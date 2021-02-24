Corporate Press Releases
FITC to host Employee Engagement and Experience Conference to boost workforce capabilities
The Conference aims are to share strategies for building optimum employee engagement and experience in the new normal.
FITC, the world-class innovation-led, and technology-driven knowledge institute is set to host Africa’s biggest Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3) focused on strategies for the acquisition, management, and retention of talent.
The FITC E3 conference, which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 24th to Thursday, March 25th, 2021, was designed to enable individuals and organisations develop strategies for engaging their employees and retaining talents for optimum performance, as well as remaining competitive in an agile environment.
The Conference facilitators are made up of over 25 speakers, including C-suite Executives, Subject Matter Experts and Thought Leaders from the financial and non-financial services sector, government agencies, oil and gas industry, manufacturing industry across the world.
The facilitators will be sharing insights on contemporary issues around employee engagement and experience relevant to the sustained growth, development, and survival of businesses.
The Conference aims are to share strategies for building optimum employee engagement and experience in the new normal, provide insights on building an agile workforce in an increasingly digital work environment, provide platforms for key stakeholders to discuss initiatives for upscaling the workforce in line with the future of work, and discuss talent retention and engagement strategies for Generation Z and Millennials.
Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria is the distinguished guest speaker, while Mrs. Bola, Adesola, Senior Vice Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank, Africa will give the keynote address.
The faculty line up for this programme include: Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria; Rosie Ebe–Arthur, Group Head, Human Capital Management & Development, First Bank of Nigeria; Funke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Olusola Adewole, Partner, People and Organisation, PwC Nigeria; Bukola Thomas, Group Head, Talent Management, Dangote Industries Limited; Chizoba Mojekwu, Lead Consultant, Deft Adroit Consulting; Yemi Faseun, Senior Human Resources Executive & Founder YF Network; Foluke Adeniyi Adeleye, Regional Director, Oracle & Certified Executive Coach and several others.
The conference becomes exigent because industry data showed that employee engagement and experience is fast becoming one of the most important indicators for gauging a company’s success. The “Global Workplace Study 2020” ascertained that, as high as 86 per cent of employees are not actively engaged or are actively disengaged at work, whilst only 14 per cent of workers are fully engaged globally. This shows a decline in employee engagement, which was 15 per cent from the study in 2018.
Likewise, employee engagement has a direct impact on an employee’s productivity and on the performance of the entire organization, a fully engaged workforce is more efficient, delivers higher levels of customer satisfaction, attains higher productivity levels, and ensures lower turnover rates, which all translates into improved overall performance and profitability for the organisation. Hence, the relevance of employee engagement and experience in an organisation cannot be overemphasized.
Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased digitalization of the workplace and more people working remotely. This development has brought employee engagement and experience to the top burner in many organisations aspiring to have and maintain a pool of engaged employees.
Besides, the advent and utilization of advanced technologies, skilled labour, best practices, and education have increased job efficiencies in major organizations even as employees with lowered productivity have been disengaged with adverse impact on the organizational financial performances.
As a socially conscious, innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organization, FITC has developed the E3 Conference to be a platform for people and organizations, driven by a collective commitment to understand how to manage the balance between employee experience and adopting innovations to ensure a viable future for their organisations.
FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting-edge Learning, Advisory and Research Services to clients in the Financial Services and other sectors, within and outside Nigeria.
Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e., CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.
For four decades, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites. FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award, The International Business Excellence (IBX) Award, among others.
Oando share price up by 10% off the back of court ruling
Following the news, investors poured into the stock helping it top the gainer’s chart.
Oando PLC joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) top gainers with a 10% increase in share price from N3.18 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 to N3.41 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The share price appreciation can be attributed to the recent announcement of the nullification of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) suspension of Oando’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), in a ruling presided over by Justice O A Musa, at the High Court of the FCT.
The court ruling, deemed a big win for Oando shareholders, was filed by Engr. Patrick Ajudua an Oando shareholder. According to, Engr. Olowola Kehinde, an Oando shareholder and Coordinator, Sage Shareholders and Inc, “This news is evidence that if given the opportunity, our shares could be doing considerably better on the capital market. Overnight, this positive ruling by the court has seen our share price go up by 10%, imagine how much more it could have appreciated by if given a favourable operating environment since 2017. The SEC issue has evidently, harmed our share price and we hope the regulator can see this and will look for a resolution that benefits shareholders”.
Following the news, investors poured into the stock helping it top the gainer’s chart. Recall that in 2019, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dismissed Oando’s board over allegations of poor corporate governance and management infractions, the company’s share price dropped by 20% from N4.65 per share on Friday 31 May 2019, the day of the announcement to N3.80 per share on Monday 3 June 2019. Nearly 2 years on and as a result of the suspension of the company’s AGM there has been no insight into the company’s corporate initiatives and financials leaving little room for growth in share price.
