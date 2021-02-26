Commodities
Oil prices plunge on surging U.S. dollar
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 0.6%, to trade at $63.17 a barrel thereby giving up all of Thursday’s gains.
Oil prices drifted lower at the last trading session of the week. The plunge is attributed to the surging U.S. dollar and expectations revealing more supply is likely to come back to the market as global energy demand has improved significantly.
What you must know: At the time of writing this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 0.6%, to trade at $63.17 a barrel, thereby giving up all of Thursday’s gains.
Brent crude futures dropped about 0.3%, to trade at $66.70 a barrel. The April contract expires on Friday.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave an indepth analysis on why crude oil prices are currently having a downturn.
“Stronger US dollar, especially against Asia EM and higher bond yields, lead to the selling of long-duration assets. And given the massive overweight of “long duration, infinite growth tech” at the index level, stocks are capitulating.
“And the domino effect is starting to hit commodities like oil triggered by a correction in the reflation trade due to higher US yields that are becoming a significant source of market volatility.
“Next week’s OPEC+ meeting has more potential to be damaging than a positive catalyst given the optimism now priced into oil and the likelihood the group takes steps that could prompt a round of profit-taking.”
What to expect: Oil pundits, however, anticipate the bearish trend might likely be short-lived, given evidence of an ongoing demand rebound and the likelihood that oil markets remain tight this year.
Commodities
Gold breaks below $1,800 per ounce, amid rising U.S Treasury yields
At the time of writing this report, the blinky metal at the futures market was trading at $1,796.40 per ounce.
Gold drifted below the $1,800 price level at the fourth trading session of the week due to higher U.S. Treasury yields. Also, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, maintained that the current ultra-easy monetary policy paused buying pressure on the yellow metal’s appeal.
At the time of writing this report, the blinky metal at the futures market was trading at $1,796.40 per ounce.
What you need to know: Usually, higher inflation boosts the price of the precious metal in principle, but also helps U.S Treasury yields (gold’s arch-enemy), which in turn helps the opportunity cost of holding the safe haven shinny asset.
READ: Gold suffers its worst January performance since 2011 amid rising U.S dollar
The U.S Fed Chief recommitted to getting the world’s largest economy back to full employment during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
He tried calming fears about inflation in the $20 trillion powered economy, emphasizing that he would only start worrying about it if prices began to rise in an aggressive and troubling way.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields are currently at the highest levels in a year.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave further insights on the political macro condition that could determine the precious metal’s future, at least for the midterm, knowing fully well that gold is priced in the U.S dollar.
READ: Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
“Gold broke below USD1,800/oz. Such a break below that level this month has done some psychological damage to the market, I believe.
“On the political side, President Biden’s incentives look fully aligned with getting the US economy and populations as healthy as possible ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.
“If both fiscal and monetary policy makes maximum efforts into a post-pandemic recovery, then at the very least we will get temporary inflation along with plenty of debate whether it might become more permanent.
READ: Gold fast losing the battle to Bitcoin
Bottom Line
Gold traders are not keen on going bullish, at least for the near term, on the bias that rising U.S Treasury yields see investors showing less interest in the yellow metal.
Commodities
Oil prices drop as gasoline demand from U.S refineries remain poor
Oil prices suffered significant losses at the mid-week trading session in London.
Oil prices suffered significant losses at the mid-week trading session in London. Oil traders are virtually going short on macros revealing an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.
The surge in U.S oil inventories was attributable to the unprecedented cold snap that hit a key energy hub in the world’s largest economy during the previous week thereby pausing gasoline demand from refineries that were forced to close down.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was down 0.60% hovering around the $64 per barrel.
READ: Oil prices fall under pressure over rising number of COVID-19 cases in China
However, both major oil benchmarks remained above the $60 price levels.
The most recent data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed a surge of 1.026 million barrels for the week ending Febuary.19. Oil experts had earlier anticipated a 5.372-million-barrel drop.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on prevailing market conditions weighing on the black hydrocarbon
READ: Gold traders go wary over rising U.S. Treasury yields
“With excessively stretched positioning and highly susceptible to any negative news, WTI dropped towards the $61 level after the API stockpiles jumped +1.026 million barrels versus the previous draw of 5.8 million barrels during the period ended on February 19.
“Although the commodity prices dropped following the bearish stockpile data, bulls probably won’t be charging back to the pen en masses as the smoldering embers around the Middle East powder keg threaten to ignite once again as the US-Iran conflict continues to simmer but at a higher heat level today.”
READ: World’s largest oil producer loses four million barrels per day
What to expect: Still, Oil pundits expect more visibility on oil traders move at the end of next week with the next round of monthly OPEC+ meetings. Outside of a rise in geopolitical risk, upside momentum could be limited in the coming days as oil traders wrestle with OPEC+ next move.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]