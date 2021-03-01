Sell frenzy wipes out N1.1 trillion from market capitalization of Nigerian stocks

The Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuiab disclosed that Nigeria is prepared to receive its very first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

This was disclosed by the NPHCDA, WHO and UNICEF in a joint statement on Sunday evening.

The NPHCDA boss said Nigeria has trained front line workers and also has cold storage infrastructure in place to receive the vaccines.

“We are fully prepared to receive and deliver the vaccine to eligible Nigerians as we have commenced the training of health workers and ensure that cold chain facilities are ready at all levels.

“We have a robust chain system that can store all types of Covid-19 vaccine in accordance with the required temperature.

“We are therefore confident that we will have a very effective roll out of the vaccine , starting with out critical healthcare workers, who are in the frontline in providing the care we all need,” he said.

UNICEF chair for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said that the COVAX facility “has worked exceptionally hard to ensure that Nigeria gets the vaccine as soon as possible so it can start its vaccination programme to the largest population in Africa”

