FG announces extension of work-from-home directive for GL 12 officers, below
This is seen as part of the measure by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which had surged earlier this year, due to the second wave of the outbreak across the country and the discovery of a new variant of the disease.
This announcement was made in a statement by the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, the office of HOSF, Mr Abdulganiyu Aminu, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Abuja.
The statement partly reads, “All public servants on GL12 and below have been directed to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.”
Yemi-Esan said the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.
The Head of Service of the Federation harped on the need to maintain the downward trend of the Covid-19 infection in the country and as such the reason for the extension of work from home directive.
While also emphasising the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of the pandemic, she enjoined all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive officers to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government in January 2021, announced the extension of work from home directive for civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below until February 28, 2021.
- The directive was as a result of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which had seen a spike in infection rates across the country.
NSIP: FEC approves design and deployment of a management system
The FEC has approved the design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP.
The Federal Economic Council, FEC, has approved the development of a new management system for the National Social Investment Programme.
The platform would cover other National Social Investments Programmes projects including N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Household Uplifting Programme and others.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.
The FG said, “FEC today approved the Design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP, a technology platform for N-Power, GEEP, HUP and the School feeding programme.”
The FEC also agreed to:
- Approve a contract for an Integrated real-time data repository and security solution for Nigerian immigration.
- Approve a change in scope of the contract for Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway — from the rehabilitation contract previously awarded, to a FULL RECONSTRUCTION, with provisions for trailer parks, tow stations, side-lanes, weighbridges and others.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government approved the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.
Deployment of 5 million solar power connections reaffirms commitment to global green energy – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has reaffirmed FG’s commitment to the global green energy initiative with the deployment of 5 million solar power connections.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government’s plan to electrify the homes of 25 million Nigerians through the deployment of solar power connections reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement after the Federal Economic Council meeting on Wednesday.
‘The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
“A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel,” he said.
The Vice President added that the International Community should maintain its Gas Project financing in Nigeria and other developing nations as the world moves on to net-zero emission.
What you should know
- The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman had earlier disclosed that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
- The Presidency recently disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians will benefit from FG’s Solar Home Systems which they will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
- The FG has also announced that it will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
- The FG assured Nigerians that the on-going power sector reforms and interventions are designed to boost job creation and its support to drive entrepreneurship among youths will yield desired results in 2021.
