Africa Prudential proposes dividend of N1 billion for shareholders

The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.

According to the notification, the proposed dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on the 26th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled a day earlier.

The breakdown of the proposed dividend shows that a sum of 50 kobo will be paid for each outstanding 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders, totalling N1 billion. The proposed dividend is 28.6% lower than the 2019 figures of N1.4 billion.

The comparative decline in the company’s proposed dividend for the year might be attributed to a recent dip in profit and other key metrics recorded by the firm in its latest audited financial statement for 2020. For example, the firm posted a profit of N1.45 billion for the year, indicating a decline of 13.98% YoY. In addition, its earnings per share declined by 14.29% to print at 72 kobo.

What you should know