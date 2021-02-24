Appointments
Cornerstone Insurance Plc appoints Ogechi Adeola as Director
Dr Ogechi Adeola has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Cornerstone Insurance Plc.
Cornerstone Insurance Plc has appointed Dr Ogechi Adeola as its new Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to ratification by members at general meeting.
This is according to a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform, dated 24th of February, 2021, as seen by Nairametrics.
Dr. Adeola’s profile
Dr. Adeola has over two decades of work and consulting experience in the Nigerian Financial services sectors. She is an Associate Professor of Marketing at the Lagos Business School and an alumna of the Manchester Business School, United Kingdom.
On the other hand, Cornerstone Insurance closed trading today (24th of February, 2021) at the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a share price of N0.59.
Results from the recently released FY 2020 financials posted by the firm showed that gross premium written increased from N13.06 billion in 2019 to N17.6 billion. However, profit for the period declined to N1.6 billion, from N4.11 billion recorded in 2019.
What you should know:
Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc is a Nigerian-based insurance company offering services in the life and non-life categories.
It was incorporated on the 26th of July, 2021, initially as a private limited liability and subsequently became a public limited liability after its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1997.
Chams appoints new directors following the demise of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe
The Board of Chams Plc has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
The board of Chams Plc following the sudden passing of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel.
According to Yetunde, the Board of Directors of the company in a bid to ensure a hitch-free operation of the company’s segments as well as the oversight function of the Board approved the appointment of Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as Non-Executive Directors effective 18th February 2021.
It is important to note that the appointment of the new directors is subject to the ratification of the Shareholders of the company, at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The Board expressed heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, immediate and extended family of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, praying that the Lord grants them the fortitude to bear this difficult loss.
About the newly appointed directors
Oloketuyi has formerly served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc. He also served as General Manager, Business Optimization Division and Executive Director of Business Development at Skye Bank Plc. He also served as Deputy General Manager, Corporate and Commercial Markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its Executive Director of Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.
Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years’ experience in the Corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom.
Diageo appoints Tom Shropshire as Secretary ahead of Siobhan Moriarty’s retirement
The parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo Plc, has announced Shropshire to replace Moriarty as General Counsel.
Diageo Plc, the parent company of Guinness Nigeria plc has disclosed that Tom Shropshire has been appointed to replace Siobhán Moriarty as the General Counsel & Secretary of the Company.
The company which ranks as one of the largest producers of spirits and beers made the disclosure in a press release published on its website.
According to the information contained in the press statement, Siobhán Moriarty who became the Company’s General Counsel in 2013, and thereafter taking up a combined role of General Counsel & Company Secretary in 2018 is set to retire in September.
Moriarty is globally recognized for her leadership role in the company through her valuable contribution to Diageo’s long-term performance, this earned her spots in the Financial Times list of top 20 global General Counsel, and also 2017 and 2018 FT and HERoes Champions of Women in Business lists.
Shropshire is a recognised expert in corporate sustainability and has worked extensively with the United Nations Global Compact. He is also a trustee of Comic Relief and has been named one of the leading minority ethnic executives in the US and UK by EMpower and The Financial Times.
What they are saying
Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tom to Diageo. His leadership and wealth of experience in corporate advisory, M&A and capital markets, along with his passion and advocacy for sustainability, inclusion and diversity, will make him a great asset for our Executive team and Board.
“I would also like to pay tribute to Siobhán’s outstanding contribution to Diageo ever since the creation of the company in 1997. She has expertly led our legal function, supporting the transformation of the company with her strong sense of purpose and professionalism.”
The outgoing General Counsel & Company Secretary of the company, Siobhán Moriarty, in her statement said, “I have had a wonderful career at Diageo, supported by a great team. I wish Tom every success as he joins the company.”