Speaking on the jump in share price, an Oando shareholder in Lagos said, “For four years, Oando and SEC have been in a tussle and we the shareholders have been the ones on the receiving end. We bought these shares as investments and it’s painful not being able to reap any benefits from this investment especially for an issue that can be resolved in a boardroom. We’ve pleaded with SEC to allow the management team to focus on running the business rather than fighting in court but there has been no movement until the court ruling yesterday. For two years we have had no oversight of our investment or what the company is doing, we value the role of the regulator and want them to do their jobs properly but at the same time we are hopeful that SEC will see this as an opening for a resolution that will benefit all starting with us shareholders whose interests they are to protect.”
Nigeria is in a recession for the second time in four years, brought on by an unexpected and still ongoing pandemic. It saw the Nigerian Government in 2020 looking for ingenious ways to support individuals and businesses to ensure their survival; globally it has seen the collapse of well-known brands and substantial losses by leading companies. It is against this backdrop that Oando shareholders are clamouring for a resolution so the company’s management team can focus on ensuring the future of the business and their investments.
Market players will be watching the impact of the signalling effect of the court’s ruling and SEC action on Oando’s share price in subsequent days as well as the implications of finally being allowed to hold an AGM
Oando shareholder wins court case against SEC
Engineer Patrick has been hailed a savior of Oando PLC shareholders following his big win in court on Tuesday.
A one-man army, Engr. Patrick Ajudua, an Oando Shareholder, took it upon himself to legally challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a suit filed at the High Court of the FCT. The disgruntled shareholder, filed that the directive of the SEC suspending Oando’s Annual General Meeting is in breach of his right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9, 10 & 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
Engineer Patrick has been hailed a savior of Oando PLC shareholders following his big win in court on Tuesday, February 23. In a hearing presided over by Honorable Justice O. A Musa, all cases filed were granted in his favor. Engr. Patrick who has painfully endured the SEC’s infringement of his rights as a shareholder and an individual, for the past two years, was the much needed respite that the shareholders required especially at a time when many are grappling for survival following the country’s second recession in three years.
In 2019, the SEC suspended the AGM of Oando indefinitely. AGM’s are an important platform for the protection of the shareholders of a company, furthermore they are a legal requirement for all publicly listed companies. By being listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) a company is by virtue owned by her shareholders, thus ultimate control and the destiny of a company should lie in the hands of said shareholders.
Section 81 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act ascribes to every member of an incorporated company, who has fully paid for his or her shares, a right to attend all the shareholders’ meetings of such a company; and to speak and vote at such shareholders’ meetings. According to Patrick Ajudua, the SEC has denied him this right over the last two years.
According to a press statement issued by Oando PLC dated July 20,2020, the suspension of the AGM has also resulted in the inability of the company’s Directors to lay before the shareholders for approval, the Company’s 2018 Audited Financial Statements; inability to appoint auditors to hold office for the 2019 financial year; and the inability of the Company to meet its FYE 2019 NSE Filing of Accounts obligation due date of March 31, 2020; amongst others.
Presiding over the case, Honorable Justice O. A Musa, made the following declarations;
- ordered that Engr. Patrick as a member and shareholder of Oando has a right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to receive information at the AGM;
- declared the May 31, 2019 letter of SEC to Oando sanctioning its management, as unconstitutional, null and void and violation of Engr. Patrick’s fundamental right to fair hearing and his human right to receive information on the affairs of Oando and his interest and shares in Oando;
- an order setting aside the directive of SEC suspending/postponing indefinitely the AGM of Oando in violation, breach and contravention of Engr. Patrick’s right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to information from other shareholders and Oando PLC;
- an order restraining SEC and Oando from interfering with, disrupting and or interfering with the Engr. Patrick’s constitutional right of association, assembly and right to receive information from other shareholders and members of Oando PLC at the postponed 2019 AGM;
- an order of injunction restraining SEC from acting and /or taking any steps pursuant to its letter of 31st May 2019 or interfering in any manner whatsoever with Directors lawfully appointed by the Engr. Patrick and Shareholder;
- an order directing Oando to convene and hold AGM of Oando plc within 90 days of the order of the Court in compliance with the provisions of CAMA.
Speaking on his win, Engr. Francis Ajudua said: “A win for me is a win for all shareholders. The lingering delay in resolution of the conflict has brought untold hardship, financial difficulty and loss of capital appreciation on our investments. Therefore, we receive this judgement with humility and the pray that with all hands on deck, we can move the company forward. We plead with the regulators to give peace a chance and allow for a harmonious resolution to the conflict. The shareholder community will continue to protect our investments by ensuring a high compliance with code of corporate governance and integrity of the company’s operations in the capital market.”
The anguish of Oando shareholders is based on the erosion of value as a result of the drawn-out crisis. They remain concerned that the regulator tasked with protecting their investments, continues to do the exact opposite with no end in sight.
