Covid-19: TEACH Strategy to reduce vaccines road blocks for Nigerians – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has announced the successful launch of the TEACH strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) and says the rollout would ensure smooth vaccine delivery for Nigerians

This was disclosed by the CEO of the Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in a social media statement in preparation for the rollout of vaccines in Nigeria.

The CEO said the strategy is to ensure all eligible Nigerians access the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible with minimal roadblocks.

“Today, we begin our journey of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and stopping transmission of the virus as Nigeria takes delivery of the first tranche of the vaccine in less than 24 hours.

“ We are immensely grateful to everyone for their steadfastness and commitment. I urge you all to keep pushing till we kick out the COVID-19 virus for good,” he said.

What you should know