GDP Report: PwC Chief Economist hails resilience of the Nigerian economy
Andrew Nevin has expressed his optimism about the Nigerian economy.
PwC Nigeria’s Chief economist, Andrew Nevin has shared his opinion on the recent Nigerian GDP report figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Speaking to TVC Business News anchor via Skype, the foremost economist stated that he remains optimistic about the Nigerian economy following the positive GDP report released.
In his reaction to the latest GDP report, Nevin expressed optimism and called on Nigerian citizens to go easy on the government. He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked other economies and has presented countries with very challenging times.
“Let’s put this in perspective, it is easy to be hard on ourselves and Nigeria, but around the world, this has been the greatest health and economic challenges in our lifetime.
“In the UK, the economy shrank in 2020 by almost 10%. The year 2019 to 2020 in Nigeria is about minus 1 percent. Then from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, it increased a little bit. These are the few signs of positive happenings in the Nigerian economy. So, I am not surprised,” Nevin said.
On the Information and Communication sector and also the Agriculture sector which were key sectors responsible for the positive GDP growth, Nevin said he was elated with the success of the ICT sector which he attributed to the fact that people were working from homes. He also believed the Agriculture sector could be a lot better than it is.
Nevin also highlighted the emerging growth away from Oil-dependency portrayed by the latest GDP report.
“I mean it’s very good news. There has been a lot of emphasis on ICT. It enables other sectors to do well. It is not a big surprise because people have been working remotely.
“In terms of Agriculture, we will like to see faster growth, but there has been so much emphasis on it paying dividends. When I talk to farmers or people in the agricultural space, they tell me the crops are doing very well. I mean it’s good news and it also shows us that the rotation away from oil is real,” he said.
On the 19.76% plunge of the oil sector, the PWC chief economist highlighted the fall in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2020. He brushed aside the heavy emphasis on Oil prices reminding the audience that Oil production is equally important while analyzing the Oil sector.
“People always tend to think about the oil price but probably as important or more important in the context is the production. The production in the fourth quarter of 2020 was only 1.6m barrels a day. It is a big contraction there. So, the fact that we can grow the Nigerian economy in these very challenging health and economic times shows you the resilience of the Nigerian economy. It shows why people like me are optimistic in the medium term about the Nigerian economy,” he said.
The Recent GDP report confirms that Nigeria has exited the pandemic-induced recession. Andrew Nevin was quizzed on how the Nigerian Government can sustain the positive growth reflected by the latest GDP report.
In response, he highlighted the encouraging partnership between the private and the public sector depicted in the recent Lagos economic summit as one of the key ways to maintain positive growth in the Nigerian economy.
Afreximbank sets up a $500 million fund to support Africa’s creative industries
African Export-Import Bank has set up a $500 million fund to support Africa’s creative industries.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) has set up a $500 million fund to support Africa’s creative industries as the continent faces a challenge to effectively monetize its creative output.
This disclosure was made by Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah at a virtual “fireside chat” on Tuesday organized by the Africa Soft Power Project, entitled “The New Face of African Collaboration.”
According to Africa Investment Forum Senior Director, Chinelo Anohu,
“Digital platforms in Africa should scale up to take advantage of the continent’s surging demand for creative content, and the African Development Bank flagship entity is providing advisory services and investment support to creative players.
“The Africa Investment Forum was working to promote content deals as well as digital infrastructure projects to advance creative industries, including support to smaller players.
“At AIF 2019, we had a very interesting entrepreneur scheme which saw those that were not as big get the kind of funding they needed to get beyond getting a feasibility study done.
“Data is one of the African Development Bank’s strong points. They have a fantastic research division, and what we’re trying to do is mainstream that data culled from 55 countries and distill it in such a manner that the investors can easily access the information they need.
“Support for intellectual property rights and equipping investors with the data they need to tackle negative perceptions about investing in Africa are key priorities for Africa Investment Forum.
What you should know
- The event was held against the backdrop of the recent coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
- Discussion at the event primarily focused on the role of infrastructure and connectivity in advancing Africa’s creative industries, including film, textiles and design.
- It is important to note that 2021 is also the African Union’s year of arts, culture and heritage.
- In January 2020, Afreximbank set up a $500 million fund to support Africa’s creative industries.
- It is strongly believed that AfCFTA would help address some of the key challenges to boosting Africa’s creative output.
- The Africa Investment Forum, championed by the African Development Bank and its founding and institutional partners, works to accelerate the closure of the continent’s investment gaps. The Forum currently has a growing portfolio of 118 deals valued at $114 billion.
AMCON takes over assets belonging to directors of Deap Capital over N1.6 billion debt
AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn.
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has disclosed that it has taken over assets owned by directors of Deap Capital Plc over a N1.6 billion debt.
AMCON revealed this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, following an order by Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.
“Sequel to the order of Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc. over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn,” AMCON said.
AMCON further revealed that Justice Aneke made the ruling on January 18, 2021, citing that in compliance with the enforcement order, the Debt Asset recovery firm started putting logistics together for the operation, including seizing real estate assets in the Mushin, Magodo, Isolo and Lekki parts of Lagos.
“Yesterday, the Corporation took effective possession of the seven properties as listed by the Court through its DRA – Etonye & Etonye,” it said.
“The properties include property situate at Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.
“Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State,” AMCON further stated.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc (DEAPCAP) had announced the appointment of Mrs. Anastasia Braimoh, and 2 others into its Interim Management Team (IMT).
- The appointment followed the resignation of the company’s Board of Directors on 31st of December, 2020. In lieu of this, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appointed an Interim Management Team on the 29th of January, 2021, to oversee the affairs of the company.
