financial year pre-tax profit despite having its total revenues plunging.
BOCGAS Nigeria: The medium capitalized stock attracted the gaze of Nigerian investors amid its most recent filing, showing its profit after tax in Q3 grew by 48% to N194 million, amid the prevailing pandemic that wreaked havoc on Africa’s biggest economy. The stock has printed YTD returns of about 42%.
Academy Press Plc; Often referred to as one of the oldest and largest publishing houses in Nigeria, as printed gains of about 37% amid reports that reveal Nigerians relatively are not reading books as much as they are supposed to, owing to the rise of Facebook, Netflix, Multichoice and the likes. The N248 million valued Nigerian company is currently trading near its 52 weeks high of 0.46 kobo.
Disclaimer: The objective here is to give the needed insight into top-performing financial assets in Nigeria and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
*Nairametrics would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time.
Most popular stock trading app for young traders ready to list on NASDAQ
The company has increasingly gained popularity during the COVID-19, as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time.
Robinhood, the most popular trading app among a significant number of millennials and Gen Z has chosen Nasdaq Exchange, the popular tech-dominated stock exchange for its initial public offering, according to reports seen on CNBC.
Robinhood whose major mission is to “democratize” investing is viewed as the main gateway to many young stock traders especially in emerged markets to access the equity and crypto markets.
The company has increasingly gained popularity during the COVID-19, as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.
Though it’s important in noting that the stock trading app though has not yet officially filed for listing.
The report however failed to give clarity on what option Robinhood might choose to take in going public whether the direct listing or a traditional IPO option.
In addition, the American-based fintech company has lowered the obstacles many retail investors might have as its sets the stage for one of the biggest public debuts of the year.
That being said, all coast seems clear for the green-coloured trading app to file its S-1 with the U.S SEC.
Goldman Sachs, America’s most elite bank is advising Robinhood on this matter.
However, its recent role at the center of the so-called WallStreetBets has lately attracted a big question mark among leading politicians and regulators.
The U.S SEC had already investigated why Robinhood temporarily suspended a significant number of retail traders from trading GameStop (GME) and a few other stocks at that time amid abnormal gains seen in those assets in the review.
