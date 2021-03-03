Companies
Africa Prudential proposes dividend of N1 billion for shareholders
Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend for shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notification, the proposed dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on the 26th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled a day earlier.
The breakdown of the proposed dividend shows that a sum of 50 kobo will be paid for each outstanding 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders, totalling N1 billion. The proposed dividend is 28.6% lower than the 2019 figures of N1.4 billion.
The comparative decline in the company’s proposed dividend for the year might be attributed to a recent dip in profit and other key metrics recorded by the firm in its latest audited financial statement for 2020. For example, the firm posted a profit of N1.45 billion for the year, indicating a decline of 13.98% YoY. In addition, its earnings per share declined by 14.29% to print at 72 kobo.
What you should know
- Africa Prudential had recently announced the appointment of Mrs Zubaida Rasheed as Director.
- Africa Prudential Plc, formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd, was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006. It was listed in the NSE on 17th of January, 2013.
Companies
Dangote Sugar proposes N18.2 billion as final dividend for 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has proposed a sum of N18.2 billion as the final dividend for shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has proposed a sum of N18.2 billion as the final dividend for shareholders for the period ended 31st December 2020.
This announcement was contained in the audited financial statement of the leading integrated sugar company.
In line with the statement of the Board of DSR, the approval of this proposed dividend at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting will see Dangote Sugar pay out a final dividend of N1.50 for each of the outstanding 12,146,878,241 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders.
The proposed dividend is 36.36% higher than the final dividend of N1.1 per share (N13.36 billion) the sugar company paid its shareholders in 2019.
What you should know
- Dangote Sugar Refinery declared in its audited statement for the period ended 31st December 2020 that its profit for the year climbed to N29.8 billion, from N22.4 billion in 2019.
- According to these figures, DSR’s earnings per share for 2020 are pegged at N2.45. Hence, with a dividend of N1.50 per share, Dangote Sugar is set to payout 61.2% of its profits for 2020.
- At the close of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today, shares in Dangote Sugar Refinery declined by 0.83% to close lower at N17.85.
- At this price, the dividend yield of Dangote Sugar shares is 8.40%.
Companies
Nestle declares N28.1 billion as final dividend for 2020
The Board of Nestle Nigeria Plc has announced the payment of N28.1 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for 2020.
The Board of leading consumer goods company, Nestle Nigeria Plc, has announced the payment of N28.1 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.
According to the announcement published by the company on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Nestle is expected to pay a final dividend of N35.50 per share for all the outstanding 792,656,252 ordinary shares of the company.
This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N28.14 billion.
The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 23rd of June, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
Other key conditions outlined by the company for qualifying shareholders include:
- Shareholders whose names appear on the registrar of members as of 21st of May, 2021 will be considered.
- Qualifying Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Greenwich Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- In line with this, the register of shareholders will be closed from 24th of May to 28th May 2021, to enable the registrar to process the dividends of Nestle’s shareholders.
In case you missed it
- Nestle paid an Interim dividend of N25 per share to shareholders towards the end of 2020.
- It is important to note that the addition of this to the final dividend of N35.5, puts Nestle’s total dividend for 2020 at N60.5 per share. This is 13.57% lower than the total dividend payout for 2019 (N70 per share).
What you should know
- Nestle declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that it made a profit before income tax of N60.6 billion in 2020. Indicating a decline of 14.74%, when compared with 2019 figures.
- The company’s earnings per share (EPS) during the period under review was N49.47, 14.16% lower than 2019 EPS.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]