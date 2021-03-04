NSIP: FEC approves design and deployment of a management system

The Federal Economic Council, FEC, has approved the development of a new management system for the National Social Investment Programme.

The platform would cover other National Social Investments Programmes projects including N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Household Uplifting Programme and others.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

The FG said, “FEC today approved the Design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP, a technology platform for N-Power, GEEP, HUP and the School feeding programme.”

The FEC also agreed to:

Approve a contract for an Integrated real-time data repository and security solution for Nigerian immigration.

Approve a change in scope of the contract for Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway — from the rehabilitation contract previously awarded, to a FULL RECONSTRUCTION, with provisions for trailer parks, tow stations, side-lanes, weighbridges and others.

