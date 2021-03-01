Currencies
U.S dollar stays fairly stable amid rising U.S Treasury yields
The U.S. Dollar Index inched lower by 0.04% to trade at 90.843 index points.
The greenback at press time remained fairly stable at the first trading session in March. The slight drop in the U.S dollar was not enough to trim its biggest gain seen in the U.S dollar index since June 2020 last Friday.
Currency traders are now focusing on the global bond market, where yields especially in the U.S bond markets gained yearly highs thereby raising hopes of a global economic recovery from COVID-19 triggered a selloff during the past week.
Bond moves are overriding economic data as the driver of currency markets, with treasury yields moving well ahead of economic fundamentals.
What you must know: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro).
Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on macros prevailing at the world’s biggest and most liquid financial market.
“At the beginning of the year and really up until just the last few days, the rates complex was priced for a perpetually and exceptionally dovish Fed.
“However, last week, there’s been ample evidence of investors getting stopped out of bullish currency bets as FX traders were caught far too short dollars against the backdrop of higher US Treasury yields, especially against commodity currency linkers.”
What to expect
That being said, it’s critical to note that recent price actions suggest most currency traders’ bias hasn’t changed: the global cyclical rebound should result in broad Dollar weakness despite a strong US economy.
Currencies
CBN Governor confirms adjustment of naira to N410/$1 at official market
The CBN Governor has confirmed that the naira has depreciated at the official market to N410 against the dollar.
This, the Federal Government hopes to take a more dramatic step to increase exports in order to earn foreign exchange to boost dollar supply.
According to a report by Punch, this disclosure was made by Emefiele, while speaking at a special summit on the economy organized by Vanguard Newspaper in collaboration with the CBN and Chief Executive Officers of banks on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Lagos.
What the CBN Governor is saying
Emefiele said the drop in crude oil earnings and the associated reduction in foreign portfolio inflows significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.
He said, “In order to adjust for the decrease in the supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated at the official window from N305/$ to N360/$ and now hovers around N410/$.’’
What the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, is saying
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, who was part of the event said the Federal Government would address the shortage of foreign exchange.
He said, “We have accepted that we need to take a more dramatic step to boost exports in order to earn foreign exchange.’’
While pointing out that the government would combine limited resources to expand the supply base, Osibanjo said the Federal Government would ensure the expansion and promotion of export trading houses, ensure that companies in the special economic zones exported most of their productions, as well as expand the export grant scheme.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported about 2 weeks ago that the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar had been adjusted at the Investors and Exporters window where forex is traded officially as it had closed above N400/$1 since the second week in February.
- An exchange rate of N400 and above is perhaps a confirmation that official exchange rates across the multiple windows are crawling towards the target Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) rates approved by the CBN.
- The CBN had maybe set the stage for the recent depreciation of the naira when on February 2nd it revised its one-year Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) for which it intends to settle foreign exchange futures contracts.
- In the contract terminating on February 24, 2021, the CBN priced the dollar at N412.14, compared to the average price of N395/$1 traded at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Several days later, the exchange rate at the NAFEX market started depreciating initially touching N397/$1 before it crossed N400/$1 on the 9th of February 2021
Currencies
Naira strengthens at NAFEX window despite 79.3% drop in dollar supply
Naira appreciated marginally against the US Dollar on Thursday as dollar supply decreased by 79.3%.
Thursday 25th February 2021, The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.67 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated marginally against the US Dollar on Thursday as it closed at N408.67/$1 at the NAFEX window. This represents a 0.03% gain compared to N408.8 recorded on the previous day.
On the other hand, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, closing at N480/$1 on Thursday, the same as recorded on Wednesday.
However, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 79.3% from $212.43 million recorded on Wednesday to $43.97 million on Thursday 25th February 2021.
READ: Nigeria’s foreign reserves fall to 6-weeks low, lose $81.10 million
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, as it closed at N408.67/$1. This represents a 0.03% gain when compared to N408.8/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.16 to a dollar on Thursday. This is an improvement of 0.34% compared to N409.5/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N382/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 79.3% on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $212.43 million recorded on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, to $43.97 million on Thursday, February 24th, 2021.
READ: DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products by depot owners, threatens sanctions
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship crypto, bitcoin recorded a sharp decline on Thursday, as it dipped about 5.7% to close at 47,521 as at the time of writing this article.
- According to a new study conducted by Crypto.com, the total number of global cryptocurrency users has hit 106 million for the first time ever, representing a 15.7% increase compared to December 2020 figures.
- The study also outlined factors contributing to the rising demand for cryptocurrency worldwide. Apart from the growth bitcoin has enjoyed recently, others include the growth of the decentralized finance market, the ability to transact using Paypal, and the adoption of cryptos by institutional investors.
- Meanwhile, the Governor of Nigeria’s Apex bank, Godwin Emefiele while addressing the Senate reiterated that cryptocurrency threatens Nigeria’s financial system and must remain under quarantine indefinitely.
- He also stated that cryptocurrency has no place in our monetary system at this time and such transactions should not be carried out through the Nigerian banking system.
Oil price dip marginally on account of pullbacks
Brent crude oil price dipped by 0.56% on Thursday 25th February 021 to close at $66.88 per barrel compared to a record high of $67.26 recorded a day earlier.
- Crude oil prices went back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as pullbacks from traders waiting to see how the inventory situation in America plays out eventually saw the price of oil record a decline.
- Also, Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company has decided to sell its production assets in the UK’s central and northern North Sea to a private equity firm, Hitec Vision for a total of over $1 billion
- Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed has described the recent rise in the price of crude oil in the global market as a welcome development.
- She stated that gaining more revenue from the sale of crude oil will yield more revenue for the government as well as reduce the country’s rate of borrowing.
- Brent crude closed at $66.88, WTI ($63.29), OPEC Basket ($64), Bonny Light ($65.36), and Natural gas ($2.764).
Steady decline in external reserves
Nigeria’s external has declined by 0.15% to stand at $35.17 billion as of February 24th 2021 compared to $35.23 recorded as of 23rd February.
- This indicates that Nigeria has lost a total of $1.13 billion in external reserve positive in the month of February.
- According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), external reserves declined from $36.3 billion as of 29th of January 2021 to $35.17 billion as of 24th of February.
- It is however worth noting that the decline in Nigeria’s external reserve has persisted despite growth recorded in global oil prices as crude prices have grown to about $67 per barrel from $55.04 recorded as at the end of January.
