Coronavirus
FG fully prepared to receive 3.92 million vaccines on Tuesday – NPHCDA
The has restated Nigeria’s preparedness to receive its very first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
The Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuiab disclosed that Nigeria is prepared to receive its very first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
This was disclosed by the NPHCDA, WHO and UNICEF in a joint statement on Sunday evening.
The NPHCDA boss said Nigeria has trained front line workers and also has cold storage infrastructure in place to receive the vaccines.
“We are fully prepared to receive and deliver the vaccine to eligible Nigerians as we have commenced the training of health workers and ensure that cold chain facilities are ready at all levels.
“We have a robust chain system that can store all types of Covid-19 vaccine in accordance with the required temperature.
“We are therefore confident that we will have a very effective roll out of the vaccine , starting with out critical healthcare workers, who are in the frontline in providing the care we all need,” he said.
UNICEF chair for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said that the COVAX facility “has worked exceptionally hard to ensure that Nigeria gets the vaccine as soon as possible so it can start its vaccination programme to the largest population in Africa”
What you should know
- The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed last week that it has built the capacity to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines that will arrive in Nigeria soon.
- The Federal Government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 155,657 confirmed cases.
On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 155,657 cases have been confirmed, 133,768 cases have been discharged and 1,907 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.49 million tests have been carried out as of February 28th, 2021 compared to 1.44 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 28th February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 155,657
- Total Number Discharged – 133,768
- Total Deaths – 1,907
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,489,103
According to the NCDC, the 240 new cases are reported from 13 states- Anambra (85), Lagos (82), Osun (17), Ogun (10), Kwara (9), FCT (8), Kano (7), Abia (6), Ekiti(5), Borno (4), Edo (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (2) and Rivers(1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 55,728, followed by Abuja (19,211), Plateau (8,877), Kaduna (8,488), Oyo (6,725), Rivers (6,478), Edo (4,552), Ogun (4,388), Kano (3,750), Ondo (2,983), Kwara (2,918), Delta (2,557), Osun (2,429), Nasarawa (2,212), Gombe (2,051), Katsina (2,029), Enugu (2,003), Ebonyi (1,864), Anambra (1,726), and Abia (1,520).
Akwa Ibom has recorded 1,501 cases, Imo (1,474), Borno (1,276), Bauchi (1,224), Benue (1,188), Niger (913), Taraba (804), Ekiti (802), Bayelsa (769), Sokoto (769), Adamawa (762), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (374), Cross River (324), Yobe (268), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
FG confirms Covid-19 vaccine will arrive Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2
The FG has stated that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
The Federal Government has confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
This follows the readiness of the country to receive its first shipment of 4 million Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, a World Health Organization (WHO)-backed initiative set up to procure and ensure equitable distribution of vaccines for free among countries across the globe, as the world races to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this confirmation was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Saturday in Abuja while evaluating the country’s fight against the disease.
What the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is saying
Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, disclosed the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) would be organizing the shipment from Mumbai, India.
He said, “They (vaccines) should depart India on March 1, 2021, in the night and arrive in Abuja on the 2nd of March, 2021.”
The PTF chairman was full of praises for Nigeria’s health workers and the various frontline workers for working hard to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In his evaluation of the country’s response to Covid-19 in the last one year, Mustapha said the PTF had performed very well with a very robust national response.
He said, “We have succeeded in discharging our mandate of managing the pandemic with a well-defined process and a robust national response.’’
The SGF said that the strategies developed by his committee to manage the pandemic had been replicated in some other countries, especially the compulsory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for travellers.
He explained that the pandemic had helped the country to improve on its health infrastructure, citing the increase in the number of infectious diseases testing laboratories from 4 to 132 across the country.
What you should know
- COVAX, which was set up in April 2020 to help ensure a fairer distribution of coronavirus vaccines between the rich and poor nations, said it would deliver 2 billion doses to member-states by the end of 2021.
- The Federal Government had earlier announced that the first 4 million doses of the vaccines from COVAX would arrive in the country by the end of February 2021.
- Ghana was reported to have received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines on Wednesday, making it the first African country to benefit from the COVAX programme, with Cote d`Ivoire also receiving over 500,000 doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]