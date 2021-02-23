Spotlight Stories
Bloody February: Dangote, BUA and Lafarge shares lose N622 billion in February
Nigerian cement stocks have been battered since February.
Sell-offs in the Nigerian equity market have triggered a N622 billion loss in the market capitalization of Cement firms since the beginning of February, as wary investors offload.
A review of the performance of the cement stocks on NSE revealed that the market capitalization of Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge from the open of trade on February 1 till the close of trading activities on February 22 has declined from N7.18 trillion to N6.56 trillion.
How they have declined
Dangote Cement has declined from N4.02 trillion to N3.75 trillion. However, the market cap of BUA Cement has also declined from N2.68 trillion to N2.44 trillion, while that of Lafarge has declined from N483 billion to N371 billion. Combined the three cement giants have lost N622 billion in market capitalization.
Dangote Cement lost the most with N270 billion followed by BUA with N240 billion and Lafarge with N112 billion. As a percentage of market capitalization, Lafarge is down by a whopping 23%.
Market activity
At the end of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the shares of Lafarge declined by 8% to close at N23 per share, as investors sell off 5,639,555 ordinary shares of the company worth N132,728,987.
On the flip side, shares of Dangote and BUA Cement closed flat at the end of trading activities, as shares of these leading cement producing companies remain unchanged at N220 per share and N72 per share respectively.
The industrial index to which the cement stocks belong to have fallen by 7% year to date compared to the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index -0.21%. Nigerian stocks are likely to close the month of February in negative territory, the first YTD losses since September 2020.
Billionaire Watch
Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man, as Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day
Jeff Bezos has once again become the world’s richest person for the second time this month.
The race for the world’s richest person on earth has obviously become very volatile, particularly in the month of February.
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon the world’s biggest online retail company, has once again become the world’s richest person for the second time this month, after surpassing Elon Musk some hours ago, according to the real-time data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaire index.
Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $186 billion has seen his personal wealth, which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, immune against record sell-offs as seen in Tesla stock price in the past few days.
Elon Musk has fallen to 2nd position, as he is currently worth $184 billion, taking into consideration his net worth plunged by $15.2 billion on Tuesday, as Tesla shares lost about 2.4% in value.
The drop in Elon Musk’s wealth is coming on the shares price of the most valuable carmaker losing as much as 8.55% on Monday after Tesla stopped taking new orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y.
However, stock experts have not ruled the car company out, on the account, it gained 743% last year.
That being said, Amazon had continued to stay more stable like a valued stock coupled with the properly managed team created by Jeff Bezos while he reigned at Amazon as its CEO.
- Under Jeff Bezos’s tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant, actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
- Amazon is the world’s biggest online retailer company. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.
The company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services. It remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.
The 57-year-old billionaire’s present wealth valuation would presently buy 102 million troy ounces of gold or 2.79 Billion barrels of crude oil.
Cryptocurrency
Most powerful financial leader takes side with CBN, says Bitcoin is untrustworthy
U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took sides with CBN, by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning bitcoin.
The world’s most powerful financial leader, Janet Yellen, took sides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning Bitcoin.
The U.S Treasury Secretary and custodian of the $20 trillion economic juggernaut, raised her concern that the world’s most popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions.
“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” she told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at a DealBook conference. “To the extent, it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”
The Nigerian central bank, some weeks back, spoke on the fact that some of these cryptos were issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begged the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies had been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
“The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion,” the CBN said in a statement.
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $52,040.95 with a daily trading volume of $90.6 Billion. Bitcoin is down 8.55% for the day.
The CBN had earlier disclosed that a significant amount of people used it for speculative purposes rather than payment, citing the flagship crypto model as an example.
“More also, repeated and recent evidence now suggests that some cryptocurrencies have become more widely used as speculative assets rather than as means of payment, thus explaining the significant volatility and variability in their prices.
“Because the total number of Bitcoins that would ever be issued is fixed (only 21 million will ever be created), new issuances are predetermined at a gradually decelerating pace,” the CBN said.
Taking the same side with Africa’s most powerful financial regulator, Yellen raised concerns about its usual high price swings that often come to cost some investors their fortune.
“It is a highly speculative asset and you know I think people should be aware it can be extremely volatile and I do worry about potential losses that investors can suffer,” Yellen said.
Nigeria’s apex bank re-emphasized its responsibility to protect investors from a high probability of losses that might arise from dealing in cryptos.
The CBN said it would continue to educate Nigerians on the disadvantages of cryptos in the financial system.
“Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are largely speculative, anonymous, and untraceable, they are increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other criminal activities. Small retail and unsophisticated investors also face a high probability of loss due to the high volatility of the investments in recent times.
“In light of these realities and analyses, the CBN has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from their use and protect our financial system from the activities of fraudsters,” the Nigerian apex bank said.
The former U.S Fed Chief however believed that a new digital currency, along with a payments system, would come into play in the coming years.
“I think it could result in faster, safer, and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals,” Yellen said.
